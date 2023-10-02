27 Things That’ll Help Fall-Ify Your Life

1. A nonstick harvest bounty loaf pan that'll have all your pumpkin and apple breads looking like they were made in a bakery. Impressed is an understatement when it comes to this beautiful autumn design.
Promising review: "I was worried that the cake would break when unmolded, but after a 15-minute cooling period I turned it over and it popped out, in perfect shape! Lovely and very impressive. This pan is amazing!" —Edit Purple
Get it from Amazon for $33 (also available with additional tools/mixes).
2. A set of two adorable little pumpkin throw pillows sure to give you all the fall feels. Exactly what your sofa needs to welcome autumn in.
Promising review: "I just love my pillows. They are the perfect fall accessory. The pillows bring whimsy to the fall season. Thanks so much for my order." —Cathy Gates
Get a set of two from Amazon $30.99+ (available in five colors).
3. A coffin-shaped charcuterie board that'll have everyone asking you "omg, where'd you get that?!" This char-*cutie* will surely be the talk of the party.
I have this!! This is my favvvvoooorrrrite spooky purchase ever! I ordered it from Target last year because for my bestie's October birthday we did a spooky charcuterie board party. I know tacos, cream puffs, and Napoleons don't exactly go together but those are all my best friend's faves so they all were on my board. It was sooooo cute! I seriously can't wait for October so I can host something and bust this bad boy open. Or if anyone I know has a party during spooky season, I'll be bringing my little coffin charcoocoo board.
Get it from Target for $20.
4. Or a football-shaped bamboo charcuterie board because your favorite thing about fall is the return of football and you LOVE hosting on Sundays. Your guests will totally be impressed and you'll still reign as the host with the most.
Promising review: "I got this for myself and would use it as a charcuterie board when people would come over for football games. I got so many compliments about it I ordered another to use in a white elephant. Seemed to be a huge hit!" —Alyssa Faidley
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A precious pair of Bailey Bow mini Ugg boots to throw on literally every day from the time the temperatures drop until they rise back up again in spring. You can't have autumn without a pair of Uggs and every fall you'll be soooo excited to break these bad boys out.
Promising review: "SUPER comfy and warm. Absolutely love these shoes! Bought a pair and they're hands down the most comfortable shoe I own. Quality of shoe was great — no tears or loose stitching, bows looked sturdy, and the soles of the shoes are thick. Was definitely a skeptic of buying these shoes for the price but after wearing them I believe they're worth the hefty price. They were way more comfortable then any other winter boots I own." —Sofia117
Get them from Amazon (available in women's sizes 5–11 and eight colors) for $169.95.
6. A soy apple cider donut candle because you're not really a pumpkin person but the smell of apple in the fall makes you all warm and fuzzy inside. The candle *may* also make you crave one of those yummy cider donut treats. 😋😋😋 Mmmm.
3 Sisters Candle Co is a family-owned McMinnville, Tennessee–based small biz that specializes in hand-poured natural soy candles.
Promising reviews: "I bought the apple cider donut candle for a friend as a gift. She said it smells amazing and is a great scent for the fall!" —Lindsay
"Best smelling candles EVER!!! I keep buying more for myself and as gifts." —kmschechte
Get it from 3 Sisters Candle Co on Etsy for $5.99+ (available in 57 scents and four sizes).
7. A good ol' Crock-Pot so you can make yummy soups and chili all autumn long. The good thing about this is you just throw all the ingredients in the pot, press a button, go to work, and when you get home you've got a nice, hot meal.
Promising review: "WHY WOULD NO ONE TELL ME THE MAGIC OF SLOW COOKERS RIGHT WHEN THEY BECAME A THING!? Seriously, this thing is a busy person's savior or in my case, a lazy person's dream! This one is plenty large enough and incredibly easy to use. I really love that this model will automatically switch to keep warm after the timer you set expires. That is crucial for me because I work 10+ hour shifts and most recipes even on low are about eight hours. That keep warm feature makes sure my food isn't burnt, but still warm when I get home." —Peter Q.
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
8. A Halloweentown crewneck sweater because you've always felt like that's where you belong, right with Benny, Gort, and the Cromwell witches. If you believe that being normal is *vastly* overrated, then you need this cutie. You'll live in it, I swear — like, you may need to pay rent.
Style Art US is a Texas–based small biz that specializes in apparel.
Promising review: "This item was perfect. The quality of the sweatshirt is very nice and the decal/design looks great. I’m really pleased. Can’t wait to wear this for all of my fall shenanigans lol." —Lauren Offer
Get it from Style Art US on Etsy for $23.99+ (available in unisex sizes S–3X, as a sweatshirt or hoodie, and 10 colors).
9. Or a sweatshirt with the Sanderson sisters spell that turned Binx into a cat on it because 'tis the season for Hocus Pocus. Add "wear this crewneck at least once a week" to your list of fall things to do, since that movie is totally your faveeee thing to watch in autumn.
Lucky Tee Apparel is a Texas–based small biz.
Promising review: "I ordered a size bigger than normal, and it's perfect. Very warm and soft. Can't wait for fall now!" —Jennifer
Get it from Lucky Tee Apparel for $21.60+ (available in unisex sizes S–2X, as a hoodie or sweatshirt, and in 13 colors).
10. A propane fire pit because ughh yasssss chilly nights by a warm fire. It's here guys, it's here! Let's all give it up for the fact that s'mores season has returned. Best part? All the space around the fire to set your drinks or snacks on.
Promising review: "We have purchased three of these fire pits. We purchased our first one in the spring and we loved it so much that we purchased two more for our children. It's easy to put together and well designed. It put's out enough heat to sit outside in the Indiana spring and fall. This makes a fabulous gift!" —Laura Pryor
Get it from Amazon for $159.99+ (available in four sizes).
11. A coffin letter board that'll be the spooky touch your home needs. And it doesn't ~just~ have letters, it has over 80 creepy emojis to decorate with, too! You'll be *coffin* up jokes every morning to throw on this.
Promising review: "I couldn’t be happier with this. The board itself is really sturdy and the velvet is super soft. I love the little easel that came with it to stand it up, too. The kit comes with a great supply of letters and the little Halloween symbols are adorable. If you’re even considering this, just do it." —ALLIELINK
Get it from Amazon for $36.97+ (available in five colors).
12. An adorable ceramic pumpkin cocotte to decoratively put your soups and dips in and impress everyone at the dining table. Cuz not only did you make a yummy chilli but it's ~also~ in a gorgeous autumn dish.
This bb is oven-, broiler-, and microwave-safe up to 572 degrees (without the lid) and freezer safe (with the lid). It's also dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "I love how adorable this Staub pumpkin cocotte is. I wanted something small for my dips that I could use to bake in the oven but also had a fall feel to it and this is perfect. The size fits perfectly on a table. When using in the oven, I noticed that my food cooked evenly as well. I mean, it's a Staub piece of cookware so it has to be great right?" —Jennifer Sikora
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
13. A set of 20 floating candles with a magic wand remote so you can give your home the Harry Potter makeover you've always wanted for this spooky season. Wingardium leviosa!
Promising review: "I bought these for a Harry Potter party and I got so many compliments. My friends wanted me to leave them up year-round. They are extremely easy to put up and look fantastic! Controlling them with the wand is so much fun, too!" —Charli
Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $47.99+ (available in six styles and with or without a timer option on the wand).
14. A Ghostface claw clip for a ~killer~ fall hairdo. You'll def be *scream*...ing with excitement at how cute this bb is.
Blingd Up is an LA, California–based small biz that specializes in — you guessed it, all things bling! From blinged-out mini Vaselines to crystalized tumblers to spooky claw clips, this shop is def worth checking out.
Promising review: "I've gotten so many compliments on it already! Good quality. I have extremely thick hair and it holds my hair!!!" —Talisa
15. Pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls that'll be a delicious ooey gooey breakfast treat you'll wanna indulge in all autumn long. If you're into all things pumpkin spice, then these are soooo a must-have.
You'll get six pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls and three icing packets.
Get six from Wolferman's Bakery for $29.99.