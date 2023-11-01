38 Useful Products For Anyone Who Lives Alone

1. A Wopet smart feeder that automatically feeds your dog or cat the ~perfect~ portion of food conveniently programmed and managed by your smartphone. It even lets you record cute messages for your fur bestie to help comfort them while you're away. Caught up at work and stressed about needing to feed your pet? No worries. Feed them right from your phone, no roommates needed!
Promising reviews: "We use this to feed our cat so she gets reliable timing and portions. We no longer feel guilty if we come home late for feeding time! It was super easy to set up and has history on the app so you know what it did. You can adjust portion sizes of each of the feedings. We do three feedings a day, specify the portion size and time of day, and have never had it misfire or fail. It also notifies you when the food hopper is getting low. We use it every day so we have confidence it works when we’re occasionally gone overnight." —J. Daehn
2. An Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer for making you some crispy food without all the oil! This thing reaches up to 400 degrees and can air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and ROTISSERIE. Yep, you can cook a whole rotisserie chicken in this thing. Since cooking every single day for every single meal honestly sucks, grab this. You'll use it multiple times a week to cook basically everything.
Plus! If you download the free Instant Pot app, you can check out over 100 recipes that you can make in this baby.
Promising review: "I waited for way too long to dive into the air fryer game and I’m so glad I finally did. This device produces perfectly cooked foods with great flavor and texture. It cooks quickly and efficiently and is extremely simple to use and clean. So far, I've made chicken, french fries, burgers, roasted potatoes, and roasted mixed vegetables. All were great! Highly recommend!" —Chad Evans
3. And a set of disposable air fryer liners because when you wanna make a quick, easy meal clean-up should be just as quick and easy. These liners will help minimize how much cleaning you're left to do after eating — I mean, who wants to cook then wash a ton of dishes?! Maybe being an adult is a bit easier than we thought.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer and one of these fits perfectly in there. I can do french fries or any other fried food and discard the liner and the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items like hot dogs, chicken breast, and sausage, and when I'm done, I take out the meat, lift out the liners, and all the gross juice comes out with it, leaving the fryer ready to clean. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer
4. A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker that won't take up too much space but will still deliver you a yummy cup of coffee. No time for a Starbucks run? No problemo!
Promising review: "I like this much better than the big Keurig I had. I don't like having that big tank of warm water sitting around with heaven knows what growing in it. This one has a 1-cup tank and since I live alone, that's plenty. And the coffee in this tastes better." —Paulette A.
5. A decorative rainbow window film because you walk around naked 80% of the time and always worry that you're giving your neighbors a free show. These will make sure that no one can see what you're doing in your home while also reflecting some seriously beautiful rainbows that'll also make your space a total vibe.
Promising review: "This product was very easy to install by myself! It is so nice to use because I live in an apartment that faces the parking lot. You can barely see inside my window, and it looks so pretty! It doesn’t block any light and when the sun shines through it, it’s so gorgeous! Definitely worth the money and it’s reusable!" —Miya
6. A wine vacuum stopper since you're just one person and only wanted a glass or two after a stressful work day. This way, your wine will be just as fresh and delicious as it was the day that you opened it.
Promising review: "This is a really good tool for preserving wine. It came with two stoppers and I use one every day. It's easy to use and helps keep the wine fresh much longer. Living alone, I usually take several days to finish off a bottle, so this has been a great value for me. Highly recommend." —Rpal
7. A smartplug that works with Alexa to add voice control to your outlet. You can use the Alexa app to schedule lights, appliances, and more to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you're not there. The Alexa energy dashboard will even estimate your light consumption and give you tips on how to save energy. Incredibly impressive if you ask me.
Promising reviews: "Not sure how I lived so long without one of these. I am disabled and getting to the light switch is sometimes hard to do but with Alexa, she does the lights for me. I figured she saves me money on the electric bill because I turn the lights off more than I did before. You just tell her the time you want the light on and it goes on. Tell her what time you want it to go off at night and it goes off. Works really well when you’re on vacation, she can just turn the light on and off to make it look like we’re home." —Robyn
"I now live alone and I love that I can have the lights come on when I’m on my way home. Makes me feel safe, and hooking them up was so easy!" —Constance Menin
8. A lovely compact blender for some seriously smooth shakes and smoothies, perfect for just one person. This thing may be itty bitty, but it can fiercely chop up ice, no problem, cuz it is pow-er-fulllll. Andddd how aesthetically pleasing is this thing?
Promising review: "Can't live without it! This blender has become an absolute requirement in our morning routine. At one point, we had to go back to our old blender for a day, and the difference was astonishing! We couldn't wait to get back to using our Beast! It's not as loud as our previous blender, and it makes the smoothest, most consistent smoothies ever." —Amy T.
9. A Ring video doorbell so that you can feel extraaaa safe in your space and stop worrying that there's someone hiding in your closet when you get home every evening. If someone so much as walks pass your door, you'll get a notification on your phone that motion was detected and you can talk to anyone at your door even if you aren't home. Plus, it records any and every bit of activity outside of your home!
Promising review: "Living alone, this item is a great tool. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro gives me a sense of real security, especially at night. I am not usually nervous at night but if someone were to come to the door after 11 p.m., I would be! The video feature tells you right away if you know the person(s) at the door. It's also great if you are napping — you can easily tell whether you should get up and go to the door or not. My third, and really the best reason for loving this item, is because I'm in a wheelchair and cannot always make it to the door in time and hate 'burning rubber' only to find out they have already left or are trying to sell something." —MCW
10. Plus, a mini security camera juuust in case someone is inside of your home. Hopefully, that's never EVER the case but if it ever is, this bb will inform you in real-time that motion has been detected.
Promising review: "I needed something to 'guard' my apartment because I have had several break-ins. This is the perfect size and can be mounted to the wall. The clarity of the video is superb even in the night vision mode. I also like the fact that it has several options to notify you and can take pictures and have a streamed live feed at the same time. I would definitely recommend this if you need security in your home." —Barb
11. A foldable wagon to bring in your groceries so you'll only need to take one trip to bring in all those bags after going to the store. This wagon can hold up to 150 pounds, perfect for all of your food and drinks.
Promising review: "This wagon is simply unparalleled for hauling groceries. I moved into a condo and instantly realized after the first grocery trip that slowly hauling bags into the lobby, elevator, and upstairs in a slow, painful trek up to my third floor unit was not optimal. Keeping this wagon folded up and stashed away in the trunk is like having a secret weapon. It's great for hauling large packages from the lobby as well. Coming from unwieldy, painful hotel carts, this bad boy handles like a breeze, never catches on tricky turns even with a full load, and doesn't break a sweat. One of the best quality-of-life investments I've made." —girly girl
12. An Amazon Echo — exactly what you need to run your household without any help. Just say, "Hey, Alexa!" and you can tell it to set reminders, control your smart devices, and even make phone calls using your mobile device. Oh, and, of course, it can play music and you live alone, so you can play your music whenever you feel like it.
Promising review: "If you live alone, I highly suggest getting this. I bought this back in December and this past weekend, I took a spill down my stairs and broke my ankle. I'm 39 and live alone so I screamed for a while hoping someone in a neighboring house would hear me. Then I remembered Alexa! It was pretty far away so I crawled half way up my stairs and yelled for her to call my mom. While my mom couldn't hear me that well she knew something was wrong and came over. Who knows how long I would have been there if I didn't have it!" —Amazon Customer
