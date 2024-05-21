I Am Obsessed With Anne Hathaway Rocking A Gap Dress At A High-End Event In Rome

Anne Hathaway is having a great year. Her Amazon Prime rom-com The Idea of You is a hit, as is her enduring love for past films like The Devil Wears Prada and her candor in recent interviews.

Now, she just made a seriously cool and unexpected sartorial choice that makes me love her even more.

On Monday, Anne wore a Gap dress to a high-end event in Rome. Yes, a Gap dress.

Anne is an ambassador for the luxury Italian jeweler Bulgari.

And she attended their event at the Victor Emmanuel II Monument in Rome on May 20.

She did so in a custom Gap dress designed by Zac Posen, the brand's new creative director.

But that's not all. As Gap noted on Instagram, the dress was also an homage to one of the great films set in Rome: Roman Holiday.

The white button-down shirt that Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1953 movie inspired the dress design.

Here's a side-by-side of Anne and Audrey:

Anne is the latest celeb (and Oscar winner) to garner attention for wearing Gap under Zac's creative direction after he assumed the role earlier this year.

At the Met Gala earlier this month, Da'Vine Joy Randolph wore a custom denim Gap gown, and Zac even joined her on the red carpet.

Alright, you're two-for-two, Zac. You officially have our attention!