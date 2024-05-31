"When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG Card. They asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?' And I'm like, 'Well, it should be my name. My name is Anne Hathaway.' That seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people would call me 'Anne,'" she continued. "The only person who ever calls me 'Anne' is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. Every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me." She later added, "Feel free [to] call me anything but Anne."

