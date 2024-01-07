If Your Closet Isn’t Exciting You, These 30 TikTok Fashion Pieces Will Have You Saying “Thank U Next” To Your Old Clothes And Accessories

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A Levi's faux-leather biker jacket so your outfit can go from eh to ehhhh-mazing. The jacket is the moment, the main character, all that. Jazz up any ordinary turtleneck while looking badass and feeling cozy. And a gold necklace?! You're welcome, outfit planned.
Promising reviews: "SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes, but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on. Looks fantastic. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." —Alex Bogherie
"I found this jacket on TikTok from @Kheumani and I had to purchase! This is a staple leather jacket! I love the silver details on the jacket and the BELT sold me! The quality is great and the sleeves fit just right. I have purchased leather jackets in the past in which the sleeves were too short. I may go up to a size for a little room." —Rickina Le'Shaye
Get it from Amazon for $50.55+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 38 styles).
2. A top-rated pair of slouchy socks to add a little extra somethin' to your outfit. TikTok comes through with the fashion trends yet again. It's the little things that set off the aesthetic.
Promising review: "The second these are out of the laundry, they're on my feet. The slouchy look is so cute and paired with a white tennis shoe — it’s my favorite thing to wear on my feet. They’re so comfortable, very soft, and they don’t leave marks on your legs like most such a socks do from being too tight." —Elisa
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $20.65+ (available in three color combinations).
3. A puffer vest for some cute layered 'fits. It'll be one extra layer to keep you a liiiiittle warmer.
Reviewers are saying to size down for a cropped look.
Promising review: "I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time, it keeps me warm and feels so comfy. I took the advice of other reviewers and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad that I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me. I will certainly be buying this in other colors." —Lydia Spencer
"Saw this styled on TikTok and was influenced to buy — glad I was because I love it. It looks stylish while also keeping you warm." —Karison Frazier
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–2XL and 20 colors).
4. A ribbed square-neck, long-sleeve maxi dress reviewers are comparing to the popular Skims one. Just as cute but much more affordable; you'll barely be able to tell the two apart. And you'll look like a total snack — a pack of Gushers, if you will, you know, since they're superior.
Promising review: "I’d been looking for a Skims alternative — I have the Skims dress, love it, and wanted it another color. Ordered a size large which is my normal size and it fit perfectly! I’m so very happy with my purchase! Literally half the price of Skims and it's identical! If you’ve tried the Skims dress, go ahead and order, you won’t be disappointed!" —JK
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–2X and nine colors).
5. A pleated tennis skirt with shorts underneath so you don't have to worry about flashing your cheeks to everyone in your new mini skirt. As Gretchen Wieners would say, it's "SO fetch!"
Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $19.88 (available in sizes 0–12 and in 43 colors and patterns — not all colors available in all sizes).
6. A varsity bomber jacket that is totally the baddest of them all. Add this to your favorite jackets list because you know it deserves a spot.
Promising review: "Okay, I can't explain how in love I am with this jacket. Fits oversized, just how I wanted. Got so many compliments on it and can be dressed up to add some edge to a cute dress or skirt. I have more of a streetwear style and this jacket is perfect. Def going to get other ones in different colors!" —SEC
Get it from Amazon for $67.99 (available in men's sizes S–XL and 16 styles).
7. A split-hem mini skirt, which comes in your basic colors (always needed in your closet) and some fun patterns that'll spruce things up every now and then. Grab it and style the heck outta it, you style icon, you!
Promising review: "This skirt came exactly as I would have hoped! Great stretch, which helped because I have a bigger butt and tiny waist, but still thick enough material where it was not see-through and can be worn without tights, etc. Super cute with the slit, and I'm glad I bought it." —Jordyn Brown
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–4XL and 27 colors/patterns).
8. A mesh bandeau Brami bodysuit that is almost impossible not to obsesses over. Not only because it's cute, but because it has a built-in bra! Figuring out what to wear is already difficult enough and then trying to figure out what bra to wear, how to tape up your tatas, or if you should just go braless — I mean, by the time you figure it out you kinda wanna just stay home. Thank you fashion gods for this top that takes away all your bra worries.
Klassy Network is a woman-owned, Florida-based small biz that specializes in clothing with built-in padding. Check them out if you dare, you may end up buying up the whole shop.
Promising reviews: "This top is EVERYTHING! I am a 36DDD and let me tell you, it’s never easy finding tops that fit my bust well. BUT I couldn’t be happier with this company! I’ve ordered many pieces from different collections! So glad I don’t have to wear a bra and the tops fit so well and are very good quality!" —Samantha B.
"This bodysuit was perfect for going out for my birthday and was super supportive. The mesh material is soft and not itchy or uncomfortable at all. Overall, I’m obsessed with Klassy Network and I love that there’s such a wide variety of clothing, from casual/loungewear tops to spicy tops for going out. Can’t wait to see what new styles they launch!" —Rachel S.
Get it from Klassy Network for $52 (available in sizes 2XS–3XL and two colors).
9. A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt you'll want in every color cuz an oversized crewneck and leggings is a fall combo that eats every time — cozy and cute. Uggs, slouchy socks and sneakers, jeans — whatever you feel like pairing this with will be a simple serve. Oh! And if you're crafty with a Cricut, the designs you could put on this are endless.
Promising review: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collared top outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." —abby
Get it from Amazon for $12.26+ (available in men's sizes S–5XL and 30 colors).
10. A pair of sparkly rhinestone fishnets because your regular tights get the job done but you want to add a little pizzaz to your 'fits. Night out? These'll shake things up almost better than Rocky and Cece.
Promising reviews: "These tights are gorgeous!! They came in just in time for New Year, and I'm so excited to wear them! They are extremely sparkly. I love the placement of the rhinestones too; they didn't put any on the inner thighs, which is strategic and smart. They fit perfectly with plenty of stretch still. The only con I'll point out is that there are rhinestones on the bottoms of the feet which can get annoying. But besides that I'm very happy with them and have already bought more colors!!" —Samantha Rose
"I’m go glad I ordered them. I saw a curvy girl on TikTok that ordered these and I was debating on buying them because I do have bigger thighs than the girl I saw on TikTok, but sure enough they fit and it was not hard at all to pull them up." —Monica C.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99 (available in one size fits most sizes XL–3XL and in 18 colors).
11. A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants reviewers are comparing to the popular Abercrombie version. They're *also* loving the stretch these have, making them comfortable to wear all day. Plus, they just look soooo trendy.
Promising review: "I love leather pants and I have been looking for a new pair for a while. The perfect fit in leather pants is hard to find but these fit me perfectly. They are really cute and comfortable! I got my normal size, they are also stretchy so don't worry about sizing up." —Jamie Brune
Get them from Amazon for $52.99+ (available in sizes 2XS–4XL and 23 colors).
12. A JW Pei pouch bag because, I mean, jaw on the floor, this bb is a beauty. Sure to give classy, high-fashion looks and be a total serve.
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned small biz with minimalist accessory designs made with sustainable and vegan materials.
Promising review: "I'm OBSESSED with this bag. The color is absolutely gorgeous! I was very surprised to see it come in such a lovely box and dust bag. The quality is fantastic!" —Aleasha
Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in 30 colors).
13. A pair of cargo pants you'll simply NEVER wanna take off. They have drawstrings around the waist and ankles so you can wear 'em baggy one day and tighter the next if you want! Totally giving Y2K vibes.
Promising review: "Yo!!!!!! These are the cutest freakin' cargos ever and they're so inexpensive. I was looking for some cargos so I was like 'let me see what TikTok says' and baby, everyone said get this brand in every color. 😂 So I started out with the black pair. I just cinched the drawstring inside and they hang on my waist just right. They are definitely long enough for my height and the fabric is a good weight — not too heavy and not cheap and flimsy. Love love love. ❤️ GET THESE CARGOS!!!!!" —Letitia
