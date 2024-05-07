BuzzFeed Quiz Party!
Take this quiz with friends in real time and compare resultsCheck it out!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
The 2024 Met Gala is a wrap. On Monday night, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted its annual charity gala to raise money for the Costume Institute. As always, the event was star-studded, with celebs turning out in droves.
So, with all this in mind, we want you to be the final judge, and vote in the poll below who you think was (and who definitely was not) on-theme this year:
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions