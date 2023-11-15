Pstttt, You Should Totally Take A Look At These 33 TikTok-Famous Beauty Products

1. A long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE. IDK what's in this bottle, but my guess is some sort of witch's potion because there's no other explanation for how well this spray works. *Chefs kiss 🤌*.
This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeye's chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. My oily skin and I can not live without this. 10/10 recommend.
Promising reviews: "When I first got into makeup, I tried the drugstore setting sprays and they did nothing for my makeup. I thought I was doing my makeup wrong or my combo skin was keeping it from staying on my face. During the midst of me discovering Urban Decay and being completely obsessed with it. I decided to try this spray. Best decision ever! Complete game changer for me. I know it’s snooty, but I’ll never try another setting spray. If I have to sell a kidney then so be it, I will have this spray! Glad to have found it for a cheaper price on Amazon!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).
2. Bio-Oil made with vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender to help moisturize skin, minimize stretch marks and fade scars, both old and new, WITH TIME. Although this isn't an overnight miracle, sticking with this oil will get you shocking results.
Promising reviews: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I used the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few-years-old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin R.
"What is this sorcery? I’m pretty sure it’s just straight up whatever liquid comes out of a unicorn when it happy cries. I have scars, stretch marks, and acne that are healing or disappearing literally overnight. It’s hands down some of the best stuff I’ve ever gotten my hands on. Thank you magical wizard for creating this supernatural concoction, you can now have all of my money. If only I’d taken some before and after pictures to capture the results!" —Purpleflowerseverywhere13
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen that can also be used as your makeup primer, offering broad-spectrum SPF 40 without feeling greasy or leaving a white cast. I know, I know, trying to make sure you wear sunscreen on your face can be a pain, especially if you wanna wear a full face of makeup butttt, that's why this baby is so perfect! A win if I ever knew one.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown says, "I have oily, acne-prone skin and use a prescription retinol to control things, which means I MUST use sunscreen on my face every day. My mom, who had been using this Supergoop stuff the whole time, got me a bottle of this cult-favorite for Christmas last year (moms do know best sometimes!!). I couldn't be happier with it! A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. It does pill if I put it on too soon after my morning topical acne prescription, but as long as I give that script about five minutes to sink in, I have no issues. I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it."
Promising review: "I can't live without this sunscreen anymore. Very easy to apply, gives a nice finish to my face after a skincare routine. It has a very pleasant finishing touch so I've been using it instead of a primer. It is invisible so no worries about the white cast at all. Can't recommend it enough." —Napassawan M.
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in two sizes).
4. Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector, which is TOTALLY worth it if your hair is broken or damaged. This bad boy helps to strengthen and protect your hair from within and can reduce breakage so your split ends can't stop you from feeling ~FAB~.
Promising reviews: "My hair had so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years and I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is, wow! This cream must have been dropped from Heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny, with this stuff, you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin
"I have used this product three times so far and have noticed a significant difference in my hair. I had my hair colored and experienced dryness and breakage. This product was recommended by a YouTuber, so I gave it a try and am pleased. Initially, I used it every three to four days and will now use every seven days. I feel this product has made a huge difference with shedding, tangles, dryness, and breakage. I finally found something that works for my coily, 4c hair." —Tasha
Get it from Amazon for $30.
5. Or a super popular bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes!
Promising reviews: "Not gonna lie, I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago, I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter, but now it’s warm, so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. So, I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months, my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moment's notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo, before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second time washing with it, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft, but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead, I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10. Picture from left to right (blonde above): my hair before using this, my hair after first treatment, my hair after second treatment. —Beth
"Amazing — truly as good as TikTok said it is. I had to quarantine a few months ago, and I ended up experimenting (frying) my hair out of boredom. I used this mask one time, and the difference it made was ASTRONOMICAL (lol). Seriously though, this stuff is good. Keep in mind it’s a mask you def need to rinse out!" —Kristy B.
Get it from Amazon for $7.29.
6. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff helps to morph your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I loved this stuff; it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes, but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7. An exfoliating scrub mitt to scrub-a-dub-dub that dead skin off. It'll seriously look like you shed your skin like a chameleon by the time this thing is done removing any self tanner, old skin, and whatever else could be caked onto you. Plus, your skin will be soooo smooth. Like, baby butt smooth.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc.) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." — Kat
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a set of two).
8. A stunning set of seamless human hair clip-in extensions that'll give your hair that va-va-voom you've been looking for. Whether you want a little extra length or just some more voluminous locks, these babies will have you feeling like Beyoncé.
Promising review: "I love these so much. Since I impulsively cut my hair I’ve been struggling to feel confident in myself. I decided to try out hair extensions for the first time and was looking for something on the cheap side and after watching many YouTube and TikTok videos, I decided that this brand was by far the best option I’d seen. I simply do not regret this buy. They blend in seamlessly with my hair, they're a beautiful color, and I'm so excited to style them considering it’s 100% real hair. Another plus is how easy they are to use. My first time putting in extensions and although I could probably do better, they still look so cute!! If you’re looking for some more affordable CUTE AND GOOD QUALITY extensions I definitely recommend these! :)" —Emily
Get a set of seven from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in 41 lengths/densities and 32 colors).
9. Or a synthetic half wig if you're trying to go for an easy, affordable, protective style. Slap this baby on your head and be ready to go in five minutes.
Yep, that's me up there. I love a little synthetic wig because they're always like $20 so I can get like five of 'em and have five different hairstyles for the price of one human hair wig. My hair is shoulder length right now, which I love, but sometimes, ya girl wants a little Beyoncé type hair. Synthetic wigs are so easy, quick, and a great protective style. I don't like to put heat on my hair much, so I like to grab synthetic wigs in the exact style I want so I can go from straight to curly to wavy in a week without damaging my hair. I can also do my hair in like five minutes.
This wig is my current go-to, I'm obsessed. It's so freakin' cute and half wigs allow you to leave some of your hair so it can look as natural as possible, which I love because I'm not really talented with the frontal style wigs and glueing 'em down (if anyone wants to teach me I'll love you forever). This wig is literally so easy to manipulate and I found it on TikTok! I think it's my summer style because I love me some big hair. I don't have to worry about my hair getting frizzy which is huge for me because the moment I sweat my gorgeous curls become a big frizzy mess and end up in a bun. Remember this is synthetic so it won't last you forever. I just bought a second one after wearing my last one for, like, three months. Synthetic or not, it still looks and feels amazing and it's very full.
Get it from Amazon for $19.53+ (available in 10 colors).
10. A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum for anyone who may have been a victim of early 2000s thin eyebrow trends. I was too young to participate in those, but, still, I was not blessed with thick, perfect, Zendaya brows. This tube of bottled magic will help promote the appearance of fuller, bolder eyebrows so before you know it, you'll be giving Cara Delevingne looks.
Promising reviews: "My eyebrows have been the bane of my existence since I over tweezed them when I was in high school. I’ve been super insecure about them for years and overcompensated by filling them in on a daily basis. I tried Grande brow after seeing good feedback on TikTok, and honestly, I am noticing the difference! They say to give it four weeks to really see the difference, but I was already seeing it by week two! I’m excited to see this growth and will definitely keep using it!" —Shelby M.
"Ya'll. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW! I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes, too, and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money!" —Alyssa Glenville
Get it from Amazon for $38+ (available in six styles).
11. Or a Maybelline eyebrow tint to get a professional look from the comfort of your own home. If your brows have thinned out or lightened and you've wanted to microblade them or something but aren't too sure about that kind of commitment (or price cuz, expensive!) this is an awesome alternative! You'll get up to three days of not needing to fill in your brows, which means 10 minutes of not having to perfect your brows in the morning.
Promising reviews: "I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out. In my childhood years, I had (what I thought) were 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford to microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hours (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone who actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." —Robin T.
"Does what it’s supposed to. I love it!! I just peel it off before walking out the door and it lasts about 3–4 days on average. I’ll definitely be reordering. I’m here because of TikTok, btw." —Jessica W.
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in four shades and three sizes).
12. A gorgeous Nyx Butter Gloss that's under $5 and isn't sticky! This is my personal fave lip gloss, I have way too many colors, but it's just THAT good. Get the perfect pout with this beautiful, creamy gloss. Put it over your lipstick or wear it alone for juicy, glowy lips in seconds.
Hey, hi, yes, that's me up there. This gloss is without a doubt my go-to. I have one in every purse I have. To say I can't live without it is an understatement (yes, I'm fully aware that I'm dramatic). I love this gloss and whenever IDK what lip to wear, this one always is my default.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this. And I am so glad I did. It feels so moisturizing, and the color fits my skin color so well. I could wear this all day. And it lasts so well. Not tacky or too sticky. Will be buying more." —Shalyssa
Get it from Amazon for $4.97 (available in 36 colors and in multipacks).
13. A Kiss falscara lash kit for some DIY lashes at home for waaaay less money and waaaay less time consuming. This kit comes with 10 little lash pieces, an applicator, and a mascara-like bond and glue. STUNNING lashes that everyone will think you paid hundreds for right from the comfort of home.
Watch TikTok makeup guru Mikayla Nogueira review and apply these lashes here.
Promising review: "I am 25-years-old, and I don’t use false lashes mostly because I can’t figure out how to wear them without making them look awful. My hands shake a lot, and my eyes water a lot, so it’s difficult for me to wear lashes. I saw a TikTok video about these and decided to give it a shot. Although the smaller pieces were slightly difficult to manage, they stuck to the bond on my lashes with EASE! I love the way these look, and now I’m going to test how long they can really last. The box states if you apply double the product, they could last about 10 days. We will see about that!
Edit: I’ve tried a few times now and these last me two to three days. (I also have watery eyes)." —Desi
Get it from Amazon for $18.12.