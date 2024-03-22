Reviewers suggest sizing up!

Promising reviews: "Sad I didn’t buy them earlier in the spring/summer season. So versatile and comfortable. I feel like such a badass in these shoes and the few times I wore them, I was always complimented." —Lexie Lange

"Great platform! Not too high and not to low. Wear out on a date or to the grocery store. Dress up or down. The beige/tan is perfect, matches with everything. Did I miss comfort? OMG, yes, the minute you slip these babies on. You will love. Getting more colors :)." —Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).