In 2012, the two actors starred in Lee Daniels's drama The Paperboy, where Zac and Nicole's characters strike up a relationship.
Well, now, they're back at it in an entirely new and unrelated film coming to Netflix.
On Wednesday, the trailer dropped for A Family Affair, and it follows Brooke Harwood (played by Nicole), who falls for her daughter's movie star boss, Chris Cole (played by Zac).
Joey King plays Brooke's daughter, Zara Ford, and she's very much not a fan of her mother and boss courting one another.
The film also stars Kathy Bates as Brooke's mother and Zara's grandmother, Leila.
And Liza Koshy rounds out the cast as Zara's friend, Eugenie.
The trailer is simply so steamy. It opens with Zara walking in on her mother and boss, only to injure herself in shock.
You seriously have to check out the trailer, and not just because Leila makes an unexpected (but oh-so-good) BuzzFeed mention.
Ya, that kind of does sound like something we'd say. So, finally, here's the trailer:
A Family Affair drops on Netflix on June 28.