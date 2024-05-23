Anya Taylor-Joy's Dress That's Held Together By 12 Tiny Belts Is A Fashion Must-See

That's a whole lot of belts, Anya!

Anya Taylor-Joy has established herself as something of a fashion icon, known for her risk-taking sensibilities, like this white Dior dress and cape she wore at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London in February.

Such is her sartorial power, though, that she can also nail classic Hollywood glamour, like this Dior Haute Couture dress that she wore to the Oscars in March.

Not one to rest on her laurels, she's only upped the difficulty level while promoting her new film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which hits theaters on May 24. For example, earlier this month, she wore a gold Paco Rabanne dress and headpiece (with endless arrows) to the film's Australian premiere.

She hasn't stopped with the high-impact fashion, as her latest press look makes clear.

For her appearance on The Late Show, Anya wore a Mugler minidress that, sure, at first seemed relatively simple enough.

But when she turns around, you see that the dress is not only backless but held together by numerous tiny belts.

That's 12 tiny belts, to be specific.

Yes, 12!

You go, Anya!

