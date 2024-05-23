On Thursday, the trailer, a bunch of character posters, and several movie stills dropped for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy about the ghostly Betelgeuse, played by Michael Keaton.
Michael, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara are all back for the sequel. In the first film, Winona played moody teenager Lydia Deetz, and Catherine played her stepmother, Delia. The film chronicled the Deetz family's move into a new home, where they accidentally summoned Betelgeuse.
Unsurprisingly, Betelgeuse is summoned again with major repercussions for the Deetz family.
The film also features several new characters, including Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife, Delores...
...Justin Theroux as Rory...
...and Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson.
The trailer is full of great moments that you really just need to watch for yourself, but one quick highlight is Lydia in an updated version of the iconic red wedding dress she wore in the original film.
So check out these new stills from the upcoming movie:
And watch the trailer:
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will arrive in theaters nationwide on Sept. 6.