1. A digital luggage scale because every time you go to the airport and weigh your luggage, it's a pound overweight and you have to pay those ridiculous baggage fees. Your future self will thank you so much for this. Hook this bad boy to your luggage handle, lift it up, and the LCD display will let you know how many more outfits you can cram into your suitcase without going over the weight limit.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low cost must have item for air travel." —Robert
"Love it! Lightweight and easy to read! It even gives you the climate temperature (not that I need it but a neat feature). It reads in both kg and lbs. Definitely recommend if you're a frequent traveler and have weight requirements on luggage." —Patricia Velasquez
2. A handy RFID-blocking travel wallet complete with a — *get ready* — passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket — *takes a breath* — a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder, all in one place. So now you won't be searching for where you put your boarding pass or digging through your carry-on for your credit card when purchasing your morning coffee.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu
3. A luggage strap because lugging around both your carry-on and suitcase can get tricky. Hook your carry-on, purse, backpack, jacket, or whatever else you'd rather not have to carry in your arms onto this convenient little strap and you're hands-free!
Promising review: "I love this little gadget. I used it to attach my jacket and computer bag to my luggage on an extended business trip. It made my airport walks so much easier. Now that I'm back home, I've been using it daily to attach my jacket or cardigan to my work bag or purse." —Michele
4. Vacuum-free space-saving compression bags so that instead of packing seven outfits for your three-day trip, you can pack 14. Look, I totally understand, I always overpack too and you 👏 need 👏 options 👏 !!! You don't need to pay for another suitcase at the airport cuz these bags will make your clothes shrink itty bitty, meaning you can fit more stuff! Put your clothes in em, zip 'em up, roll the bag, and *voila* you can bring that other sundress.
Promising review: "These were the things I never knew I needed for traveling. They work just as advertised and are really useful when going on a trip. I always hate at the end of a trip having to mix dirty and clean clothes — a 'laundry bag' or plastic shopping bag never really felt like a good enough separation. These bags seal up and conceal the most stinky, wet clothes from your clean unused clothes. They are going to be one of my new necessities for my big family when traveling." —Sarbello
5. Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists to help eliminate nausea. Whether you're on a cruise getting sea sick or are on a road trip that has you ready to hurl, these babies are here to help.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness. My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car. At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!" —1SmartCookie
6. And a pack of eight chewable Dramamine tablets for kids to help prevent and relieve nausea, dizziness, and vomiting. If you dread traveling long distances with your toddler because they get sick, you'll be soooo thankful to have these handy!
Recommended for children ages 2–12 but you should always consult with your pediatrician about medication for your child!
Promising reviews: "Did the trick for our 2.5-year-old on a windy trip up to the mountains. We didn’t know he got car sickness until we first ventured on a mountain trip — poor guy was quite distraught with sickness. The second time around was a breeze thanks to this aid. Now we don’t travel without it." —Amanda McRae
"We tried several natural remedies to reduce our daughter's severe motion sickness. Although they worked to some degree, we needed something that was more reliable and longer lasting. She would usually get sick after being in the car for 20 minutes. We gave our 30-lb toddler half of a tablet, according to her pediatrician's recommendation, before a four hour drive. She had no side reactions or sickness, was alert, and happily sang the whole way. Perfect. Since then, we have been on plane rides and 10 hour trips without any problems. She did get sick after traveling by car for about 14 hours, but she probably could have used another dose about an hour before. Although we dislike medicating our daughter, it is nice having a happy kid who now looks forward to trips." —MomofCuties
7. A small power bank charger that's perfect for travel to charge your phone, tablet, AirPods, smart watch, whatever ya got. Perfect if you can't ever find a freakin' outlet that isn't already taken at the airport.
Promising review: "This little gem is amazing! This year we were fortunate enough to do some local traveling and attend quite a few concerts. I take a ton of videos and pictures, often draining the battery. This power-packed product charged not only my phone when it was low, but my boyfriend’s AND the girl next to us!! Since you can only take small bags into venues, this slipped right into the pocket behind my phone! We had numerous comments on it bc of the little paw charge indicator. The flashing came in handy a few times when we found ourselves in the dark! I will be buying more and giving them as gifts this year!" —Annetastic
8. A portable door lock to keep your mind at ease on all your solo trips this year. Once this baby is on, no one will be able to get in, not even with a key. It's small enough to throw into your carry-on, fits in almost all doors, and is easy to install and remove, no tools necessary!
Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure, and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it! I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend." —Anna
9. A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets so you can hand-wash that bathing suit that air dried after being wet and reeks. If you're staying somewhere without a washer and dryer, use these bad boys to wash any outfit pieces you may wanna re-wear right in the sink! Thank you universe for convenience.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
10. A luggage drink caddy because those early morning flights are no joke and your iced coffee is a travel necessity. It'll stick right onto your wheeled luggage and has two pockets that can be used to hold your Starbies or Dunkin' drink, water bottles, snacks, your phone — whatever you need it to hold so you can keep your hands empty.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket, the coffee cup fell to the ground and coffee sprinkled. It was a nightmare! This time I bought this cup holder, it did do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
11. A packing checklist so you never get on your vacation and realize that you forget your deodorant. Or if you just have trouble making packing lists, this one has literally just about everything under the sun already listed for you so you don't make a list and realize underwear was somehow not on that list.
Promising review: "We LOVE this! We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for trip longer than a few days). I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
12. A set of super-comfy putty earplugs that'll mold to the shape of your ear and block out any screaming babies, snoring, or whatever other noise is disrupting your little airplane power nap. They can *also* help prevent swimmer's ear if you plan on spending your entire vacation in the water.
BuzzFeed shopping writer Emma Lord can't recommend these enough: "TBH, I swear by these so aggressively that I have them on a subscription. They're like ear glue. My apartment is on a busy street and my upstairs neighbor is a noisy human being (does this count as a subtweet??) and once I pop these babies in I can barely hear a thing. Plus, my ears never get sore with these in like they do with headphones or other earplugs."
Promising review: "These ear plugs are my new travel companion. I can never sleep on a flight and decided to try these earplugs to see if these would help to get me through all of my holiday traveling — life-changing ear plugs! I finally was able to relax and rest on my flights like never before and on top of that, caught some great sleep at my parents' house despite having my snoring dad in the next room. Do not hesitate to buy these earplugs, they will improve your sleep immensely. Don't waste your time with knockoff brands — trust me, from my experience, you will not get the same result!" —Michael Johnston
13. And three pairs of kids' earplugs to help protect your toddler's litto ears from the sudden shifts in pressure that result in the dreaded ear popping. They're made of soft, hypoallergenic, latex-free silicone and will help keep your little babe from screaming the entire flight. You know, you gotta tread lightly with toddlers...if all else fails, throw them an Oreo.
Psttt! Check out the adult version, too!
Promising review: "Can't fly without these. Helped my 2-year-old soooo much! Surprisingly, he kept them in so I didn't have to worry about his little ears popping! Definitely recommend. —carolina alfaro
