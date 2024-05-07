  • Quiz badge

Here's What Everyone Wore To The Met Gala, So Tell Us If They Were On Theme

The final ruling is in your hands now.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

The 2024 Met Gala is a wrap. On Monday night, the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted its annual charity gala to raise money for the Costume Institute. As always, the event was star-studded, with celebs turning out in droves.

The Costume Institute's annual exhibit this year is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and the dress code for the gala was inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story, "The Garden of Time."

Now, celebs aren't required to dress on theme, but they're highly encouraged.

This year, that meant dressing to honor timeless fashion too fragile to be re-worn, with an emphasis on how technology (like AI) can offer a new experience on a bygone piece. As the Costume Institute's curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

So, with all this in mind, we want you to be the final judge, and vote in the poll below who you think was (and who definitely was not) on-theme this year:

