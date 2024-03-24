1. An O'Keeffe's Lip Repair sleeping mask so you can wake up with soft, hydrated lippies. No one loves a chapped pout, so let this balm heal and repair your dry, cracked lips. Reviewers love love love this brand's Working Hands and Healthy Feet creams, and they're obsessing over this sleep mask just as much.
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
2. A dog shampoo for your funky pup because you love them but my goodness, you're tired of cuddling a smelly pooch. And since you can't resist cuddles from your absolutely adorable pup, you snuggle 'em, stinky and all. This'll moisturize their dry, smelly fur with lavender, aloe vera, and oatmeal to have them looking and smelling their absolute best.
Promising reviews: "Bye bye bad odor, bye bye dry itchy skin. It leaves them super soft, shiny, and smelling fresh. My dogs have very sensitive skin and this has been incredibly great for them. Will definitely buy again." —Amazon Customer
"Love this product and how clean it gets my dogs. They smell so good for days after using. This is our fourth time buying this shampoo and we don't plan on switching. Highly recommend." —Wendy Zeng
3. A Wet n Wild dewy foundation because, I mean, come onnn, are ya'll seeing this tattoo before and after below?! Imagine how perfect it'll have your makeup looking. Need I say more? This one's going in the cart immediately.
Promising reviews: "Best foundation on the market for its price! I do makeup ALL the time! I do it for stage shows and just for fun. I LOVE this foundation! I have dry skin and the dewiness really helps with that. I use a dry Beauty Blender when I apply it. I don’t always set my foundation but if I do, I just use a translucent powder. BUY IT! WORTH IT!" —Joshua Ricker
"Discovered this foundation after an influencer compared it to very high-end products. This product delivers. High end results without the price. Does what it says. Sheer and light, yet has excellent coverage. Moist, not greasy. (I do use a foundation brush to apply) Lasts. True skin color. Find your match and save a ton of money!" —JC
4. A bottle of seriously yummy Mike's Hot Honey to take your leftovers or boring takeout to the next level. A perfect blend of sweet and spicy — you probz won't be able to resist the urge to put this stuff on literally everything. It'll taste like Gordon Ramsay cooked it and you won't even have to be called an idiot sandwich.
Promising reviews: "Oh Michael, what can be said about your most hot of honeys that has yet to be said? My tongue yearns for the sweet burn, as my mouth opens almost on its own in anticipation for this honey. I've spent days, nay, weeks obsessing over the feeling of the honey, drizzling into my mouth and down my chin, as I try so desperately to lap up every last drop of this sweet, spicy, and undoubtedly succulent honey. The honey has nearly consumed my entire life as I cannot prepare a dish without looking into the pantry longingly, wondering if this honey will improve yet another unexpected food item (it always does) and bring me endless joy and satisfaction. I have nary a doubt that if you, a fellow consumer, purchase this tantalizing, appetizing, incredibly satisfying honey, you will NOT regret it. Please, I beg of you, do yourself a favor and put this on every food item you shove down your gullet for the rest of your life. Sincerely, Michelle Hot Honey." —yeehaw dandy
5. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that'll clean your shower till it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also helps prevent future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower.
Promising reviews: "I got this product about three months ago and haven’t had to scrub my shower since! I just use this every week and rinse it off. It’s life changing!!" —Linds
"I hardly ever leave a review but this stuff is amazing. I regretted getting glass shower doors until I got this stuff. Sprayed it on and waited overnight. All I had to do was spray the glass down and it looked the same as the day it was installed. All of the soap scum was completely gone without scrubbing. Will be buying again." —Rebecca Hash
6. A Truly Beauty boob polish made of an acai and retinol concoction that'll help smooth your skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks, and brighten, firm, and tighten your booby skin. Bestie, I'm sure your tatas already look *absolutely amazing*, but if you've ever been intrigued by these beautiful jars at Ulta (🙋🏽♀️🙋🏽♀️🙋🏽♀️), give this a try! And if anyone compliments your boobs you can be like "oh yeah, I had 'em polished."
Promising review: "I was super skeptical of all these pretty beauty products when they popped up on my FYP, but I figured I'd give a few a try and BOY am I glad that I did. The polish smells amazing, and it's such a nice little way to indulge in some self care in the morning before work, after a long day, or whenever you need. The texture of the polish is super smooth, and the color is really pretty. I don't use it every day, but when I use it more often I definitely notice a difference. My skin is softer, boobs are perkier, and honestly the 'tightening' and 'perking' effect does kind of make them look bigger. They're certainly looking and feeling their best! Would absolutely buy again. I just ordered my second jar because I was running out!" —Melissa R.
7. A travel-size Poo-Pourri you'll never wanna be without because we all ~go~ but you don't want the funky smells coming out your friend's bathroom to be because of you. If you prefer to be discreet, this is so worth carrying around with you in your purse or pocket.
Promising review: "I like this spray. It smells really good and is small but great to put in your purse in case you go into someone house and use there bathroom and don't want to leave a smell. I love this brand so much I went online and got a bigger bottle. I would highly recommend it because it really works great." —kiarakewna
8. An earwax removal kit because you just said "huh" 12 times in the last convo you had. If you know your ears are full of wax and regular Q-tips are not gonna cut it, this will come in clutch. It begins to work in mere seconds and can give your clogged ears some much-needed relief.
"I've been using this stuff for almost a decade, and I'm v v v excited people are finally getting hip and talking about it! I used to have horribly waxy ears and I was prone to ear infections as an adult, so I wanted to make sure my ears were as clear as possible, all the time. Ever since I started using this — which, the first time the crackling of the solution and the wax in your ear may startle you, but it's normal — my ears have been practically wax-free, to the point where even my doctors are impressed! If you don't believe me, just check out the customer reviews to see the GOBS of earwax being removed from people's ear canals. 🤢 "
Promising review: "I knew I had earwax build up problems when my hearing would randomly become muffled and wouldn't unblock for 2–3 days. I started applying the drops twice daily with a warm water bulb flush once a day. The first day only a little bit of wax came out but the ear wax build up was dissolving. The second day, after I applied the drops, my right ear was muffled the entire day but when I did the ear bulb flush, a ton of wax came out and my hearing was restored. I continued the treatment for both ears and by the third day, my left ear was cleared of most of the ear wax as well. By the fourth day, all of the built up ear wax was cleared out and my ears were no longer itchy or muffled. These drops are amazing and worked way better than I expected as I thought it'd help get rid of some wax, but that I would need to go to the doctor to get the rest out. Trust the process and continue using the solution for the recommended four days; it works!" —RnG
9. An Elizabeth Mott face primer — a K-beauty pore-minimizing miracle to help control your oily skin and keep you shine-free. Lock in your look with this bad boy and avoid having your makeup move and shift around. And later, at the end of your day, when you see how good your makeup *still* looks, you'll seriously be thanking this stuff.
Elizabeth Mott is a Korean American woman-owned biz!
Promising reviews: "I wore this primer under my foundation (Nars and Maybelline Fit Me) along with setting spray (Nyx) in this photo [above right]. I had been dunked in the pool two times and went down a giant slide that caused you to go under water three times. This was the result of my makeup! Love this product. A little goes a long way!" —Ryan Brooks
"I have extremely sensitive, acne prone skin. I realized the makeup I was previously using was breaking me out so I threw it away and purchased this primer with a powder foundation from another brand. THIS PRIMER THOUGH!! I hated the powder foundation I purchased and got rid of that too, but this stays. I use this as my foundation now! It comes out green but blends into your face quickly. It covers my redness and uneven skin tone, but my freckles can still be seen. It makes my face look almost flawless, hydrated and clear. This blew me away. I've already been suggesting it to friends and I will continue to buy this over and over again." —Lucy
10. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your jaw will be on the floor once you see what this cleaner can do. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Promising reviews: "I was heartbroken when I saw that my daughters had written on the dresser with Sharpie! I tried so many different chemicals and nothing worked! I found this on TikTok and said 'Welp let me try my luck and see if it really works!' And let me tell you I am still shocked at how amazing this product works!!!! Yayyyy, I'm so soo soo happy to see my dresser white again!!!!😭😭😭 Thank youuuu!!!!!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE LITTLE KIDS IN THE HOUSE!!!!" —Gabriela Portillo Solorio
"I used it to clean a very dirty neglected bathroom sink and it worked great. Probably one of the best cleaners I have ever used. I will buy it again for tough jobs." —J–Utah
11. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap because you never thought you'd be able to fade your acne scars, but you thought wrong, my friend! The combo of hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and tumeric will help reduce hyperpigmentation and scars while also restoring moisture to your skin. Dark spots on your bikini area? Ahaaaa, not this summer!
Promising reviews: "My wife and I recently started using this kojic acid soap, and it has truly worked wonders for our skin. The results have been impressive. Not only has it helped fade dark spots and blemishes, but it has also given our skin a brighter and more even complexion. I’ve noticed a significant improvement in the texture of my skin as well, and it feels smoother and softer. This soap lathers well and has a pleasant scent for us, making it a joy to use daily. We’re delighted with the results and highly recommend this for anyone looking to achieve more radiant skin." —BATHUSI LOBAKA
"This soap has my skin looking so much healthier and brighter and the smell is amazing. I am definitely buying this again.10/10 recommend." —alyssa
