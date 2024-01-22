The Results From These 29 Beauty Products May Send You On A Shopping Spree

Promising reviews: "My hair had so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years and I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is wow! This cream must have been dropped from Heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny, with this stuff, you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin



"I have used this product three times so far and have noticed a significant difference in my hair. I had my hair colored and experienced dryness and breakage. This product was recommended by a YouTuber so I gave it a try and am pleased. Initially, I used it every three to four days and will now use every seven days. I feel this product has made a huge difference with shedding, tangles, dryness, and breakage. I finally found something that works for my coily, 4c hair." —Tasha

