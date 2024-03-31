BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    33 Simple Tips To Help You Give Your Living Room A Total Makeover

    Usually only Paolo from The Princess Diaries can deliver results this dramatic *but* this wood scratch cover may have him beat.

    Jordan Grigsby
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Elizabeth Lilly
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Put on a velvet slipcover since you want a new couch this year but don't wanna spend new couch money. Throw on these covers and listen to the angels sing at how lovely your new-but-not-new couch looks. You can even change your couch color as often as you change your clothes if you buy a few colors anddd it has straps to keep it in place!

    Reviewer before/after of their couch with the pink velvet slip added. The after pic shows couches that look brand new and completely different.
    www.amazon.com

    Have an armchair that needs to be covered? No worries. Different sets (armchairs, loveseats, sofas) come with enough covers for that particular piece of furniture. For example, a three-cushion sofa comes with four covers — one for each cushion and a base cover. 

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $38.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).

    2. Or use a bottle of leather conditioner to restore your leather furniture so you don't have to replace your current couch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers note that using this may darken the leather, so keep that in mind!

    Promising review: "Excellent product! So happy I tried it! I wore kitchen gloves and smoothed a thin layer of the product all over the couch, instead of using the cloth. Went way faster and I didn’t waste product soaked up by the cloth." —Kristie

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).

    3. Add a functional and discreet door draft stopper that'll keep that cold winter weather OUT of your nice warm home. Your heat won't escape in the fall/winter and your AC will stay inside during the summer. Block out lights, smells, noises, drafts — keep it all out!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit Suavé

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    4. Hang up a set of room-darkening, insulated velvet curtains to give your space a glam look that'll bring the drama you crave in 2024 for your home. They'll also keep your space nice and toasty, which will be wonderful because it's so cold out. Be sure to put the rod ABOVE the window frame and measure the curtains correctly so that they skim the floor just the way you desire.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains the space would lose about eight degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the northeast). Now, with these curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" —Noname

    Get one panel from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in five sizes and 24 colors).

    5. Tuck away stray cords with cable clip organizers because all those phone chargers and game console controller wires are an eyesore that you get frustrated with every time you see them (or trip over 'em).

    close up of mountable cable clips
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place. I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" —Nurse Nelis

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.97.

    6. And since we're talking about cords, mask your power strip and all those unsightly wires with a sleek (but ventilated!) box that'll hide those cables and make your home more aesthetically pleasing. Keep the mess both organized and hidden and prevent children and pets from touching hazardous wires.

    before pic of a messy cable strip then after of the box containing the same power strip but looking much neater
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this. It looks nice and keeps your cords and cables organized. So much better than having them all over the floor collecting dust and making it difficult to sweep around." —wesley carriere

    Get it from Amazon for $15.79.

    7. Use an extendable Baseboard Buddy to clean molding, your fireplace mantel, and of course, your baseboards. It can reach surfaces both high and low and your back and knees will thank you for ~not~ crouching down, because those are not the same knees you used to use to get low like Lil' Jon. 

    a reviewer showing a dirty baseboard buddy pad
    a before and after of a reviewer's once dusty baseboards
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    The kit includes one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry. Plus the pads are microfiber and will trap and lock dirt so you won't walk past your dusty baseboards thinking *I'll get to that later* every other day. 

    Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

    8. Cover up all of those nicks and scratches on that one door frame with wood scratch cover. Don't be surprised if you go into a frenzy covering up dings and restoring just about every wooden surface in your home.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (also check it out for light woods).

    9. And for smaller scratches, try a set of wood repair markers to make your dinged-up wooden furniture look like the day you bought it again. Restore the wood finish by simply drawing over the nicks/scratches, allow it to dry (in seconds) and *voila*. Be prepared to hear your partner ask if you bought a new couch. New year, same furniture that just ~looks~ brand new.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    The kit includes six color markers (maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany and black), six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one wax stick sharpener.

    Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them on my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous home owner had hung a paper towel holder and now, I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. Good value and works very well." —Shane

    Get a set from Amazon for $8.99.

    10. Transform your red brick fireplace with a whitewashing kit for a cheap elevation. This'll fit your 2024 home vision better and you won't need to drop tons of $$$ on a new fireplace.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it, easy to use and very clear instructions. I used the ration for thicker coverage I did not want too much of brick showing through. Great quality and everything you need comes in the box kit. Worth it for me. Rags included as well as a great quality brush even the plastic tarp and painters tape. Perfect kit to get my project done!" —Erini

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95.

    11. Get up all that pet fuzz with a Chom Chom pet hair remover that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy peasy cleanup. And this nonadhesive baby doesn't lose its effectiveness after use! Hooray for not living in a sea of pet hair in 2024!

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors). 

    12. Hang up a tapestry to spruce up that bare wall since you've been searching for something to put in that space. Ta-da, look no further — this chic tapestry is perfect to add a little art to your home and cover up any scratches or marks.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect for my wall. I was skeptical but because it was so inexpensive I decided to try it. It is large and looks great in my living room. Good quality for the price." —Kristina Rogers

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    13. Grab a showstopping bookshelf that'll look like built-in storage and add a very beautiful, ~interesting to look at~ touch to your living room.

    white bookshelf with oddly shaped storage cubbies
    Urban Outfitters

    Promising reviews: "I love this piece so much! It’s better in person and was just what my living room needed." —JayyAa

    "Makes my home gorgeous and cozy, I added small lights inside." —Dakuna

    Get it from Urban Outfitters for $999.

    14. Toss a cozy throw blanket with some pom-pom trim onto your couch to tie in the splash of color you wanna add in for 2024 and elevate your sofa's look.

    yellow blanket with pom pom trim on it thrown over a beige couch
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Soft and substantial blanket. The larger size was big enough for its intended purpose of protecting my couch seat from the dogs. I got the yellow, and would describe it as bright sunflower yellow, not mustard or butter. It's cheerful and adds a nice pop of color against my blue couch. The pom-poms give it some flair that's not too over the top. I washed and dried it once on low heat, and didn't see any shrinking, though some caution against shrinking of the trim is probably warranted. If you have the room to line dry it, that would be better (I don't)." —Samantha in Seattle

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four sizes and 21 colors).

    15. Or if that's not speaking to you because you prefer a bit more glam, try draping a faux-sheepskin rug on a chair, at the foot of your couch, or on your ottoman for an extra luxurious look.

    white faux sheepskin rug on a wicker armchair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I actually love this more than I thought I would! It's soo soft and serves many purposes. I bought it to drape over a chair in my study area and to use on the floor for when I take pictures of my outfits in front of my mirrored closet doors. I now drape it over my bed in the morning after I make it as well. My stepson is autistic and he loves the soft feel of this rug and loves wrapping it around him. It has shed slightly but not more than expected. Great value also." —Caity

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in six colors).

    16. Use some stain-lifting pads to tackle that time your kiddo spilled grape juice on the carpet or when Fluffy went potty in the living room. You can move the ottoman off it now, cuz you don't need to cover it up when these pads will *actually* clean it up! Just when you were gonna give up because you'd tried everything.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet-related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.39.

    17. Get yourself a new gorgeous coffee table with an extra storage area down below since you have more stuff than you do space and don't plan to stop shopping in 2024. Plus this stunning piece of furniture will totally help transform your living room into the exact aesthetic you're striving for.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This coffee table was easy to assemble and looks great. Exactly what my living room needed!" —Chris from Arlington, VA

    Get it from Wayfair for $149.99+ (originally $189.99; available in three finishes and two sizes).

    18. Give yourself some extra book storage space with floating bookshelves that'll make everyone gasp at your stunning way of storing your novel collection.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately 5–7 hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in a set of three and two sizes).

    19. Keep your floors from being scraped up by your sofa by putting furniture protectors on the legs.

    split image of furniture without protectors with floor scratched underneath and then another furniture leg with protector on it, floors aren&#x27;t scratched
    Amazon

    Includes 133 pads total: 106 brown and 27 beige in various sizes.

    Promising review: "I like that this set has a wide range of sizes. It also comes in a light and dark brown color. There are squares and circle shapes, and one big block that you can cut up into any shape. We found this very useful when we moved houses. The padding seemed thick enough to protect the floor. It's worth the price considering that one of these should be enough for most homes." —KA

    Get a set of 133 from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 15 different multipacks).

    20. Give your entertainment area an ambience upgrade with a USB-powered LED light strip that you attach to the back of your TV. Reviewers are also raving about how it somehow makes the picture seem clearer!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a stand-alone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." —Shaun

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 10 sizes/styles).

    21. Layer some lighted curtains with sheer curtains to add a nice little twinkle to your living room. It'll look like there are magical little fairies floating around.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Some reviewers note that they're way easier to hang up if you leave the strings tied, then untie them once you have the lights mounted where you want them.

    Promising review for the lights: "It's been a couple of years since I've had these but THEY ARE GREAT. I bought the curtain and lights separately and used it to create an accent wall in my teeny tiny NYC apartment. I got tons of compliments on them and it was SO easy to set up. I just used thumbtacks to place it into the wall (probably not the best idea but hey, it worked)." —katrinaforreal

    Promising review for the curtains: "I’ve ordered these three times because I like them so much. Unfortunately so does my cat. Lol." —VickiO

    Get them from Amazon: 300 LED light curtain for $19.99+ (available in 10 colors and three sizes) and sheer curtains for $12+ (available in 11 colors and 18 sizes).

    22. Or hang up a fairy light photo display with all of your favorite moments from 2023. Nothing's cozier than surrounding yourself with good memories and loved ones!

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've been looking at buying these for a while now. I'm so glad I finally did. They look great. The pleasant warm glow they emit is perfect for our living room. We are displaying our son's Polaroid photographs with the light set." —Jody Smith

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three lengths).

    23. Grab yourself a corner shelf to add some razzle dazzle to that one awkward corner. Plus, more space to put all your candles and books? Yes, please.

    reviewer&#x27;s brown wooden corner shelf with flowers and trinkets on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "What I love about this corner accent piece is that it lives up to its description. It’s tall and easy to put together. I put it together all by myself in less than half hour." —ladymnm

    Get it from Amazon for $66.75+ (available in four colors). And check out a similar cheaper option.

    24. Display the decorative items on your coffee table with a stunning tray that'll have your living room looking like a page from a fancy home magazine.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you’re looking for style, look no further. I got this tray to compliment my bedroom and hold things on my bed when I’m laying in it. It is lightweight and the colors are shiny. I just love it and I’m sure you will too! I bought another one for my daughter's room. She loves it!" —AJ Mendez

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 29 colors).