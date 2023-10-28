26 Toys You Can Order From Amazon To Get Here In Time For The Birthday Party You Forgot About

1. A Magic Mixies magical misting cauldron that'll have them believing they're the next Sabrina the teenage witch. I, for one, am so intrigued, I want one for myself to see HOW the heck this happens. They'll use the special wand and enchanting ingredients to mix up a potion until mist begins to fill the cauldron and a furry friend is revealed. They're sure to be amazed and convinced that they should have been in the Hocus Pocus movie.
The Magic Mixie pet and the Magic Cauldron come with 50+ sounds and reactions for a ✨magical✨ good time.
Promising review: "Quite possibly one of the coolest toys I’ve ever seen. It was a truly magical experience for my daughter’s sixth birthday. Totally worth the price considering that just opening it and doing the spell creates a really cool experience that she will remember." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $47.60+ (available in two colors).
2. An Ariel Barbie doll because who wasn't obsessed with this movie this year?! Perfect for your Little Mermaid lovin' niece who asks to hear "Scuttlebutt" approximately 324 times a day.
3. A splurgy rechargeable laser tag set they'll NEVER stop talking about. Laser tag right at home? Oh, they'll be over the moon when they open this. Their house will now be the house all the kids wanna sleep over and hangout at. And, admit it, you'll wanna play a round or two with them.
This set includes four rechargeable guns, four rechargeable vests, and one charging station. You can play approximately eight games per charge. The little LCD screens on the vest keep count of how many lives you have and the vest vibrates when you get shot/tagged. You can play with up to four teams and have to eliminate your enemies to win the game. Recommended for ages 8+.
Promising review: "We bought this laser set for our son's ninth birthday and we’ve been playing it everyday as a family. Even his 12-year-old sister loves it! I’m surprised how good the range and accuracy is. I love that the guns and vests are rechargeable and we don’t have to keep buying batteries. The guns are easy to pair with the vests and the game instructions are easy to follow. The vest keeps great count of when you are tagged and lets you know when you’re out of lives — it vibrates and game over! It also vibrates when you're tagged! We got a great workout doing this! Worth every dollar!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
4. A pack of Crayola Globbles that seem like they'd be a nightmare, but I swear they aren't. They'll keep kids entertained and honestly, parents may wanna have a turn playing with these babies, too. They can be squished, stacked, and slung onto the walls. Sticky residue? We don't know her, cuz these bad boys leave NONE behind.
Their sticky powers are restored by washing them with soap and water.
Promising review: "Ok, you know how you buy an expensive gift for your child and it comes in a big box, and what do they do — play in the box. Well, my 4-year-old grandson got so many cute gifts for his birthday but above all, he LOVED these balls and so did the adults. He even took them to bed with him. I don’t write many reviews but these are GREAT. They are not messy, either — they wash off easily. These are a must." —Joyce
Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in a set of 16).
5. A set of two Banzai Bump N Bounce Body Bumpers, kinda like the Socker Boppers your mom wouldn't let you have in the '90s. Don't be a regular adult, be a cool adult and snag these for that bday party then revel in the excitement on their face when they open their gift.
BTW, make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs for safety!
Promising reviews: "This was easily the best birthday present/entertainment ever. I watched my 6-year-old child transform from an innocent looking princess to a blood thirsty warrior just by putting on the suit. Lol but in all seriousness, lots of fun for all kids." —Erin Lonneke
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
6. A flying orb that'll easily steal the show at the birthday party. It can hover over their hand, float in the air, and boomerang back to them, and it has lights! You know kids love anything that lights up — like light-up sneakers, for example.
Promising review: "My kids have everything you could think of in the toy department but when I came across this toy I knew I had to get it. I did debate at first because buying three added up quickly and things usually don't measure up to the expectation from the description but I don't regret buying/paying what I did because it keep my boys entertained for hours. My boys are seven, eight, and 12, and they all love theirs. My sons are extra rough with everything they own but this flying toy is still going strong and the battery life is amazing. My husband even plays with them. I would recommend them for anyone of any age. This is also a good gift for someone's birthday or holiday." —Crystal Clark
Get it from Amazon for $32 (available in seven colors).
7. A color-your-own cardboard playhouse perfect for a rainy day. Kids can use markers, crayons, paint, or colored pencils to color it and then they have a super cool playhouse to play in!
Promising review: "My kids' favorite birthday gift. This playhouse is so much fun from beginning to end. The kids and I had a blast coloring it together, it was a perfect rainy day activity. We looked forward to getting out the crayons and coloring for hours. It was very easy to put together, and easy to store. They play with it indoors and outdoors. There are no drawbacks that I can think of, other than that I hated when they were done coloring it since it was such a great activity for us to do together. I highly recommend this especially if you have kids who are obsessed with cardboard projects." —My Three Mouseketeers
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two styles).
8. A classic Melissa & Doug ice cream station so they can pretend to run their own little business. So sooo stinkin' adorbz and so much potential for them to learn about money. Mmmm, looking at how cute the ice cream is makes me want real ice cream.
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills.
Promising review: "We LOVE this toy! We love everything about it! My son got this for his third birthday a month ago and I’m pretty sure he has played with it every single day since he received it. It is by far his favorite birthday gift. It’s great quality and so cute. Huge hit and I can’t recommend it enough. Buy it, you won’t regret it!" —Amanda Jo
Get it from Amazon for $39.97.
9. A marble run set that'll provide endless hours of fun and stimulate their mind. After they test out one maze, they can take it apart and rebuild a different one. Get ready, cuz they will mention how much they love this thing every time they see you!
Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews, but this has been the star birthday present this year. Very easy to put together, my newly turned 4-year-old can put it together on his own, but we have loved playing with him and building too! The pieces fit together snuggly and are sturdy once put together! I also love that it came with real marbles and not plastic like some other sets! Definitely worth the money!" —Jordan Biggs
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in three styles).
10. An air fort so they won't need to rearrange all the furniture and take every blanket in the house to make a fort anymore. And as if that isn't great enough, some of them glow in the dark showing star constellations!
AirFort is a California-based small business that specializes in handmade, mess-free inflatable forts that blow up in less than 30 seconds. Attach this to a floor fan and let the family fun begin! Easy to store, too! Your fort comes with a carrying bag (only the size of a folded pair of jeans!) that it folds up and fits into.
Promising review: "I bought this as a birthday present for my 7-year-old granddaughter. I expected that I would have to spend 15 minutes or so setting it up and connecting it to the fan, not so! She and her friends did it by themselves in less than five minutes. After playing in it for about an hour, they moved it upstairs and set it up again. 30 minutes later, it was back downstairs. I have no doubt that it will last quite a while. My granddaughter loves it, her friends all want one, and the other adults at the party were impressed that I gave such a great gift. That's a win, win, win!" —William E. Amos, Jr
Get it from Amazon for $59.95 (available in 16 styles/colors).
11. A sturdy and inflatable "Bouncy Pals" hopping toy since they're already basically bouncing off the walls. Now they can hop to their little heart's desire in a more controlled way that's still just as fun!
Promising review: "Love love love this toy!! My niece went wild for it. Got it for her as a gift for her first birthday and I’m thinking about buying another for my baby when she gets bigger. Super easy to inflate and it’s more sturdy than the round ones. Highly recommend." —Nat
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in two styles).