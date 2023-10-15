32 Things That’ll Help You Live Your Dang Life This Fall

1. A set of three dough pressers/molds so you can make yummy, beautiful hand pies in adorable fall shapes. Imagine everyone's face when you show up to Thanksgiving dinner with little treats shaped as pumpkins, acorns, and apples.
Promising review: "I used them today, and I absolutely love them! My pies turned out perfect!" —Meagan Floyd
Get a set of three from Amazon for $14.98 (available in four styles).
2. Leaf Scoops gloves that'll help you quickly pick up both wet and dry leaves easy peasy lemon squeezy. Or since it's autumn, should I say pumpkin spice-y picking up leaves so nicely? Best part — before cleaning up all the fallen leaves, you can easily make 'em into a pile and get a good ole jump into them first cuz that's what you've been waiting to do all year long.
Promising review: "I am very happy with these. I use them primarily to pickup leaves after I use my leaf blower. These scoops are sturdy and should last a lifetime. You can pick up a lot of leaves from a pile with each scoop making it so much faster. I use work gloves with these for extra hand/skin protection but you really don't need to. Buy these to help with your yard debris cleanup. I personally recommend and these are very affordable." —NightOwl
Get them from Amazon for $29.95.
3. A perfect sweatshirt with a design of some of our fave horror movie killers all riding in the mystery machine from Scooby-Doo because what on earth could be more iconic?
Triplets Design Party is a New Jersey-based small biz that specializes in apparel.
Promising review: "Love this sweatshirt!!! I’ve gotten so many compliments. It’s so cute and is really good quality. —Kylie Carr
Get it from Triplets Design Party on Etsy for $15.94+ (available in sizes S–2XL, as a hoodie or sweatshirt, and in 12 colors).
4. Or a Beetlejuice crewneck because you yourself are strange and unusual, plus Lydia Deetz is totally iconic. If you never trust the living and Beetlejuice is a must-watch every fall, then you should totally snag one to lounge around in. Oh, Beetlejuice, what a classic...oh crap I said his name three times. 🤦🏽♀️
Dee Charmed is a New York-based small biz that specializes in "trendy clothing with a spooky charm" — oooh!
Promising review: "I’m absolutely in love with my sweater! The material is awesome, and I love the fit!" —Courtney Davis
Get it from Dee Charmed on Etsy for $33.29+ (available as a T-shirt in sizes S–3XL or as a crewneck sweatshirt in sizes S–4XL, and in two colors).
5. A glowy glass pumpkin light with a six-hour timer that'll turn off and back on (at the same time every day) automatically. Literal dream come true. IDK about you, but I gotta go to every one of my little glass pumpkins in my house and turn each one on 🙄 so annoying!
Promising review: "I bought this for Halloween but I loved it so much, I bought another to have all through autumn up to Thanksgiving. The timer keeps the pumpkin beautifully lit for six hours then shuts off. The light shimmering from it is a nice warm light that is not overpowering. It’s much like a night-light. When not lit, it’s a beautiful amber color that brings the spirit of the season into any room you place it in." —Denny
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in nine sizes and eight colors).
6. A two-pack of maple leaf garlands with string lights because one of the best parts of fall is seeing all the beautiful colors that the leaves turn. I mean, sure the worst part is raking 'em up, ~but~ this garland gives you the best of both worlds — the beauty without the work.
Promising review: "I love these lighted fall leaves, I have them on my buffet in the dining room and they look so nice lit up at night glowing in the room when I pass through! I like that they are battery-operated so I don’t have to look for an outlet and can put them wherever!!" —Janet L. Dolbow
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
7. Or a two-pack of faux eucalyptus garlands with pinecones and white pumpkins because the orange pumpkins just don't fit the aesthetic of your home. So gorgeous and still brings the fall ~vibes~ without clashing with the home ~vibes~.
Promising reviews: "This is exactly what I was looking for and at a fraction of the price compared to other places. I used two pieces to get this look as I have a long and wide mantle. I also added battery-operated fairy lights to get a warm glow." —Sarah R Kearney
"These are beautiful! And excellent price!!! I decorated for fall in all white and blue pumpkins this year, and this garland literally fit in perfectly. I hung one over the sheer curtains on the window above my sofa and the other on a decorative ladder in my dining room. Best price you'll find. In stores, one garland cost what both of these did!" —Megan C.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $24.99.
8. A Fenty lip paint in a stunning shade of brown. Finally time to break out those dark lippie shades that look soooo good on you.
9. Or a dark red Nars lipstick because you've been dying to wear a deep red lippie since last fall.
10. A Dia De Los Muertos table runner you can put on your ofrenda or dining room table for the holiday. The vibrant colors and gorgeous sugar skulls will be stunning on your altar because your loved ones deserve to be honored in the most beautiful way possible. ♥️
11. Or a cheesecloth table runner because when it comes to autumn, you like to go big or go home and fall-ify literally everything in your house. If you've got Thanksgiving mac 'n' cheese on your mind, this'll be that nice little touch your dining table needs for the holiday.
12. A perfect T-shirt from Halloweentown's very own Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown)!!! How cool?! It has one of the most iconic quotes delivered by grandma Aggie (RIP Debbie Reynolds) on it — "Being normal is vastly overrated." If you live by this quote, go ahead and add this to your cart because Halloween is cool *in my Marnie voice*.
Craftily Creative is an LA, California-based small biz that is owned and run by Liz and Kimberly J. Brown from the movie Halloweentown! They sell tons of handmade Halloweentown-themed apparel.
Promising review: "Second time ordering from this shop. Great quality, the other shirt I bought last year still looks great after lots of wear and washing. Had to get my mom a shirt, too." —Candace Jo
Get it from Craftily Creative on Etsy for $22+ (available in women's sizes S–2XL, unisex sizes S–5XL, and in orange).
13. A caramel apple dipping kit cuz nothing says fall like a good ole sticky, nutty treat. Plus, it'll be a fun autumn activity to check off of your list of things you wanna do this season. You'll enjoy the process *almost* as much as you enjoy getting these into your belly.
The kit includes caramel dip, chopped peanuts, six wooden sticks, and harvest sprinkles so all you need to grab is apples!
Promising review: Wow! What a fun way to make caramel apples with my kids. They were so excited to try this. It comes with everything you need. The caramel is easy to roll apples in once you put them on the sticks. I love that it comes with nuts or sprinkles to add. Caramel tastes good. For sure recommend this! —sozielovethesimplelife
Get it from Target for $9.
14. A brain-shaped mold to make the creepiest Jell-O and cakes all October long. If spooky season is your absolute favorite time of year and you loveeee to indulge yourself in everything eerie and scary, this mold is right up your alley.
Promising review: "We used this mold several times for Halloween this year. It was a big hit, and the Jell-O turned out awesome every time!" —Tim Fuller
Get it from Amazon for $8.
15. A warm apple pie scented candle because pumpkin spice is ~not~ your fall flavor/scent of choice. If you're more of an apple spice and everything nice kinda person, you'll love, love, love this candle.
Promising review: "I love Village Candle because they’re affordable and always smell great. This warm apple pie candle is one of my favorites and is perfect for autumn. I especially love pairing it with their spiced pumpkin candle. It burns evenly so I can have it lit almost all day long." —Yasmina Ferraris
Get it from Amazon for $21.95.
16. A temperature-controlled smart mug that'll keep your coffee (or tea) warm for hours and can be paired with the Ember app to set the temperature. It can also be used without the app and will keep your drink at your preferred temperature for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its charging coaster. No more lukewarm hot cocoa, baby!
Hand wash only! This awesome mug also remembers your last-used temperature!
Promising review: "I’m so obsessed with this mug. I’m a classic 'Oh, wait, where’s my tea/coffee?!' kind of mom and this cup makes me feel less annoyed by that quality of mine! It keeps my drink hot for so much longer than necessary and I can customize it in the app. A friend recommended this to me and the price had me feeling a little guilty (I mean come on I could just microwave my drink right?) but after the fourth time I lost my cup and it was still hot when I found it, I stopped feeling guilty. I can read and drink my tea and not rush. Seriously my favorite mug. —Kassie
Get it from Amazon for $134.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors).
17. A 10-piece bartender kit because being the host with the most is the title you love to claim especially for the holidays. Impress your guests with some ~fancy shmancy~ cocktails for Thanksgiving.
The kit includes a spoon, jigger, muddler, corkscrew, strainer, shaker, ice tongs, two liquid pourers, and a mahogany display.
Promising review: "I bought this for my husband's birthday. He had an old stained tarnished one, and I happened to see this one while shopping through Amazon for a shaker for our bar. This is such a stunning set and so much fun to use. We love mixing different cocktails for our friends and family. I love how it looks sitting on top of the bar. It is very easy to clean and makes a great gift for anyone you know who enjoys a fun or classy cocktail." —Mike
Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in four colors and two stand materials).