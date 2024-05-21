I Am Obsessed With Anne Hathaway Rocking A Gap Dress At A High-End Event In Rome

Trending badgeTrendingCelebrity·Posted 6 hours agoI Am Obsessed With Anne Hathaway Rocking A Gap Dress At A High-End Event In RomeShe also referenced an iconic film with her look.by Joseph LongoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Anne Hathaway is having a great year. Her Amazon Prime rom-com The Idea of You is a hit, as is her enduring love for past films like The Devil Wears Prada and her candor in recent interviews. Cindy Ord / Getty Images Now, she just made a seriously cool and unexpected sartorial choice that makes me love her even more. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images On Monday, Anne wore a Gap dress to a high-end event in Rome. Yes, a Gap dress. Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for Bulgari Anne is an ambassador for the luxury Italian jeweler Bulgari. Franco Origlia/GC Images And she attended their event at the Victor Emmanuel II Monument in Rome on May 20. Pietro S. D'Aprano / Getty Images for Bulgari She did so in a custom Gap dress designed by Zac Posen, the brand's new creative director. Lucas Possiede/WWD via Getty Images But that's not all. As Gap noted on Instagram, the dress was also an homage to one of the great films set in Rome: Roman Holiday. Lucas Possiede/WWD via Getty Images The white button-down shirt that Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1953 movie inspired the dress design. Courtesy Everett Collection Here's a side-by-side of Anne and Audrey: Lucas Possiede/WWD via Getty Images, Courtesy Everett Collection Anne is the latest celeb (and Oscar winner) to garner attention for wearing Gap under Zac's creative direction after he assumed the role earlier this year. Joy Malone / Getty Images At the Met Gala earlier this month, Da'Vine Joy Randolph wore a custom denim Gap gown, and Zac even joined her on the red carpet. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Alright, you're two-for-two, Zac. You officially have our attention!