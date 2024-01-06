Skip To Content
34 Small Tips To Make Your Living Room Look So Much Better In 2024

Your home's about to get a makeover more dramatic than Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries.

Jordan Grigsby
BuzzFeed Staff

Elizabeth Lilly
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Put on a velvet slipcover since you want a new couch this year but don't wanna spend new couch money. Throw on these covers and listen to the angels sing at how lovely your new-but-not-new couch looks. You can even change your couch color as often as you change your clothes if you buy a few colors anddd it has straps to keep it in place!

Reviewer before/after of their couch with the pink velvet slip added. The after pic shows couches that look brand new and completely different.
www.amazon.com

Have an armchair that needs to be covered? No worries. Different sets (armchairs, loveseats, sofas) come with enough covers for that particular piece of furniture. For example, a three-cushion sofa comes with four covers — one for each cushion and a base cover. 

Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

Get it from Amazon for $38.49+ (available in five sizes and 22 colors).

2. Or use a bottle of leather conditioner to restore your leather furniture so you don't have to replace your current couch.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Reviewers note that using this may darken the leather, so keep that in mind!

Promising review: "Excellent product! So happy I tried it! I wore kitchen gloves and smoothed a thin layer of the product all over the couch, instead of using the cloth. Went way faster and I didn’t waste product soaked up by the cloth." —Kristie

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).

3. Add a functional and discreet door draft stopper that'll keep that cold winter weather OUT of your nice warm home. Your heat won't escape in the fall/winter and your AC will stay inside during the summer. Block out lights, smells, noises, drafts — keep it all out!

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit Suavé

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

4. Hang up a set of room-darkening, insulated velvet curtains to give your space a glam look that'll bring the drama you crave in 2024 for your home. They'll also keep your space nice and toasty, which will be wonderful because it's so cold out. Be sure to put the rod ABOVE the window frame and measure the curtains correctly so that they skim the floor just the way you desire.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains the space would lose about eight degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the northeast). Now, with these curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" —Noname

Get one panel from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in five sizes and 25 colors).

5. Tuck away stray cords with cable clip organizers because all those phone chargers and game console controller wires are an eyesore that you get frustrated with every time you see them (or trip over 'em). Leave the clutter in 2023.

close up of mountable cable clips
Amazon

Promising review: "It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place. I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" —Nurse Nelis

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.97.

6. And since we're talking about cords, mask your power strip and all those unsightly wires with a sleek (but ventilated!) box that'll hide those cables and make your home more aesthetically pleasing. Keep the mess both organized and hidden and prevent children and pets from touching hazardous wires.

before pic of a messy cable strip then after of the box containing the same power strip but looking much neater
Amazon

Promising review: "I love this. It looks nice and keeps your cords and cables organized. So much better than having them all over the floor collecting dust and making it difficult to sweep around." —wesley carriere

Get it from Amazon for $15.79.

7. Use an extendable Baseboard Buddy to clean molding, your fireplace mantel, and of course, your baseboards. It can reach surfaces both high and low and your back and knees will thank you for ~not~ crouching down, because those are not the same knees you used to use to get low like Lil' Jon. 

a reviewer showing a dirty baseboard buddy pad
a before and after of a reviewer's once dusty baseboards
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

The kit includes one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry. Plus the pads are microfiber and will trap and lock dirt so you won't walk past your dusty baseboards thinking *I'll get to that later* every other day. 

Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl

Get it from Amazon for $24.99

8. Cover up all of those nicks and scratches on that one door frame with wood scratch cover. Don't be surprised if you go into a frenzy covering up dings and restoring just about every wooden surface in your home.

amazon.com

Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!

Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (also check it out for light woods).

9. And for smaller scratches, try a set of wood repair markers to make your dinged-up wooden furniture look like the day you bought it again. Restore the wood finish by simply drawing over the nicks/scratches, allow it to dry (in seconds) and *voila*. Be prepared to hear your partner ask if you bought a new couch. New year, same furniture that just ~looks~ brand new.

Amazon, amazon.com

The kit includes six color markers (maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany and black), six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one wax stick sharpener.

Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them on my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous home owner had hung a paper towel holder and now, I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. Good value and works very well." —Shane

Get a set from Amazon for $8.99.

10. Transform your red brick fireplace with a whitewashing kit for a cheap elevation. This'll fit your 2024 home vision better and you won't need to drop tons of $$$ on a new fireplace.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Love it, easy to use and very clear instructions. I used the ration for thicker coverage I did not want too much of brick showing through. Great quality and everything you need comes in the box kit. Worth it for me. Rags included as well as a great quality brush even the plastic tarp and painters tape. Perfect kit to get my project done!" —Erini

Get it from Amazon for $49.95.

11. Get up all that pet fuzz with a Chom Chom pet hair remover that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy peasy cleanup. And this nonadhesive baby doesn't lose its effectiveness after use! Hooray for not living in a sea of pet hair in 2024!

GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors). 

12. Hang up a tapestry to spruce up that bare wall since you've been searching for something to put in that space. Ta-da, look no further — this chic tapestry is perfect to add a little art to your home and cover up any scratches or marks.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "Perfect for my wall. I was skeptical but because it was so inexpensive I decided to try it. It is large and looks great in my living room. Good quality for the price." —Kristina Rogers

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

13. Grab a showstopping bookshelf that'll look like built-in storage and add a very beautiful, ~interesting to look at~ touch to your living room.

white bookshelf with oddly shaped storage cubbies
Urban Outfitters

Promising reviews: "I love this piece so much! It’s better in person and was just what my living room needed." —JayyAa

"Makes my home gorgeous and cozy, I added small lights inside." —Dakuna

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $999.

14. Toss a cozy throw blanket with some pom-pom trim onto your couch to tie in the splash of color you wanna add in for 2024 and elevate your sofa's look.

yellow blanket with pom pom trim on it thrown over a beige couch
Amazon

Promising review: "Soft and substantial blanket. The larger size was big enough for its intended purpose of protecting my couch seat from the dogs. I got the yellow, and would describe it as bright sunflower yellow, not mustard or butter. It's cheerful and adds a nice pop of color against my blue couch. The pom-poms give it some flair that's not too over the top. I washed and dried it once on low heat, and didn't see any shrinking, though some caution against shrinking of the trim is probably warranted. If you have the room to line dry it, that would be better (I don't)." —Samantha in Seattle

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four sizes and 21 colors).

15. Or if that's not speaking to you because you prefer a bit more glam, try draping a faux-sheepskin rug on a chair, at the foot of your couch, or on your ottoman for an extra luxurious look.

white faux sheepskin rug on a wicker armchair
Amazon

Promising review: "I actually love this more than I thought I would! It's soo soft and serves many purposes. I bought it to drape over a chair in my study area and to use on the floor for when I take pictures of my outfits in front of my mirrored closet doors. I now drape it over my bed in the morning after I make it as well. My stepson is autistic and he loves the soft feel of this rug and loves wrapping it around him. It has shed slightly but not more than expected. Great value also." —Caity

Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in six colors).

16. Use some stain-lifting pads to tackle that time your kiddo spilled grape juice on the carpet or when Fluffy went potty in the living room. You can move the ottoman off it now, cuz you don't need to cover it up when these pads will *actually* clean it up! Just when you were gonna give up because you'd tried everything.

amazon.com

Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet-related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.39.

17. Get yourself a new gorgeous coffee table with an extra storage area down below since you have more stuff than you do space and don't plan to stop shopping in 2024. Plus this stunning piece of furniture will totally help transform your living room into the exact aesthetic you're striving for.

Wayfair

Promising review: "This coffee table was easy to assemble and looks great. Exactly what my living room needed!" —Chris from Arlington, VA

Get it from Wayfair for $189.99+ (available in three finishes and two sizes).

18. Give yourself some extra book storage space with floating bookshelves that'll make everyone gasp at your stunning way of storing your novel collection.

Amazon, amazon.com

Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately 5–7 hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in a set of three and two sizes).

19. Keep your floors from being scraped up by your sofa by putting furniture protectors on the legs.

split image of furniture without protectors with floor scratched underneath and then another furniture leg with protector on it, floors aren&#x27;t scratched
Amazon

Includes 133 pads total: 106 brown and 27 beige in various sizes.

Promising review: "I like that this set has a wide range of sizes. It also comes in a light and dark brown color. There are squares and circle shapes, and one big block that you can cut up into any shape. We found this very useful when we moved houses. The padding seemed thick enough to protect the floor. It's worth the price considering that one of these should be enough for most homes." —KA

Get a set of 133 from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 15 different multipacks).

20. Give your entertainment area an ambience upgrade with a USB-powered LED light strip that you attach to the back of your TV. Reviewers are also raving about how it somehow makes the picture seem clearer!

amazon.com, Amazon

Promising review: "Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a stand-alone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." —Shaun

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 10 sizes/styles).

21. Layer some lighted curtains with sheer curtains to add a nice little twinkle to your living room. It'll look like there are magical little fairies floating around.

amazon.com, Amazon

Some reviewers note that they're way easier to hang up if you leave the strings tied, then untie them once you have the lights mounted where you want them.

Promising review for the lights: "It's been a couple of years since I've had these but THEY ARE GREAT. I bought the curtain and lights separately and used it to create an accent wall in my teeny tiny NYC apartment. I got tons of compliments on them and it was SO easy to set up. I just used thumbtacks to place it into the wall (probably not the best idea but hey, it worked)." —katrinaforreal

Promising review for the curtains: "I’ve ordered these three times because I like them so much. Unfortunately so does my cat. Lol." —VickiO

Get them from Amazon: 300 LED light curtain for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors and three sizes) and sheer curtains for $12+ (available in 11 colors and 18 sizes).

22. Or hang up a fairy light photo display with all of your favorite moments from 2023. Nothing's cozier than surrounding yourself with good memories and loved ones!

Amazon

Promising review: "I've been looking at buying these for a while now. I'm so glad I finally did. They look great. The pleasant warm glow they emit is perfect for our living room. We are displaying our son's Polaroid photographs with the light set." —Jody Smith

Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three lengths and two colors).

23. Grab yourself a corner shelf to add some razzle dazzle to that one awkward corner. Plus, more space to put all your candles and books? Yes, please.

reviewer&#x27;s brown wooden corner shelf with flowers and trinkets on it
amazon.com

Promising review: "What I love about this corner accent piece is that it lives up to its description. It’s tall and easy to put together. I put it together all by myself in less than half hour." —ladymnm

Get it from Amazon for $66.75+ (available in four colors). And check out a similar cheaper option.

24. Display the decorative items on your coffee table with a stunning tray that'll have your living room looking like a page from a fancy home magazine.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "If you’re looking for style, look no further. I got this tray to compliment my bedroom and hold things on my bed when I’m laying in it. It is lightweight and the colors are shiny. I just love it and I’m sure you will too! I bought another one for my daughter's room. She loves it!" —AJ Mendez

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 29 colors).

25. Hang up an accent wall mirror to help make your small space look bigger and brighter. And, hellooooo, this bb is gorg.

reviewers sunburst style mirror on wall
amazon.com

Promising review: "I am in love with this mirror! It looks so pretty in my room. Just the right shade of gold. It’s not very heavy, so mounting to the wall was a breeze." —Shay Dawkins

Get it from Amazon for $49.37.

26. Measure your space so you can fit in a new area rug that'll spruce up the room and make your home look that much ~homier~ for the new year.

living room with furniture all on the rug
RugsUSA

Get the one above from RugsUSA for $35.95+ (available in 12 sizes, five shapes, and four colors). 

27. Add a decorative Selenite skyscraper crystal to your coffee table or bookshelf that'll look way more expensive than it really is. We love inexpensive luxuries. 2024 is all about bougie-on-a-budget vibes and you'll swoon over the way this catches light.

reviewer holding the crystal, showing it&#x27;s just the size of a hand
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love the look of this piece, it's a good size for the price. I would have paid three or four times more in my local crystal shop. It arrived securely packaged and undamaged. I keep it on my nightstand next to my bed and it certainly delivers calming energy allowing me to drift off to sleep easily. I also use it to charge/cleanse my bracelets overnight." —Rhonda Davies

Get it from Amazon for $8.48.

28. Turn that box of tissues into decor with a little minimalist cover so you can blow and sniffle away without having the box of tissues ruin your aesthetic.

house-shaped white square tissue box cover on a stack of books
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly has this little cutie. In fact, that's hers right up there (above)! Here are her thoughts on it: 

"I love this thing! Plus I've been known to hide a tissue box because, let's be honest, they're all ugly. I've been on the receiving end of some snotty payback as a result. No more! Also I know it's a very small thing but it makes me very happy."

Get it from Amazon for $9.20.

29. Add some colorful art to a dull wall with this painting that's a Black girl magic upgrade. The girl with the bamboo earring rather than pearl if that's more your style/relatable to you. What a beauty!

wall art in the style of &quot;The Girl with the Pearl Earring&quot; except featuring a Black woman wearing hoop earrings
Shop Domo Ink / Etsy

Shop Domo Frank is a Black woman-owned small biz that specializes in beautiful wall art prints available in a variety of styles and sizes.

Promising review: "I am absolutely astonished by the crisp, rich colors of the print! Absolutely incredible and I can’t wait to hang it up!" —Ebony Bustle

Get it from Shop Domo Ink on Etsy for $20+ (available in 18 sizes, and in print or canvas).

30. Revive wood surfaces that you've been considering replacing with wood polish. This stuff'll protect and condition with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, leaving your wooden furniture *jaw-droppingly* beautiful and shiny and saving you a wholeee lotta coin.

reviewer pic of half the floor worn out, half the floor looking moisturized and good
amazon.com

Promising review: "I'm buying more. I'm not able to sand and stain my floors until spring but they are so dry and worn. I bought this hoping to keep them moisturized until we can refinish and I am amazed with this product." —nicole feather

Get it from Amazon for $8.42.

31. Add in a locker-style end table that'll hold all your throw blankets and pillows while also looking really cool. It's got a lock on it and before you start having middle school flashbacks of horror, it's not a combination lock.

locker style end table with hidden storage
The Novogratz

Get it from Amazon for $68+ (available in five colors and styles) or The Novogratz for $149 (available in five colors).

32. Throw a sofa arm tray onto your couch so that all of 2024, your morning coffee can finally be right next to you and you don't have to pull out the coasters and constantly reach for it. No space for an end table? No problem!

couch with custom table that fits onto a soft arm
WoodWorkDepot / Etsy

WoodWorkDepot is a Monroe, Michigan–based small biz that creates custom wood furnishings. 

Promising review: "This is perfect! It's just what we needed to match our new sectional and flooring in our TV room — but where we couldn't fit an end table for a drink or snack. This stylish little couch arm tray solves the issue! WoodWorkDepot recommended the right stain to match the floor. Thank you so much!" —Mary Anderson

Get it from WoodWorkDepot on Etsy for $64.99+ (available in 11 colors and 13 widths).

33. Erase any and all of last years spills, wine stains, and even Sharpie marker with this miracle stain remover. And