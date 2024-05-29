    Nicole Kidman And Zac Efron Play Lovers...Again...In The "A Family Affair" Trailer

    Nicole and Zac previously played lovers on screen over a decade ago.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    After 11 years, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are romancing on screen again.

    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    In 2012, the two actors starred in Lee Daniels's drama The Paperboy, where Zac and Nicole's characters strike up a relationship.

    Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron, David Oyelowo, and Nicole Kidman on a promotional poster for the 2012 film &quot;The Paperboy,&quot; featuring a retro car scene
    Millennium Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Well, now, they're back at it in an entirely new and unrelated film coming to Netflix.

    Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron walk hand in hand on a city street at night
    Aaron Epstein/Netflix

    On Wednesday, the trailer dropped for A Family Affair, and it follows Brooke Harwood (played by Nicole), who falls for her daughter's movie star boss, Chris Cole (played by Zac).

    Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are in a supermarket, with Zac gently touching Nicole&#x27;s hair as they look at each other
    Aaron Epstein/Netflix

    Joey King plays Brooke's daughter, Zara Ford, and she's very much not a fan of her mother and boss courting one another.

    Joey King, with curly hair, holds a walkie-talkie and appears focused in a scene from the film
    Aaron Epstein/Netflix

    The film also stars Kathy Bates as Brooke's mother and Zara's grandmother, Leila.

    Zara and Leila sitting and talking
    Tina Rowden/Netflix

    And Liza Koshy rounds out the cast as Zara's friend, Eugenie.

    Tina Rowden/Netflix

    The trailer is simply so steamy. It opens with Zara walking in on her mother and boss, only to injure herself in shock.

    Netflix / Via youtube.com

    You seriously have to check out the trailer, and not just because Leila makes an unexpected (but oh-so-good) BuzzFeed mention.

    Nicole Kidman and Kathy Bates in a Christmas scene. Bates says, &quot;What good am I, if I can&#x27;t convince my granddaughter to let BuzzFeed&#x27;s hunkiest brunette come for Christmas?&quot; Kidman responds, &quot;You want it more than me.&quot; Bates exclaims, &quot;I do!&quot;
    Netflix

    Ya, that kind of does sound like something we'd say. So, finally, here's the trailer:

    View this video on YouTube
    Netflix / Via youtube.com

    A Family Affair drops on Netflix on June 28.

    Nicole Kidman in a white suit, Zac Efron in a black tuxedo, and Joey King in a colorful patterned top stand in a scene from a TV show or movie
    Tina Rowden / Netflix