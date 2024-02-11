35 Things Reviewers Say Are Just As Good As The More Expensive Version

1. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
Promising review: "This is an amazing mascara! I wear contacts and I’m especially sensitive to mascaras. I had absolutely no sensitivity to this could wear my contacts for 18 hours with this mascara. It really lengthens and adds volume to my lashes. This is as good, if not better, than any mascara that I have purchased from Sephora, including Better than Sex, Dior, Lancôme, etc. I am also extremely happy with the price. Do not hesitate to buy this product. It’s amazing! ❤️🙏🏻" —Isabella
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a three-pack).
2. A Cosrx snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8 years old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨. Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little miracle worker. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.
Promising review: "I have bought and repurchased this already a few times. I replaced my SK-II, which is extremely expensive, with this and it works even better. It’s a staple in my skin care and will be from here on out. My skin looks amazing. I would use a facial spray before you use this to help it absorb and glide over your skin. Honestly, my skin loves it as much as I do!! Anyone who tries it won’t regret it, that is for sure. If you love SK-II which is a couple hundred dollars, then you’ll definitely love this cheaper alternative." —Brooke & Jason Wood
Get it from Amazon for $17.
3. A "flossing toothbrush" so you can impress your dentist. It's got two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to reach those places your normal toothbrush doesn't.
Mouthwatchers is a small biz established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising reviews: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a difference on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
"A thorough cleaning. This toothbrush cleans my teeth better than my expensive electric one. You actually feel the bristles scrubbing between your gums!" —Shiva H.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
4. A popular pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers are saying are affordable AirPod alternatives, *aaaand* they have over 235,000 5-star ratings. Cord-free, waterproof, and top-notch quality for a suuuuper reasonable price.
A single charge provides over 10 hours of usage.
Promising reviews: "I bought these based on price. I wasn't sure if I would like wireless headphones or if they'd stay in my ears and I didn't want to drop major $$$ until I knew for sure. I figured for that price, why not. This brand is awesome!!!! Sound quality is on par with my regular headphones, battery life is amazing and overall durability is great. They come with a bunch of different soft pads for the ear part so you can find the ones that fit you best and keep them in your ears well. I love these headphones. I dropped one once, it was in the driveway for three days and still worked perfectly when I found it. I ended up buying several pairs of these as stocking stuffers. I've had no connection issues either. I can get about 100 ft from the device it's connected to before it drops. If you're thinking about it, do it. You wont be sorry." —Crystal Inchiocca
"AMAZING AirPod swap for a fraction of the price. I hate the Apple headphones because they never stay in my ears. These have amazing sound quality and are super discreet. My husband now wants a pair after using mine!" —shelby zuccarini
Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors and two styles).
5. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that could give you results after the first use — this is obvi sorcery. You'll be able to dazzle people with your smile with the help of this little magic pen that can remove years' worth of stains on your teeth. Someone cue Chip Skylark, cuz after seeing your smile you'll be singing 🎶 my shiny teeth and meeee.🎶
Promising review: "Honestly, it's very simple to use and it really does do a good job. It's subtle at first but if you use it regularly you WILL see results. There's no bad taste, it's easy to apply, and I'm already seeing some results. I will happily keep using these in the future! I'm even planning on purchasing another box to give to my fiancé because he has been wanting to whiten his teeth but hasn't wanted to spend $50+ on the popular products. This is a very affordable alternative that does the same job in the same amount of time and I honestly think it's worth the money." —Kat J.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95+ (also available in a four-pack).
6. Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots because a pimple is NOT ruining our day babe! These patches absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Plus! They're less expensive than other popular brands like Mighty Patch and still get the job done. Psh, what pimple?
Check out a TikTok of the Acne Spot Dots in action.
Promising review: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain. I wear them at night and sometimes during the day, only takes about two to get rid of those pesky whiteheads, sometimes more for a big zit. They really suck everything out." —Savannah Wilson
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88+ (available in a 60-pack).
7. An illuminating moisturizer to help enhance your skin's natural ✨glow✨. A perfect, lightweight alternative to heavy foundations — this is definitely calling your name.
Promising review: "Ok so last summer I took the plunge and bought that $50 Drunk Elephant glowy tan drop stuff. I used it a fair amount, it was okay, but in my opinion, not anywhere near the price I paid. It had to be mixed into my foundation to look remotely normal, which defeats the whole point of the product, which was supposed to be for an 'effortless no makeup glow'. I bought this stuff instead in the Deep shade this summer after a beach trip. This is not only an alternative for Drunk Elephant, it’s a better product. It doesn’t make you look like a glowing orange Oompa Loompa. It’s a very natural ACTUAL skin shade and sinks into your skin as you blend it in. As my tan fades, I will combine it with moisturizer but that’s all that’s necessary. If you were between this and just finally spending the money on the Drunk Elephant, get this. I wish I found it a summer sooner and saved myself the moolah." —Emily W.
Get it from Amazon for $12.74+ (available in four shades).
8. An Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen that can help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes! Keeping you flawless even if you don't have much time or don't feel like doing your hair.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $6.74+ (available in two sizes).
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
9. A plush blanket reviewers are comparing to the super popular (and super expensive) Barefoot Dreams one. If your vibe is new year, new you and the new you has vowed to budget, this'll fit the vibes. Yay to saving money!
Promising reviews: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
"I saw this blanket suggested as a Barefoot Dreams alternative. Being a sucker for soft cozy blankets, I thought I would get one and compare it to my Barefoot Dreams blanket. Not only did it compare, I actually prefer this blanket. If they are both lying there, I choose this one!" —CC
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 28 styles and four sizes).
10. A loungewear set with a cardigan, cropped tank, and wide-leg pants. Wine night in? Throw this on. Is it just me or is this definitely giving Skims?
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna
Get the three-piece set from Amazon for $53.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and 30 colors).