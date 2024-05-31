    11 Celebs Whose Family And Friends Call Them By Something Other Than The Name They're Most Famous For

    Margot Robbie has a great story about an enduring childhood nickname.

    Whether it's due to a stage name, a childhood nickname, or something else, here are 11 celebs whose loved ones don't always call them but their famous name:

    1. Emma Stone: Emily

    Emma Stone in a sleeveless, V-neck shimmering dress on the red carpet, surrounded by photographers
    Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

    Emma Stone's real name is Emily Stone. Another actor was already registered under the name with the Screen Actors Guild, so the Kinds of Kindness star chose the first name "Emma" and kept her last name. Last month, she told the Hollywood Reporter that she "freaked out" a few years ago about her stage name and realized she "can't do it anymore." When asked by the publication if her fans could call her Emily, she said, "That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

    Woman in an elegant, beaded gown with a halter neckline poses at the SAG Awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Earlier this month, a reporter called her Emily at the Cannes Film Festival but was corrected by Kinds of Kindness director Yorgos Lanthimos. She responded, "My name is Emily. Thank you. Very nice."

    2. Anne Hathaway: Annie

    Anne Hathaway at an event, wearing a strapless red dress with unique cutouts. She has her hair in a high ponytail and is smiling
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    "Call me Annie. Everybody, everybody, call me Annie, please. Can we talk about my name for a second? Let's spill the tea," she said on The Tonight Show in 2021.

    "When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG Card. They asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?' And I'm like, 'Well, it should be my name. My name is Anne Hathaway.' That seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people would call me 'Anne,'" she continued. "The only person who ever calls me 'Anne' is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. Every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me." She later added, "Feel free [to] call me anything but Anne."

    3. Elizabeth Olsen: Lizzie

    Woman in a textured white outfit with a jacket smiling at the camera
    Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

    Publications that have interviewed Elizabeth Olsen, like Harper's Bazaar and Marie Claire UK, have noted that she likes to be called "Lizzie." Similarly, Dakota Johnson and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have both referred to her as "Lizzie" in interviews.

    Woman in an elegant white dress with floral details, posing with her hand on hip
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    4. Sandra Bullock: Sandy

    Woman in black suit with colorful sash posing on the red carpet
    Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

    Sandra Bullock's The Lost City co-star Daniel Radcliffe said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, "She asked [me] to call her 'Sandy' as well, which was a huge mental hurdle for me. Because I'm just like, 'But you're Sandra Bullock, like I can't just call you Sandy.'"

    5. Lorde: Ella

    Woman in sunglasses with braided hair, wearing a layered jacket and shirt outfit
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage / Getty Images

    "I much prefer being called Ella," the singer told ABC News Radio in 2014, noting that she chose the stage name "Lorde" because it was "really strong" and "grandeur." "I didn't feel that my birth name was anything special," she said at the time. I always liked the idea of having, like, a one-named alias." Time also reported in 2017 that the singer's friends call her Ella. Lorde's full name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor.

    Woman in a green midriff-baring dress with a knot detail, standing on a red carpet at a GQ event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    6. Saoirse Ronan: Sersh

    Saoirse Ronan wearing an elegant off-shoulder dress with pleat details at an event
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    In 2018, Saoirse told Vice that her nickname is "Sersh." Her Lady Bird co-star Beanie Feldstein also referred to the actor as Sersh in an interview with The Cut that same year.

    Woman in a sequined dress posing at an event with a blue backdrop featuring event logos
    Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

    7. SZA: Sos

    Person wearing a black dress with a white collar, cinched at the waist, and with a front slit
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

    "My friends call me 'Sos' for short, because [it's] like Solána but just shorter and cuter," SZA told Hot 97 in 2022 about one of the many reasons she titled her album released that year SOS. SZA's full name is Solána Imani Rowe.

    8. Rihanna: Robyn

    Tyra Banks poses in an elegant strapless gown at an event
    Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images

    "When people call me Robyn, my head just flies around because I feel like that person knows me," Rihanna told Glamour in 2013. The singer and beauty mogul's full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. "But Rihanna, that tends to be people's own [creation]. Robyn is who I am. Rihanna — that's an idea of who I am."

    Rihanna wearing a blazer with layered necklaces, styled hair, and bold lipstick at an event
    Neil Mockford / WireImage / Getty Images

    9. Calvin Harris: Adam

    Calvin Harris on the red carpet wearing a white t-shirt with &quot;HARDCORE&quot; printed on it and black pants at Global&#x27;s Summertime Ball event
    Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

    Calvin Harris is a stage name for Adam Wiles. In 2019, he reportedly said on a UK radio station, "No one calls me Calvin."

    Calvin Harris attends a Moët &amp;amp; Chandon Champagne event, wearing a black suit with a white dress shirt
    Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

    10. Allison Williams: Mouse

    Allison Williams on the red carpet wearing a sleeveless dress with a chain neckline. GLAAD logos visible in the background
    Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

    In 2023, Allison Williams said on The Drew Barrymore Show that her family calls her "Mouse." "They told this story every night before I went to bed that started out with listing a bunch of animals and the last animal was a mouse," Allison said of her family. "As time went on and they got more and more bored of this pattern of animals, they just reduced it to mouse. So then it became 'Mouse and Allison went on a picnic.' Then it just became 'Mouse,' and I've been 'Mouse' ever since."

    Allison Williams on the red carpet wearing a tiered tulle gown with ruffled sleeves and a black waist belt
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    "I'll be on a red carpet, and I'll hear, 'Mouse.' I'll look over, and my parents are waving at me," she said. 

    11. Finally, Margot Robbie: Maggot

    Margot Robbie on the red carpet at the Breakthrough Prize event, wearing a strapless black gown and gold bracelets
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    In 2023, one of Margot's friends called her "Maggot" on the red carpet, and reporter Justin Hill shared a video of the moment on Instagram. Margot later opened up about the nickname in an interview with the Australian talk show The Project. "That has been my nickname since I was probably 6 years old or something at school," she said.

    Lily James poses on the red carpet in a stylish strapless sequined corset dress with a long satin wrap
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Margot recalled that the name likely came after a school teacher might've accidentally called her "Maggot" during a roll call. "It's one of those things that you hope fades away by lunchtime, but here we are," she said.