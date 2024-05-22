    People Are Sharing Their Favorite Films About Friends Who Become Lovers, And That Includes Shrek & Donkey

    We asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us their favorite films about friends who became lovers, and they seriously did not disappoint with their responses. The responses were so genius that some even offered truly inspired examples of foes turned friends, and their reasonings are totally justified.

    Here's what they had to say:

    🚨 This post contains spoilers! 🚨 

    1. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

    Kate Hudson, in a floral dress, holds a potted plant while talking to Matthew McConaughey wearing a casual green shirt, in a scene from a movie
    "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is a classic for me. I will watch it every single time I see it. 'You let our love fern die!!'"

    "One of my favorites. 🥰"

    2. The Hating Game

    A man and woman, both casually dressed, share a moment while holding a drink in a warmly lit indoor setting
    "I absolutely love the book, and the movie was a very faithful adaptation."

    3. The Proposal

    Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock, in business attire, stand at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services counter, interacting with an officer
    "The Proposal is a classic that never gets old. My mom, grandma, and I have seen that movie together at least 15 times. It's [a] pure comfort watch. The silly humor mixed with [a] serious undertone and perfect chemistry [from] the entire cast. It will always be an 'If it's on, it's staying on' movie."

    4. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    Rey faces Kylo Ren in a dramatic battle scene from &quot;Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.&quot; Rey wields a lightsaber. The setting is a wrecked, futuristic structure
    "I know it's an unpopular opinion, but hear me out: Ben literally sacrificed himself to save Rey. They went from enemies to allies to someone that the other would die for. Their Force Skype Hand Touch? The Throne Room fight scene? The kiss before Ben died from the effort of saving Rey? Absolute enemies-to-lovers perfection, thank you very much."

    5. Rocky

    Sylvester Stallone in a patterned sweater and Carl Weathers in a grey suit stand together at a press event with microphones
    "I mean, Creed kinda loves him at the end & 'promises' no re-fight. Adrian also tells Rocky [that] she loves him at the end. Damn, what a great film!"

    6. When Harry Met Sally

    Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal crouching on the floor, deep in conversation, in a scene from &quot;When Harry Met Sally.&quot; Ryan holds a water bottle
    "By the end of the car ride from Chicago to NY, they hate each other. Each time they meet, they dislike each other less until they're friends, then in love."

    "Anything else is an insult."

    7. Stardust

    Charlie Cox and Claire Danes in a dramatic scene, with Cox wearing a long coat and Danes holding his arm in a dimly lit room filled with debris
    "Yvaine hated Tristan at the beginning for taking her captive, and Tristan was an immature brat too preoccupied with trying to woo his dream girl. But despite their annoyance and frustration with each other, their friendship started to bloom, which their relationship grew from. Their time together on Shakespeare's ship allowed them to get a fresh start, and they truly are couple goals by the end of the movie. Yvaine's speech to Tristan in his mouse form showed just how far they had come."

    monikap6

    "Omg, this is the best answer yet (and forever)! Love that movie."

    "It's the perfect mix of cringey and relatable. With absolutely zero verisimilitude, it's a perfect getaway from reality."

    8. It Happened One Night

    Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert sit together in a scene from the 1934 movie &quot;It Happened One Night,&quot; both dressed in 1930s attire
    9. Toy Story

    Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story are in an animated scene where Buzz is energetically talking to a surprised Woody
    "Maybe not enemies to lovers unless you do backflips when writing fanfiction, but: Toy Story. Woody and Buzz. I said what I said and will accept the consequences."

    10. The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

    Anne Hathaway helps a man aim a bow and arrow in an outdoor setting, both dressed in casual elegant attire
    "The chemistry between Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine is undeniable from the moment their characters meet!

    Both Anne and Chris bring so much wit and charm to Mia and Nicholas, and Shonda Rhimes's signature banter makes the enemies-to-lovers storyline feel both fresh and heart-fluttering.

    The many romantic moments have me rooting for Mia and Nicholas from start to end, no matter how many times I've already seen this movie. This will always be one of my favorite comfort movies!"

    11. You've Got Mail

    Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan stand at a store counter, looking at a clerk off-screen
    "I just love watching Joe evolve to be better for Kathleen."

    12. Shrek

    Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and Lord Farquaad standing together on a cobblestone street in a medieval town in the movie &quot;Shrek.&quot;
    "How did nobody say Shrek? He gets a donkey and a princess — that’s a goddamn twofer."

    13. 10 Things I Hate About You

    Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, in formal attire, pointing forward in a scene from a movie. Heath in a suit, Julia in a dress with a shawl
    "10 Things I Hate About You is honestly a pretty solid Shakespeare adaptation. It's such a cliché plot, but Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger have so much chemistry that it's hard to be mad at it. Also, Heath Ledger singing 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' is so dreamy."

    "It's literally an all-time classic and [one] of the most feel-good high school romances ever. It's a movie to laugh, cry, and smile to; you go through all the feels, honestly. Patrick's face when Kat reads the poem is one of my favorite parts and breaks me down into tears every time."

    "10 Things I Hate About You has had me swooning for 25 years. It was my go-to Blockbuster rental for at least a year, and I still get excited when it pops up on Netflix or Hulu. It was quite the awakening for little bisexual me."

    14. Rosaline

    Nida Khurshid and Marisa Devins stand outside, dressed in medieval-style attire with wooden structures and greenery in the background
    "I highly recommend this delightfully, funny rom-com to any enemies-to-lovers fan! It is the feel-good movie from recent years that I've rewatched the most, thanks to the unique premise and great cast. The romantic chemistry and comedic dynamic between Kaitlyn Dever and Sean Teale make for many memorable moments, and this is one of the rom-coms whose funniest scenes sometimes make me laugh out loud just thinking about them."

    15. 'Til There Was You

    Man and woman posing in front of a column; the man has arms crossed, and the woman has long hair and a floral skirt, both are smiling
    16. Finally, Step Brothers

    Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly pose together, both wearing light shirts and argyle sweater vests, smiling at the camera against a neutral backdrop
    "I said what I said."

    So what do you think? Tell us in the comments below which friends-to-lovers films didn't make this list that you absolutely adore.

    The above community submissions have been edited for length, clarity, and grammar.