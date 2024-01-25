34 Small Tips To Make Your Living Room Look So Much Better In 2024

Have an armchair that needs to be covered? No worries. Different sets (armchairs, loveseats, sofas) come with enough covers for that particular piece of furniture. For example, a three-cushion sofa comes with four covers — one for each cushion and a base cover.

Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz



Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 23 colors).