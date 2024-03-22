Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A pair of ~slinky~ Steve Madden platform sandals that'll bring all the Lizzie McGuire, early-2000s vibes without the over-plucked brows and skirts over jeans. They'll be a spring wardrobe staple for sure.
Reviewers suggest sizing up!
Promising reviews: "Sad I didn’t buy them earlier in the spring/summer season. So versatile and comfortable. I feel like such a badass in these shoes and the few times I wore them, I was always complimented." —Lexie Lange
"Great platform! Not too high and not to low. Wear out on a date or to the grocery store. Dress up or down. The beige/tan is perfect, matches with everything. Did I miss comfort? OMG, yes, the minute you slip these babies on. You will love. Getting more colors :)." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).
2. A simple pair of Nike Air Forces because they're the missing piece to that biker shorts and oversized T-shirt 'fit you keep seeing on Pinterest and wanna rock. You'll love 'em so much you'll be stoked that these babies can be worn all year long.
Promising reviews: "My go-to pair of shoes. They go with everything, last a long time, and are so so comfy — I can walk hours and hours in them with no problems. I average at a size 6.5 but I get a 6 in these and they fit perfectly." —Al33
"These are by far the BEST SHOES EVER, no exaggeration!!! This is the best purchase I have made all year. I am thrilled with the size, comfort and overall look of the shoe. I see why they’re so popular." —Lashania
Get them from Nike for $115 (available in sizes 5–12 and in two colors; you can also design your own).
3. Heeled mule sandals with braided straps that are easy to put on and can be worn with practically anything. They're bound to become a go-to shoe this spring and people may even believe they're the popular, *expensive* Dolce Vita ones.
They've got a 3.5-inch chunky heel.
Promising review: "Amazingly comfortable. I was very skeptical when I bought this pair of heels. I thought I had to return them as they might not be comfortable for me. I have wide feet, so I thought they might not work but I wanna give it a try. Wowww!!! They blew my mind and they are very comfortable. I ordered size 8.5 and they fit me well especially my wide feet. They’re very cute and very comfortable. The material might not last me for years but they gave me a beachy feeling, which I love it. I totally recommend these shoes. They don’t hurt my feet at all." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $34.98+ (available in sizes 5–11 regular and wide and in 27 styles).
4. A pair of Crocs so cozy, you'll never wanna wear another pair of shoes. Your feet will fall in love immediately and you'll totally get the hype.
I am a Crocs stan, honeyyy *but* I wasn't always. I was the biggest Crocs hater until the pandemic hit. One day, after I got my stimulus check (LOL), I decided *what the heck* and bought a light blue pair with some Lisa Frank Jibbitz. I put them on and immediately fell head over heels in love with these shoes. They are beyond comfortable and have become my go-to shoes. I even keep a pair in the car in case I'm wearing shoes that aren't comfortable. I have so many pairs now (fleece-lined, normal, themed ones), it's getting ridiculous. I do agree, they aren't the absolute cutest shoes I own, but once I put the little charms on, I think they're literally the most adorbz things ever. The pink ones pictured above are mine and I'm obsessed with them. I mean, Mean Girls charms?! Come onnnn, so cute.
Get it from Amazon for $25.24+ (available in sizes 4–19 and in tons of colors).
5. *Or* a pair of Crocs platform sandals that'll bring all the comfort of your fave shoe but with a bit more style. I know, I try to pair my clogs with every outfit too, butttt going to a bar, trying to look all cute in a skirt and Crocs? Hard no. You'll fall in love with how great these feel and look.
Promising review: "Hello new favorite wedge! These are so comfortable! There’s an extra cloud-like cushion on the top layer that literally makes these shoes! So simple and stylish. Can’t wait for spring and summer." —Alexis Vincent
Get them from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in sizes 4–11 and in 18 colors).
6. A darling pair of beautiful platform huarache sandals with floral embroidery that'll draw all the attention at the music festival you're going to. You + these shoes + a picnic = a perfect spring day.
Macarena Collection is a Buena Park, California-based small biz that specializes in handmade Mexican shoes and gorgeous embroidered clothing.
Promising review: "I’ve had my eye on these for a while and finally decided to purchase them. They are well made, true to size, and simply beautiful. I can’t wait to show these off as the warmer days arrive." —nmalbert1
Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.49 (available in sizes 5–10; for sizes 5 and 10, you can be added to a waitlist).
7. Birkenstock sandals that have a contoured footbed to give you all the arch support you'll need as you walk around all day on your upcoming vacation. Once you slip 'em on, you'll understand exactly why they have over 22,000 5-star ratings.
Promising review: "I love the Arizona style. They are easy to adjust and easy to slip on and off. I suffered from a heel spur and I was able to walk without pain when I changed over to the Arizona sandals. I took several pairs of shoes on vacation and never once did I switch over to a different pair. I can walk for long periods of time with comfort. They are my first choice of shoes." —Glenn B.
Get them from Amazon for $42.46+ (available in sizes 3–18, regular and narrow, and in various colors and styles).
8. A classic pair of high-top Converse sneakers with a slight platform because you really can't go wrong with some Chuck Taylors. Obvi, pair them with jeans, but Demi Lovato also said that we can wear our Converse with a dress, so you could also def do that.
Promising review: "I absolutely love, love, love this style of Converse — I get so many compliments on them! They give you a nice little lift, but nothing that's too much! Definitely my favorite pair of shoes right now, and the most comfortable pair I own! I can’t wait to get other colors!" —Amanda and Ian Kirkpatrick
Get them from Amazon for $44+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in various styles/colors).
9. A pair of lug sole sandals that are literally so, so cute, bold, and lightweight and just say, "The fashionable one has arrived." Strut like you mean it in these and make the Cheetah Girls proud.
Promising review: "I’ve worn these everywhere!! They are super comfy and lightweight, go with everything, and run true to size. I got them in white as well, and I’m obsessed. I’ve been to a concert in them, driven in them, and also, I went on vacation recently and walked all over the city, went out, and danced at bars. I’ve never had a pair of heels that are so comfy! Seriously so worth the money." —Courtney Wilson
Get them from Amazon for $23.61+ (available in sizes 5–12 and in s21 colors).
10. A pair of open-toe wedged sandals for any cute, casual outfit you have planned for spring. You'll have to convince yourself to wear one of your other pairs of shoes for a change cuz you'll wear these so often.
Promising review: "The saying 'If I like it I’ll just get it in another color' is my obsession with these shoes! I bought a neutral pair at first to try them out and loved them so much I got black, red, white, and I’m already trying to decide on my next color. They are super comfy! I can be in them all day long, walking or standing. They go with so many outfits and you can dress them up or down — pair them with a dress or jeans. I think they look great on my feet and I wear them all the time! Perfect shoe for spring and summer! 😍" —Jessica
Get them from Amazon for $20+ (available in sizes 5–12, in regular and wide, and in various colors).
11. A classic pair of slip-on Vans, aka your new go-to shoe for those jean days, shorts days, casual dress days, basically any and every day. Cute, comfy, and always ready to be worn.
Promising review: "I buy these frequently because I’ve never had a bad pair. I tend to buy two or three pairs at a time. They are good shoes that wear well and are comfortable. I toss mine in the laundry now and again to keep them clean and fresh. I wear mine for everything — work, play, to restaurants, gardening, and morning walks." —RobertW
Get them from Amazon for $54.94+ (available in sizes 3.5–17.5 and in various colors).
12. Gorgeous, handmade leather sandals that'll look totally fab with a pair of jeans or parachute pants and super chic with a springtime-y dress. The possibilities are truly endless.
Christina Christi Jls is a woman-owned small biz based in Greece! They specialize in sandals, handbags, belts, jewelry, and more.
Promising review: "What shall I say? I LOVE the sandals! Beautiful design, comfortable, and contact with the seller was great! Thank you very much!" —Rebecca C.
Get them from Christina Christi Jls on Etsy for $113.33+ (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in three colors).