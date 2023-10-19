27 TikTok-Famous Hair Products That You’ll Want To Work Their Magic On Your Locks

1. Kenra's Platinum Blow-Dry Spray that must've been conjured up in a cauldron because it can help decrease the time it takes to blow-dry your hair by 50 freakin' percent! This stuff ~also~ acts as a heat protectant and helps eliminate frizz after washing — we love a product that does many things and does 'em all well.
See it in action here on TikTok! Reviewers of all hair types are loving this stuff — check out another creator with coily hair use the spray.
Promising review: "I LOVE the smell of this! Bought it due to frizzing from coloring my hair, but really didn't believe that it shortened drying time. I mean, how can something putting moisture on you hair shorten the drying time, right? I was shocked. I don't know if it cut it down by 50%, but I did notice blow-drying my hair took quit a bit less time. I am sold on this stuff. Makes my hair feel like silk, but not greasy (I was worried about it making my hair greasy) and it takes only a few sprays to get the results. I hold it about 15 inches from my head and spray the top, both sides, and the back once, then rub it in with my hands. Perfect!" —Janice C. Henderson
2. Or a Color Wow heat-activated anti-frizz treatment to apply before you blow dry. With anti-humidity technology and moisture repellent, it works kinda like a mini keratin treatment and seriously DELIVERS some incredible results. Oh, and Chris Appleton, celebrity stylist to both Kim Kardashian and J.Lo, swearssss by this stuff.
Promising reviews: This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now. I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. —Lillee45
"It's not just a TikTok fad, it really works! You MUST blow dry your hair in order for it to work, but sooo worth it. Shiny, strong hair with heat protectant! Lasts 1–2 showers without need for reapplication. No scent!" —Shay Rooney
3. And a Color Wow flexible, lightweight hairspray to hold your freshly curled locks in place all day without your hair becoming a sticky, crunchy mess. This "cult favorite" spray also acts as a weightless, fast drying heat protectant! A hairspray that doesn't make your hair hard and leaves it feeling natural? Is Chris Appleton, like, into witchcraft? Does anyone know?
Check out the Color Wow Cult Favorite hairspray on TikTok!
Promising review: "I have tried SO many hairsprays and this one, hands down, is the most amazing!! It holds for the day yet does not look nor feel as though you have hairspray on! We had 60 mph winds and my hair still looked great! Wind blown, obviously, but still had my curls and waves. Helps with next day styling as well. Recommend, recommend, recommend 1,000%!!! Try this spray!!" —J. campbell
4. A Denman Hair Brush designed with evenly spaced bristles to detangle and shape your curls at the same time, cutting your styling time in half. Ummm, sounds like magic to me — how about all my other curly friends? Anything that cuts down on the time that my arm has to be sore from brushing seems like sorcery that I 100% wanna be a part of.
Promising review: "In my younger teen years, I had CURLY hair, but as I hit my 20s and started highlighting my hair, somewhere along the way the curls became a very limp wavy frizz. Thanks to TikTok, I thought I should give this a try to retrain my curls. And while I’m only a month or so in, this brush definitely puts a clean spiral wave back into my hair making it more shapely than the alternative frizz I had grown accustomed to." —The Belfis
5. A BaByliss titanium flat iron (1.25") that is TOTALLY worth the splurge. I have this, and it's my actual magic wand; like, I very much so may be a Sanderson sister. This is the straightener that my hairstylist uses on my hair, too, and it soooo makes a difference! Heats up quickly and gives your hair a gorgeous shine. Fabulous salon-quality results.
Promising reviews: "I’ve always struggled with curling my hair with a curling iron and I never perfected it with a straightener either BUUUUT I saw someone use this on TikTok and had to splurge, and I do not regret it one bit. It is smooth, does not pull the hair, and gives me the beautiful curls and waves I’ve been dreaming of. Worth every pretty penny." —Chelsey Scally
"I totally recommend buying this hot iron! My hairstylist told me about it and now the only time she'll be seeing me is for a color or trim. I can get salon results with this hot iron! I love love love love it." —Ceannda Barrington
6. Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector, which is TOTALLY worth it if your hair is broken or damaged. This bad boy helps to strengthen and protect your hair from within and can reduce breakage so your split ends can't stop you from feeling ~FAB~.
Promising reviews: "My hair had so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years and I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is, wow! This cream must have been dropped from Heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny, with this stuff, you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin
7. Or a super popular bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes, no spell required! Plus it's a cheaper alternative that's often compared to Olaplex!
Promising reviews: "Amazing — truly as good as TikTok said it is. I had to quarantine a few months ago, and I ended up experimenting (frying) my hair out of boredom. I used this mask one time, and the difference it made was ASTRONOMICAL (lol). Seriously though, this stuff is good. Keep in mind it’s a mask you def need to rinse out!" —Kristy B.
8. Verb Ghost Oil — a lightweight hair oil that helps smooth, soften, and defrizz your beautiful mane. It magically locks in moisture, promotes shine, and revitalizes your strands from root to end, ooh la la. And I'm personally intrigued by the name.
Promising reviews: "Go a day without Ghost Oil! NO WAY!!! I can't believe the results I get with this product! I am bouncy, shiny, silky and sassy!!" —Curly in Florida
"This stuff is amazing. My hair was very dry and the ends appeared split. I bought this stuff because of a TikTok recommendation and will never go back. Super light and moisturizing." —Leah
9. A continuous water mister for the days that you need to freshen up those curls but don't wanna spend forever washing your hair. This mister is just what you need to keep your curls poppin' and juicy.
Promising reviews: "I have curly hair so I am constantly spraying to style it. This thing is amazing. It's a light mist so it's not going to soak just one spot like cheaper bottles do. Plus, it's a continuous spray so it sprays for a few seconds at a time. Love love love it." —Kayleigh
"Another amazing product TikTok made me buy. Was looking for something to help wet my hair in the morning. My old, typical spray bottles kept breaking or leaking. This one has sprays for longer and the mist is perfect when I don’t want to get my hair too wet. All in all, it's worth it, especially for the price." —M.Zuniga
10. A Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer that'll cut your drying time in half and give you a blowout so good you'll probably be able to convince everyone you're a hairstylist...or a witch. A blow-drying brush sounds like a win to me.
The brush's design smooths the hair, while the round edges create volume — leaving you with bomb hair without having to go to the salon. It also has three heat and speed settings and a cooling option.
Promising reviews: "I adore my new 2-in-1 Revlon styling tool!! I have very coarse, thick, frizzy hair. I have been damaging my hair with a flat iron for years — it's bad for my hair and takes me forever to finish. This tool does not tangle my hair at all! It's so easy to use and a lot quicker than using a blow dryer first, then a flat iron. I have told several friends and relatives about this product. It also leaves my hair shiny and smooth!!" —Brandi
"I saw it on TikTok and decided to give it a try. It’s absolutely a 9/10. Does an amazing job at giving that blowout look!" —Kiara
Oh! Revlon also has a One-Step Styler SPECIFICALLY FOR CURLY HAIR for $37.96! Over 45,000 curly babes with hair from 2a to 4c are looooving this blow-dryer enough to give it 5-star ratings.
11. Or a Hairizone universal diffuser attachment with 211 air holes to help quickly dry your hair and give you beautifully bouncy curls on those mornings where you wash your hair and then don't know what to do. Pull this out and you'll be ready to go in no time.
Suitable for hair dryers with nozzle diameters of 1.7–2.6 inches. Reviewers with 2a to 4c hair love this product!
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I've been following the curly girl method for about a month and I'm finally getting a diffuser to help speed up the drying process without damaging my curl pattern. I have 2a/2b wavy hair and this diffuser worked wonderfully for me. I assumed the diffuser would add at least a little frizz, but I was pleasantly surprised at how smooth the final look came out. This diffuser fit on the end of my Parlux dryer very easily and it seems very well-made. I'm very happy with it." —Christina
12. An edge control gel so you can SSSSHHHHLICK those baby hairs DOWN, honeyyyy. And reviewers are raving about how this gel lasts all day; like, their edges are NOT MOVING. Chileee — witchcraft, it's gotta be, because for edges to still be laid after a gym session?! I'm shook — are you shook?
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising reviews: "It's so hard looking for edge control that lasts longer than five minutes on my edges but this stuff really works! It works so well and keeps your hairs from moving so even if you try to adjust any of them they'll be too stiff. Even after sweating in the gym my edges barely move and if they do, they are still a bit defined. The only thing I will caution— do not use a heavy hand because it will flake if you do. Anyways 10/10 best edge control ever!" —Keyona
13. A pomade hair wax stick to help keep those flyaways under control because sometimes, trying to get those babies to lay down is what takes you so long to do your hair. Reviewers also loveee using this stuff to lay down frizzies and edges when putting on their wigs! As Ariana Grande says, it's just like magic.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on YouTube and immediately wanted to try it. I have curly hair which I love but sometimes I just want to put it in a pony tail and go on with my day. This is a time saver for all those little hairs that tend to stick up or don’t want to stay in place. I’m not a fan of hairspray and this even smells nice. I believe it’s a light coconut smell. Overall satisfied and you don’t need to use much. I took it with me on vacation and it saved me time in the evening from having to deal with bad hair days." —Blanca Perez
"I love this product. I originally saw it being used on TikTok and had to try. It’s super easy to apply, holds back flyaway frizz, and goes on sheer without leaving oily residue. Great for the price." —Ruthie
