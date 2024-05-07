Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
It's an honor simply to get invited to the Met Gala, but a lucky number of celebrities get to say they've attended more than once (if not many, many times). So take a look back at what just 15 stars at the 2024 gala wore this year and when they first attended:
1. Naomi Campbell in 1990:
Naomi this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
2. Sarah Jessica Parker in 1995:
Sarah Jessica this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
3. Meg Ryan in 2001:
Meg this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
4. Demi Moore in 2001:
Demi this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
5. Kerry Washington in 2007:
Kerry this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
6. Elle Fanning in 2011:
Elle Fanning this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
7. Janelle Monáe in 2011:
Janelle this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
8. Nicki Minaj in 2013:
Nicki this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
9. Amanda Seyfried in 2013:
Amanda this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
10. Zendaya in 2015:
Zendaya this year:
Zendaya also this year:
Here's a side-by-side-by-side:
11. Gigi Hadid in 2015:
Gigi this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
12. Kylie Jenner in 2016:
Kylie this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
13. Ariana Grande in 2018:
Ariana this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
14. Troye Sivan in 2018:
Troye this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
15. Finally, Sydney Sweeney in 2022:
Sydney this year:
Here's a side-by-side:
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions