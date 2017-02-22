CPAC Shuns DeploraBall Organizers

One by one, the Deplorables are being shunned by the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

First it was the provocative former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, who was disinvited from the vast annual gathering of conservative activists over comments he made that appeared to condone pedophilia.

Now it’s MAGA3X, the organizers of January’s controversial DeploraBall, an inauguration party celebrating the role of outsiders and internet activists in the election of Donald Trump.

In a tweet, MAGA3X noted that their request for a press pass to CPAC had been rejected.

.@CPAC rejected our press pass request. Their loss. #CPAC #BullMoose — MAGA3X 🇺🇸 (@MAGA3X) ID: 10576600

While MAGA3X isn’t a traditional media organization — it publishes only on Twitter — the snub is the latest sign that the traditional conservative establishment is experiencing growing pains when it comes to incorporating the unruly new breed of supporter who helped push a Republican into the White House for the first time in eight years.

“It sends the wrong message to our base of supporters, many of whom were registered Democrats before, or felt alienated by a Republican Party that was too focused on the 1 percent,” MAGA3X co-founder Jeff Giesea told BuzzFeed News.



CPAC was burned last week when it was revealed that Yiannopoulos — a scheduled speaker at the event — made comments suggesting he condoned sexual relations with boys as young as 13 in a video interview. CPAC rescinded the invitation.

MAGA3X, which is part of the same group of anti–political correctness, internet-savvy Trump supporters to which Yiannopoulos belongs, said in a statement that denying it a press pass to the annual conference is a missed opportunity:

“You send a message that we are not welcome in the Party … Our impressions on Twitter are greater than most conservative publications.”

Giesea’s organization, which also counts the conservative social media star Mike Cernovich as a member, still plans on throwing a “Bull Moose Party” on Friday. The event takes its name from Teddy Roosevelt’s political faction, which split the Republican Party in the early 20th century.



