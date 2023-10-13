38 Things To Buy Now If You’ve Been Waiting Literally All Year For Fall

1. A set of natural wood leaf-designed serving spoons that are unbe*leaf*ibly adorable. Thanksgiving at your house just got a bit more impressive. Serving up the candied yams with these? Flawless.
Promising review: "This is a great hostess gift or a nice addition for those who enjoy entertaining. The pieces will enhance your charcuterie boards with an added touch of class." —Linda V. Cassidy
Get a set of six from Amazon for $28.50.
2. A warm apple pie-scented candle because pumpkin spice is ~not~ your fall flavor/scent of choice. If you're more of an apple spice and everything nice kind of person, you'll love, love, love this candle.
Promising review: "I love Village Candle because they’re affordable and always smell great. This warm apple pie candle is one of my favorites and is perfect for autumn. I especially love pairing it with their spiced pumpkin candle. It burns evenly so I can have it lit almost all day long." —Yasmina Ferraris
Get it from Amazon for $21.95.
3. A good ol' Crock-Pot so you can make yummy soups and chili all autumn long. The good thing about this is you just throw all the ingredients in the pot, press a button, go to work, and when you get home you've got a nice, hot meal.
Promising review: "WHY WOULD NO ONE TELL ME THE MAGIC OF SLOW COOKERS RIGHT WHEN THEY BECAME A THING!? Seriously, this thing is a busy person's savior or in my case, a lazy person's dream! This one is plenty large enough and incredibly easy to use. I really love that this model will automatically switch to keep warm after the timer you set expires. That is crucial for me because I work 10+ hour shifts and most recipes even on low are about eight hours. That keep warm feature makes sure my food isn't burnt, but still warm when I get home." —Peter Q.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
4. A meat thermometer because you can barely contain your excitement (and drool) when you think about Thanksgiving. This BB will def come in handy when your turkey has been in the oven all day and you wanna know when the heck it'll be ready without over- or undercooking it. This thermometer is unique because it has a temperature chart on it that'll be a guide for all your holiday meat cooking.
Its got an internal magnet so it can be stuck to the fridge! Plus, it's waterproof so it's soooo easy to handwash!
Promising review: "I've never used a more accurate or easy to use/clean meat thermometer. This takes the guesswork out of grilling and my family grilled the best steaks we've ever cooked. Get this thermometer!" —Katie Chapman
Get it from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in three colors).
5. A glowy glass pumpkin light with a six-hour timer that'll turn off and back on (at the same time every day) automatically. Literal dream come true. IDK about you, but I gotta go to every one of my little glass pumpkins in my house and turn each one on 🙄 so annoying!
Promising review: "I bought this for Halloween but I loved it so much, I bought another to have all through autumn up to Thanksgiving. The timer keeps the pumpkin beautifully lit for six hours then shuts off. The light shimmering from it is a nice warm light that is not overpowering. It’s much like a night-light. When not lit, it’s a beautiful amber color that brings the spirit of the season into any room you place it in." —Denny
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in nine sizes and eight colors).
6. Or a set of 12 little rustic white pumpkins in varying sizes if orange pumpkins just don't match your home's aesthetic. Use as decor, paint 'em with the kiddos, or even use the smaller ones as Thanksgiving place card settings!
Promising review: "Love these pumpkins! Just came back to buy more. The quality is good and the sizes are perfect for scattering throughout the house to add fall decor. I wasn’t sure what they would be like in person when I saw them recommended on Amazon, but I thought I’d give them a try since the price was good. I’m very happy I did. It’s hard to find white pumpkins that I like in stores. These are good for what I wanted them for. Highly recommend." —R Daines
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 23 colors).
7. A pair of extra-long oven mitts because you're famous for burning yourself every time you bake a pie. No worries, these oven mitts were dropped from the fall gods to let you get your baking on without, ya know, third-degree burns.
Promising review: "There is nothing to dislike about these oven mitts. They arrived quickly and I use them every day. I've baked cookies and bread and roasted meat and veggies without a single burn, which is a first for me. These long mitts protect way up on my arms and they are very flexible. No more pans slipping out of my hands because of padded cotton mitts that are too bulky to allow for a good grip. I will never use anything but these mitts, and I'm buying some for my daughter as well!" —Georgia grandma
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in 12 colors, as well as a slightly smaller size).
8. A drippy blood snowglobe tumbler since you've been waiting all year to have your PSLs and this is the most perfect way to enjoy them. This cup is surely a bloody good time.
With Love And Coffee is a Yucaipa, California–based woman (and momma)–owned small biz that specializes in tumblers and clothing.
Promising review: Loveeed it! Got it as an early birthday gift for my mama and she was so happy! No damage, great customer service, 5 stars ✨ —Autumn
Get it from With Love And Coffee on Etsy for $44.99.
9. A 110-piece pampas grass bouquet to match the rustic boho look of your home and still bring all the autumn feels. If you're less into orange and neutral colors speak to your soul, these will be just what you need to make your house look like a page from a fancy home decor magazine.
You'll get 50 bunny tail dried flowers, 20 mini reed grass, 15 white pampas, 15 brown pampas, five white reeds, and five brown reeds.
Promising review: "I wanted to add some cozy autumn vibes to the house with a few touches here and there. I found these pretty dried pampas and they made my mantle look like I had a Pinterest DIY-er come over for lunch. Just remember to open them and take outside to shake out/fluff before using them!" —Finds by Dana
Get a pack of 110 from Amazon for $15.98 (available in six color varieties/quantities).
10. An electric gooseneck tea kettle because iced coffee is great, but you've been dying for a nice hot latte for what feels like forever. It heats up super quick and it's gorgeous so that's a plus!
Promising review: "I love everything about this kettle. It lived up to the hype. My kettles minimalist style fits perfectly with my kitchen decor. However, most importantly, it performs as described, heating quickly and maintaining the set temperature. My only issue is that I wish the cord was longer. Otherwise, I highly recommend it to others." —Steve S.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $165+ (available in 11 colors).
11. A pack of 40 Halloween-themed shoe charms sure to please any spooky season lover. From the Sanderson sisters to Michael Myers, there's something for everyone!
12. Or a pair of spellbinding glittery Hocus Pocus Crocs so you can run amok amok amok all October long. SISTAHS! 'Tis time — to break these bad boys out.
They come with six Hocus Pocus-themed jibbitz. Reviewers suggest ordering a size up because they run a bit small.
Promising review: "These Crocs are absolutely lovely. The photos do not do them justice. The colors, design, and charms are all great. For me, the shoe was actually true to size. I ordered a pair for my mom and myself as we both love Disney's Hocus Pocus." —Tina Velez
Get them from Amazon for $59.99 (available in women's sizes 6–11 or men's 4–9).
13. An automatic pan stirrer that'll sooooo come in handy on Thanksgiving when guests are arriving in two hours and you're trying to mix up five different dishes.
It has a built-in timer and uses four AA batteries.
Check out a TikTok of the automatic pan stirrer whisking up a sauce.
Promising review: "I got this for my mom because my dad doesn't move around as well and can't help her in the kitchen as much when she's making multiple things. She loved it! Made a point of telling me how perfect it worked and how neat it was!" —Kaycee the Kid
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $25+ (also available in a rechargeable option).
14. A pair of chunky combat boots, a perfect Dr. Martens alternative with a zipper! I need these. The longer I stare at them, the more I'm in love.
Promising review: "RUN DONT WALK!! My friend and I went to a music festival with our significant others. She wore real Doc Martens, and I wore these boots. My boyfriend is darn near a shoe expert, and he thought these were legitimate Doc Martens! They held up perfectly and were so comfortable even after 12-hour days full of walking, dancing, and standing. Very easy to clean. 10/10 recommended!!" —Katherine S.
Get them from Amazon for $46.99 (available in women's sizes 5.5–10 and three colors).
15. A replica of the Handbook For The Recently Deceased journal because Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is your absolute fall fave and this little prop is just the decor you need for your coffee table. Or you can use it to write down fall thoughts, plans, and grocery lists because it *is* indeed a journal. Remember friends, never trust the living.
Promising review: "Absolutely amazing! Looks just like the book from Beetlejuice! It's a hardcover journal with antique looking pages and a ribbon bookmark. The cover and back of the journal look like it's been 'weathered' like the book in the movie. My mom is going to love this book. I almost want to keep it for myself, it's that awesome!" —Susan315ny
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.