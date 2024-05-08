    These Before-And-After Photos Of 2024 Met Gala Outfits With Major Transformations Or Clothing Removals Are Genuinely So Fascinating To Compare

    Tyla's gown looks so different after being cut into a revealing minidress.

    With the Met Gala wrapped for the year, it's time to look back at standout gowns on the red carpet. While Zendaya fully swapped outfits (a few different times), several celebs also made their mark by altering their main ensemble as the night went on, and the before-and-afters speak to just how much genius goes into creating these iconic sartorial moments.

    1. Rebecca Ferguson in Thom Browne:

    Rebecca Ferguson at the Met Gala
    The reveal:

    Rebecca Ferguson at the Met Gala
    2. Demi Moore in Harris Reed:

    Demi Moore at the Met Gala
    The reveal:

    Demi Moore at the Met Gala
    3. Da'Vine Joy Randolph in GAP:

    Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph at the Met Gala
    The reveal:

    Da&#x27;Vine Joy Randolph at the Met Gala
    4. Cardi B in Windowsen:

    Cardi B at the Met Gala
    The reveal:

    Cardi B at the Met Gala
    5. Gigi Hadid in Thom Browne:

    Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala
    The reveal:

    Gigi Hadid in a white slit dress with green and yellow accents, posing at an event
    6. Tyla in Balmain:

    Tyla at the Met Gala
    The reveal:

    Tyla at the Met Gala
    7. Finally, Lizzo in Weinsanto:

    Lizzo in a flamboyant gown with oversized ruffled collar, posing on stairs at an event. Behind her, another guest in a sleek gown
    The reveal:

    Lizzo in a floor-length, glittery gown with a trail, hands touching her hair, posing at an event
    So what do you think? Let us know in the comments below which looks you prefer before the reveal and which ones you like more after.

