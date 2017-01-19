This Meme-Filled Facebook Group Is At The Center Of A Horrific School Shooting

1. The news that broke in Mexico on Wednesday morning seemed downright foreign to most people reading it: A shooting had taken place at the Colegio Americano del Noreste in Monterrey.

Daniel Becerril / Reuters

A 15-year-old student at the school, which caters to children from preschool to middle school, wounded four people before turning his gun on himself in an attack that authorities called “unprecedented” for Mexico.

“This event makes us all worried and anxious about what is happening in a society where a young person dares to hurt his classmates,” Nuevo León governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón said during a press conference, adding that the shooter’s motive was still under investigation.