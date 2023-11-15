Pstttt, You Should Totally Take A Look At These 33 TikTok-Famous Beauty Products

Check it out on TikTok here!

This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeye's chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. My oily skin and I can not live without this. 10/10 recommend.



Promising reviews: "When I first got into makeup, I tried the drugstore setting sprays and they did nothing for my makeup. I thought I was doing my makeup wrong or my combo skin was keeping it from staying on my face. During the midst of me discovering Urban Decay and being completely obsessed with it. I decided to try this spray. Best decision ever! Complete game changer for me. I know it’s snooty, but I’ll never try another setting spray. If I have to sell a kidney then so be it, I will have this spray! Glad to have found it for a cheaper price on Amazon!" —Jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).