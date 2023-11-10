30 TikTok Beauty Products That'll Have You Thinking, "Could This Be Magic..."

Promising reviews: "Not gonna lie, I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago, I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter, but now it’s warm, so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. So, I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months, my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moment's notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo, before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second time washing with it, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft, but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead, I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10. Picture from left to right (blonde above): my hair before using this, my hair after first treatment, my hair after second treatment. —Beth

"Amazing — truly as good as TikTok said it is. I had to quarantine a few months ago, and I ended up experimenting (frying) my hair out of boredom. I used this mask one time, and the difference it made was ASTRONOMICAL (lol). Seriously though, this stuff is good. Keep in mind it’s a mask you def need to rinse out!" —Kristy B.

Wow, dang, now I want this. Someone hide my wallet...or don't.

Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in two sizes).