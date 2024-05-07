    Met Gala Style Has Changed So Much Over The Years, So Here's What 15 Celebs Wore Their First Time Going Vs. This Year

    Naomi Campbell has been going to the Met Gala since 1990.

    It's an honor simply to get invited to the Met Gala, but a lucky number of celebrities get to say they've attended more than once (if not many, many times). So take a look back at what just 15 stars at the 2024 gala wore this year and when they first attended:

    1. Naomi Campbell in 1990:

    Naomi Campbell at the Met Gala
    Rose Hartman / Getty Images

    Naomi this year:

    Naomi Campbell in a fringe dress at an event with photographers in the background
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Rose Hartman / Getty Images, Aliah Anderson / Getty Images
    2. Sarah Jessica Parker in 1995:

    Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    Sarah Jessica this year:

    Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    3. Meg Ryan in 2001:

    Meg Ryan at the Met Gala
    George De Sota / Newsmakers / Getty Images

    Meg this year:

    Meg Ryan at the Met Gala
    Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    George De Sota / Newsmakers / Getty Images, Aliah Anderson / Getty Images

    4. Demi Moore in 2001:

    Demi Moore at the Met Gala
    RJ Capak / WireImage / Getty Images

    Demi this year:

    Demi Moore in a dramatic black and pink floral outfit at a gala event
    Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    RJ Capak / WireImage / Getty Images, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    5. Kerry Washington in 2007:

    Kerry Washington at the Met Gala
    CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Kerry this year:

    Kerry Washington at the Met Gala
    Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    6. Elle Fanning in 2011:

    Elle Fanning at the Met Gala
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

    Elle Fanning this year:

    Elle Fanning at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    7. Janelle Monáe in 2011:

    Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    Janelle this year:

    Janelle Monáe at the Met Gala
    Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Larry Busacca / Getty Images, Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    8. Nicki Minaj in 2013:

    Nicki Minaj on the red carpet in a navy blue dress with a cut-out and bow detail
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    Nicki this year:

    Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Larry Busacca / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    9. Amanda Seyfried in 2013:

    Amanda Seyfried at the Met Gala
    Karwai Tang / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Amanda this year:

    Amanda Seyfried in a sequined gown with floral accents at an event
    Kevin Mazur/MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Karwai Tang / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/MG24 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    10. Zendaya in 2015:

    Zendaya at the Met Gala
    Jamie McCarthy / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Zendaya this year:

    Zendaya at the Met Gala
    Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images / Getty Images

    Zendaya also this year:

    Zendaya at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a side-by-side-by-side:

    Three images of Zendaya in different outfits: bejeweled dress with headpiece, avant-garde blue gown, black dress with flower headpiece
    Jamie McCarthy / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images / Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    11. Gigi Hadid in 2015:

    Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Gigi this year:

    Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala
    Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    12. Kylie Jenner in 2016:

    Kylie Jenner in a beaded, fringed long gown at a formal event with onlookers
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    Kylie this year:

    Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Larry Busacca / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    13. Ariana Grande in 2018:

    Ariana Grande posing in a voluminous gown with a bow on her head at an event
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    Ariana this year:

    Ariana Grande in a strapless gown with a floral accent on her cheek, photographers in the background
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    14. Troye Sivan in 2018:

    Troye Sivan at the Met Gala
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    Troye this year:

    Troye Sivan at the Met Gala
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    15. Finally, Sydney Sweeney in 2022:

    Sydney Sweeney at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Sydney this year:

    Sydney Sweeney at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
