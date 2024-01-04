1. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your little Picasso made a masterpiece out of your wall again? No worries! This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Promising review: "I was heartbroken when I saw that my daughters had written on the dresser with Sharpie! I tried so many different chemicals and nothing worked! I found this on TikTok and said 'Welp let me try my luck and see if it really works!' And let me tell you I am still shocked at how amazing this product works!!!! Yayyyy, I'm so soo soo happy to see my dresser white again!!!!😭😭😭 Thank youuuu!!!!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE LITTLE KIDS IN THE HOUSE!!!!" —Gabriela Portillo Solorio
Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in three sizes and in multipacks).
2. A 12-pack of corner protectors so baby doesn't run into a table corner and get hurt. Save yourself a hospital trip and grab these. Honestly, I could use these for myself — starting to think I should baby-proof my apartment. Do I have a baby? No, but I am clumsy.
Promising review: "I swear these little 'lifesavers' — have saved me several emergency room visits!! I have a climber, jumper, and most of all runner. She is never watching where she is running so she runs into everything!! Thanks for the bumpers!!" —YogaButterfly75
"Love this product, not bulky and easy to put in place, and my toddler couldn't pull them off! Highly recommend!!" —vandi
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in three quantities).
3. A magical stain remover that's great for stubborn stains like grass, oil, or blood. And it's called "Grandma's Secret Spot Remover" so you know it's gotta be good. Literally if you say it's Grandma's, I'm expecting it to deliver, cuz Grandma always knows best. And boy, does this bad boy deliver!
Promising review: "With a toddler, I find mystery stains on his clothes all the time. Add in potty training and we've got a recipe for disaster. This has gotten out 99.9% of stains and I'm wildly impressed. I've tried SOOOO many stain removers and this is the best by far. Highly recommend to everyone." —Jun V
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $14.40 (available in multiple pack sizes).
4. A set of three silicone suction plates so you can get back to washing the dishes and not worry about your baby Thor chucking their plate across the room. Go ahead, turn your back — they won't be able to pick this sucker up.
WeeSprout is a family-owned small biz founded by a husband and wife who offer a variety of parenting solutions to help parents feel less overwhelmed.
Promising review: "They are durable and easy to clean, but what I am MOST impressed with is how well they suction to the table. My toddler loves to throw food, no idea why. She loves to pick up her plate and dump it on the floor. Nope, not with these plates. She tired and failed. Can’t say enough great things about these plates. I plan on buying more. Thank you for making meals easier and cleaner!" —KJA
Get a set of three from Amazon for $18.98+ (available with or without lids and in 11 colors).
5. And an ingenious cup catcher that'll allow you to, ya know, actually sit and eat without needing to stop and grab your tot's cup off the floor every other minute. Perfect for your baby who likes to throw their cup like it's a game.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five colors and in two-packs with various color combos).
6. A set of two faucet extenders so your little one can wash their hands easy peasy without you needing to lift them up. They'll love feeling like a big kid and not needing mom or dad's help, and you'll love how easy it is to install and maneuver.
Promising review: "I love this for my 1-year-old who likes to join my 3-year-old at the sink for hand washing and brushing teeth. Originally, he was too short to reach the water from the faucet even on his tippy toes on a stool. With this extender he stands flat foot on his stool and gets a lot of excitement out of being able to reach the water like his brother. Very easy to place and remove. We remove it after every use." —Miah
Get them from Amazon for $11.49.
7. A set of two snack catchers that'll allow your kid to have all their independence but with way less mess. If your hungry little independent toddler loves snacking and you hate finding Cheerios all over the house, it will seem like the angels literally descended down from Heaven and handed you these.
They're top-shelf dishwasher safe.
Promising review: "We had these cups with my oldest child 10 years ago, and we adored them. They lasted all the way through three other kids and we got rid of them, thinking we’d have no more babies. When we had our fifth kid, this was one of the top items we knew we needed to purchase again!! Durable, pretty spill-proof and the only way I let my babies wander with snacks." —CMorley
Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.96 (available in two color sets, in a four-pack, and with sippy cups).
8. A pack of silicone dino ice pop molds with little skeleton sticks to reaaaally satisfy your little dinosaur- and frozen-pop-loving kiddo. Make yummy homemade treats with the peace of mind that you know everyyyy ingredient in what your kiddo is eating.
Promising review: "Toddler snack must-have. I absolutely love these molds. The silicone is good quality because peels off the pops easily and I use them quite often they are pretty durable. Both my toddler and preschooler love them although the pop portion size is generous for my younger. The bone holders are hilarious and the yogurt we use looks exactly dino-like as expected after it's frozen. These work great and are really fun shapes so I highly recommend." —TXFan
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $17.95 (available in four styles).
9. A set of 20 magnetic cabinet locks so you won't have to worry about the baby getting into the liquor or cleaning cabinet. No tools or drills are required! You'll get two keys to keep your home safe for baby.
Promising review: "These are a MUST-HAVE! My second child has just started getting into things and I wish I had bought these the first time around! The installation is SO easy and I love that I don’t have to screw anything into my cabinets! It took me a second to figure out the directions but the video on Amazon was a big help!" —Amelia Y.
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $44.99 (available in six different quantities).
10. Or a pack of multipurpose safety straps that require no drilling! Just peel and stick these babies on and you've got a childproof fridge, cabinet, or whatever else your baby Hulk likes to get into.
Promising review: "Love these! Exactly what I needed. I use this for my trash can and my kitchen pantry, my son can’t figure out how to open it. 🙏🏼 I have tried many latches/baby proofing stuff and nothing has worked. Highly recommend. Super easy to adjust lengths, apply, and use." —Lauren
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.95.
11. A Contigo spill-proof tumbler reviewers are deeming their "holy grail" because it does exactly what is says — doesn't leak! So when your little one throws this across the room, you don't have to worry about cleaning up any sticky juice.
Promising reviews: "The holy grail of sippy cups!! This cup is THE BOMB! No leaking, easy to clean, my 18-month-old, who wants to do and have everything like his 6-year-old brother, loves this cup! Both boys use them. Not too babyish for my older one and easy enough that my little guy can use them, we now have four of them! I’m sure a couple more are in our future! And the price is great." —shoelover
"I was skeptical that these were ACTUALLY leakproof. After all I have a toddler, they can make literally anything leak or spill. I have been through sooooo many cups trying to find ones that will not leave a puddle of water behind when it's left in its near permanent horizontal resting place on the floor or break or pour when my son inevitably bashes it onto the hardwood floor. The only liquid that comes out is what is left behind in the top of the straw after he drinks from it, which there is nothing you can do to even fix that. These are magnificent! They are easy to clean but then again I only use these for water so thicker liquid or drinks that tend to spoil may be more difficult to clean out. Overall this is the BEST cup I've come across when it comes to capacity, functionality, and most importantly ACTUALLY NOT LEAKING!" —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $10.10+ (also available in a two-pack and 11 prints).
12. A "Bug Bite Thing" that suctions bug bites to help reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness. Make sure to have one of these bad boys handy for all of your vacations and 2024 summer plans.
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more!
Promising review: "This thing is amazing. It turns a week long battle with itching and pain from ant or mosquito bites to only a couple of hours. A lot of times after the first suction the itching goes away completely! This was a game changer for my son who gets eaten by mosquitoes even with bug spray on. Now his bites go away quickly and he’s not scratching at them, making them bleed, etc. I am starting to buy these as gifts! Highly recommend, especially for those with kids!!" —Reyka Smith
Get it from Amazon for $9.94+ (available in four colors and in multipacks).
13. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to take your kiddo's curls' from ehh to ehhh-mazing without any nasty parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Breakage, buh bye. Elasticity and bounce, helloooooo!
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
Promising review: "Amazing transformation! Highly recommend! I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was transformed to curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head. Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.26 (also available in a two-pack).