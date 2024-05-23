    The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" Trailer Highlights The Stellar Cast In Costume, And The Makeup Department Deserves An Immediate Raise

    Willem Dafoe! That's it. That's the caption.

    by Joseph Longo

    He's back, but don't say his name three times.

    Character Beetlejuice from the movie &quot;Beetlejuice&quot; smirking, wearing a black and white striped suit, messy hair, and dark eye makeup
    On Thursday, the trailer, a bunch of character posters, and several movie stills dropped for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy about the ghostly Betelgeuse, played by Michael Keaton.

    Poster for &quot;Beetlejuice Beetlejuice&quot;
    Michael, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara are all back for the sequel. In the first film, Winona played moody teenager Lydia Deetz, and Catherine played her stepmother, Delia. The film chronicled the Deetz family's move into a new home, where they accidentally summoned Betelgeuse.

    Notably, the trailer confirms that the sequel will follow Lydia Deetz and her daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) returning to Winter River following the death of Lydia's father, Charles, who Jeffrey Jones played in the first film.

    Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz is in a movie poster for &quot;Beetlejuice,&quot; releasing in theaters on September 6, 2024
    Unsurprisingly, Betelgeuse is summoned again with major repercussions for the Deetz family.

    Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice stand together in a dimly lit attic. Lydia wears dark gothic attire, and Beetlejuice is in his iconic black and white striped suit
    The film also features several new characters, including Monica Bellucci as Betelgeuse's wife, Delores...

    Monica Bellucci on a &quot;Beetlejuice&quot; movie poster as Delores with theatrical makeup. The poster includes the release date: 09.06.24 and &quot;Experience it in IMAX&quot;
    ...Justin Theroux as Rory...

    Justin Theroux as Rory in the Beetlejuice sequel. Theatrical release on 09.06.24. IMAX logo at the bottom
    ...and Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson.

    Willem Dafoe stars in &#x27;Beetlejuice 2.&#x27; The poster shows Dafoe in sunglasses and a detailed brain-exposing makeup. Release date: 09.06.24. Experience it in IMAX
    The trailer is full of great moments that you really just need to watch for yourself, but one quick highlight is Lydia in an updated version of the iconic red wedding dress she wore in the original film.

    So check out these new stills from the upcoming movie:

    Jenna Ortega in an ornate, old-fashioned dress, looking startled while surrounded by two ghostly figures in a dimly lit setting
    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice Beetlejuice&quot;
    Monica Bellucci in a gothic-style outfit with dark, flowing hair stands in front of open doors in a dramatic, eerie setting
    Screenshot from &quot;Beetlejuice Beetlejuice&quot;
    Winona Ryder and Justin Theroux sit on a couch, looking surprised, with a painting of a beach sunset behind them
    And watch the trailer:

    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will arrive in theaters nationwide on Sept. 6.