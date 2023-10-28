26 Toys You Can Order From Amazon To Get Here In Time For The Birthday Party You Forgot About

This set includes four rechargeable guns, four rechargeable vests, and one charging station. You can play approximately eight games per charge. The little LCD screens on the vest keep count of how many lives you have and the vest vibrates when you get shot/tagged. You can play with up to four teams and have to eliminate your enemies to win the game. Recommended for ages 8+.

Promising review: "We bought this laser set for our son's ninth birthday and we’ve been playing it everyday as a family. Even his 12-year-old sister loves it! I’m surprised how good the range and accuracy is. I love that the guns and vests are rechargeable and we don’t have to keep buying batteries. The guns are easy to pair with the vests and the game instructions are easy to follow. The vest keeps great count of when you are tagged and lets you know when you’re out of lives — it vibrates and game over! It also vibrates when you're tagged! We got a great workout doing this! Worth every dollar!" —Jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $199.99.

