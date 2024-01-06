34 Small Tips To Make Your Living Room Look So Much Better In 2024

1. Put on a velvet slipcover since you want a new couch this year but don't wanna spend new couch money. Throw on these covers and listen to the angels sing at how lovely your new-but-not-new couch looks. You can even change your couch color as often as you change your clothes if you buy a few colors anddd it has straps to keep it in place!
Have an armchair that needs to be covered? No worries. Different sets (armchairs, loveseats, sofas) come with enough covers for that particular piece of furniture. For example, a three-cushion sofa comes with four covers — one for each cushion and a base cover.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $38.49+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).
2. Or use a bottle of leather conditioner to restore your leather furniture so you don't have to replace your current couch.
3. Add a functional and discreet door draft stopper that'll keep that cold winter weather OUT of your nice warm home. Your heat won't escape in the fall/winter and your AC will stay inside during the summer. Block out lights, smells, noises, drafts — keep it all out!
4. Hang up a set of room-darkening, insulated velvet curtains to give your space a glam look that'll bring the drama you crave in 2024 for your home. They'll also keep your space nice and toasty, which will be wonderful because it's so cold out. Be sure to put the rod ABOVE the window frame and measure the curtains correctly so that they skim the floor just the way you desire.
5. Tuck away stray cords with cable clip organizers because all those phone chargers and game console controller wires are an eyesore that you get frustrated with every time you see them (or trip over 'em). Leave the clutter in 2023.
6. And since we're talking about cords, mask your power strip and all those unsightly wires with a sleek (but ventilated!) box that'll hide those cables and make your home more aesthetically pleasing. Keep the mess both organized and hidden and prevent children and pets from touching hazardous wires.
7. Use an extendable Baseboard Buddy to clean molding, your fireplace mantel, and of course, your baseboards. It can reach surfaces both high and low and your back and knees will thank you for ~not~ crouching down, because those are not the same knees you used to use to get low like Lil' Jon.
The kit includes one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry. Plus the pads are microfiber and will trap and lock dirt so you won't walk past your dusty baseboards thinking *I'll get to that later* every other day.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. Cover up all of those nicks and scratches on that one door frame with wood scratch cover. Don't be surprised if you go into a frenzy covering up dings and restoring just about every wooden surface in your home.
9. And for smaller scratches, try a set of wood repair markers to make your dinged-up wooden furniture look like the day you bought it again. Restore the wood finish by simply drawing over the nicks/scratches, allow it to dry (in seconds) and *voila*. Be prepared to hear your partner ask if you bought a new couch. New year, same furniture that just ~looks~ brand new.
10. Transform your red brick fireplace with a whitewashing kit for a cheap elevation. This'll fit your 2024 home vision better and you won't need to drop tons of $$$ on a new fireplace.
11. Get up all that pet fuzz with a Chom Chom pet hair remover that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy peasy cleanup. And this nonadhesive baby doesn't lose its effectiveness after use! Hooray for not living in a sea of pet hair in 2024!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).