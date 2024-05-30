No, It’s Not Magic — These 30 Products Just Work Really Well

1. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen that can also be used as your makeup primer, offering broad-spectrum SPF 40 without feeling greasy or leaving a white cast. I know, I know, trying to make sure you wear sunscreen on your face can be a pain, especially if you wanna wear a full face of makeup butttt, that's why this baby is so perfect! A win if I ever knew one.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown says, "I have oily, acne-prone skin and use a prescription retinol to control things, which means I MUST use sunscreen on my face every day. My mom, who had been using this Supergoop stuff the whole time, got me a bottle of this cult-favorite for Christmas last year (moms do know best sometimes!!). I couldn't be happier with it! A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. It does pill if I put it on too soon after my morning topical acne prescription, but as long as I give that script about five minutes to sink in, I have no issues. I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it."
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in four sizes and in multipacks).
2. A little handheld portable fan for those days when it's hotter outside than Chris Hemsworth in his Thor costume. It's got a mister and seven colorful lights, it's foldable and rechargeable, and it'll quickly become your warm-weather bestie.
Promising review: "Bought two of these fans for a trip to Disney World. We only brought very small bags for inside the parks and so I wanted something that wouldn't die throughout the day but also didn't take up a ton of valuable snack space. ;) These fans were perfect! They fold up so it's easy to tuck them away or hold at different angles. They lasted ALL day with intermittent use. Let me tell you, this gal does not like being hot and these things were a lifesaver! While they did sometimes run out of mist faster than I'd like (but at a fair rate due to the water compartment size), even just having the fan blowing on me helped me from feeling sick. The three speed options were amazing and helped save the battery life. My whole family passed these around while standing in lines and everyone liked them. Also, the mist is sooo fine and feels so good without soaking your face. Overall really impressed and happy with our purchase! Excited to use them on future trips as well." —KC
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
3. Mielle's (TikTok-famous) Rosemary Mint strengthening oil made with biotin and moisturizing oils like jojoba, rosemary, and mint that can help stimulate and nourish your scalp while also strengthening and promoting hair growth at the root. This is like the ultimate scalp smoothie.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard
"I hardly write reviews...but this one deserves to be written about!! My hair was falling out a LOT, and somehow just with the FIRST application onwards, I started seeing less fall. And now, after four months, I can see hair growth as well, and my hair is already looking thicker!! And I’ve been using it only once a week.. just a few drops and massaging in. Omg, how can anything be so simple and yet so effective!!! Amazing! Amazing!!! Whoever invented this... hats off!!" —Dee
Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
4. A stainless-steel foot file so you can scrape off any dry, cracked skin, leaving you with salon-quality pedicure feet at home. If you've ever wanted to sell feet pics, here's your sign. But warning, the amount of dead skin that comes off your tootsies will look like the pile of Parmesan cheese you ask for on top of your pasta at Olive Garden. Andddd now I've probably ruined that for you.
Promising review: "OMFreakinG!!! I just received this foot file today and I'm officially a believer!!! I hate the thought of anyone touching my feet, so I have been trying to find something to do pedicures by myself and nothing worked well. I was scrolling Facebook and came across a post about Amazon's top-rated products. When I saw this, I was skeptical but thought I would try it out and I'm so glad I did. This file got my feet baby smooth within minutes with such ease after months of built-up dead skin. With this on the market, I don't know why anybody would want to go spend a ton of money at a nail salon." —Tasha P.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors and a two-pack).
5. A cult-fave supportive seamless compressive bodysuit because the Skims one seems great and all but that price does not. If you want the vibe but don't wanna drop the $70, grab this and just say "yeah, it's the name-brand one." I won't tell, I swear. If you get two of these you'll still spend less than you would on ONE from Skims. We love to see it!
Shaperx is a small biz that specializes in supportive, compressive bodysuits in a variety of styles.
Promising review: "Honey! Wore this beneath my outfit for a wedding, and it was great. Comfy to wear all evening, and the snaps stayed closed even while sitting. Would purchase it again! I liked the fact that this shaper didn’t compress my boobs but did its job everywhere it was supposed to!" —Chris Young-Greer
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in sizes XXS–5XL and in 13 colors/styles, including shorts and thong style).
6. Emergency Stain Rescue Remover so you can say bye bye bye to that one lasagna stain from three months ago and the coffee stain from yesterday. It works on carpet, upholstery, or clothes and will banish all kinds of stains from dirt and grass to ketchup to blood to caked-on deodorant marks. Sometimes doing the most isn't a bad thing and this stuff proves it.
Check out a TikTok of the "Emergency Stain Rescue" in action.
The Hate Stains Co. is a small biz that specializes in fast, powerful, and nontoxic stain removing products.
Promising review: "I've tried Shout wipes, stain removal pens, and all the other tricks in the book. This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. I followed the directions, got the fabric wet, sprayed it on, and left it to chill for an hour. When I came back, I was dumbfounded. I can't believe I didn't have this sooner, I'm about to buy a gallon!" —Mark, the solid 7 out of 10
Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in three sizes and in multipacks).
7. A *holy grail* Urban Decay Face Bond foundation that'll have you looking up to the heavens whispering "thank you" cuz this was truly sent by the makeup gods. It has a flawless matte finish, it's waterproof and sweatproof, and it contains ~self-setting~ setting powder and niacinamide serum to deliver you with the best beat of your life. Oily skin friends, you're gonna fall head over heels with this stuff.
I got to try this and to say I'm obsessed does not express how passionately in love I am with this freakin' foundation. Holy cow, put me on a subscription. This stuff is literally flawless, gorgeous, *chef's kiss* on. It's also surprisingly suuuuper lightweight, like, to the point where I forget it's on. Normally when I'm wearing a full face of makeup, I can't WAIT to wash it off because I can feel it on my face but with this, I have to force myself to wash it off cuz it's so comfortable on. When they say "can't feel coverage" they meant that. Oh and btw, I could win the award for world's oiliest skin. I'm a greasy gworl. I haven't found a foundation that keeps me as matte as this does. Look, idk what Urban Decay is into but this potion is truly magic. I have to see how it does on hot summer days and at the pool but so far, it does everything it says it will. Doesn't transfer and blurs my skin beautifully. The setting powder in this really works overtime at keeping me matte all day long. No oily skin by the end of the day with this, just the same flawless beat as I did in the morning. Love this so so much. Def in my top two and it's not two!
Get it from Sephora or Amazon for $40 (available in 40 shades).
8. A wart-removing gel infused with ~salicylic acid~ that'll basically do a magic spell on your little blemishes to dry 'em out and get 'em outta here. This no-drip gel formula also comes with waterproof patches to keep them hidden and prevent them from spreading. People will def think you did some sort of witchcraft but whatever, at least those annoying warts will *poof* away!
Promising review: "I had five awfully painful plantar warts on my foot for about four months. They were all about a 1/4 inch apart on the ball of my foot and I had a massive one under my second toe. It was becoming hard to walk with how painful they were. This was a Hail Mary and it worked phenomenally. The gel coats well right where you apply it. It doesn’t have an awful stench. I applied it every three to four days for a couple of weeks. I noticed the pain was less and less until I didn’t notice any. Last night I was actually able to pull and peel the remains of the dead warts out!! Kinda gross, but kind of cool. Seriously, this product works. If you have annoying warts...this is the answer!!!" —CJ805
Get a kit with the gel and 12 patches from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three styles and in multipacks).
9. A Patrick Ta body glow balm that'll have people thinking you're lying about being human cuz with a glow like that, you gotta be a mystical magical fairy orrrr a Cullen. Just imagine how AMAZING you'll look this summer when the sun kisses your collar bone and you begin to shine like that crab in Moana. Beach trips, rooftop lunches, THE IG PICS?! Yep, a summer must have.
It also comes with a handy lil' brush for easy application. Check it out on TikTok *and* check out the body oil version!
Plus, it's from a Vietnamese-American-owned biz!
Promising review: "TikTok has influenced me to purchase a lot and this has to be one of my absolute favorites!! It’s a beautiful, glossy glow and not greasy at all! I like using a Beauty Blender to apply it to the face and a brush for the body. If this is in your cart, do yourself a favor and buy it now!!" —GalacticSam
Get it from Sephora for $50 (available in two shades).
10. 48 pairs of under-eye masks to keep sleepy-looking eyes at bay. You can kiss puffiness and dark circles goodbye cuz you're gonna look like you slept as much as Sleeping Beauty after you use these. Refreshed, awake, brightened under-eyes are in your future with these lil' miracles. It'll look like your bags drank coffee, too.
Promising review: "I have tried many eye masks through the years and was pleasantly surprised by this product. It's worth the hype. I'm a skincare junkie and have spent tens of thousands on skin products including LED red light masks, infrared saunas, and every new facial device that has come along including high end skincare and everything in between. I have eye bags and hollows for days and these do a phenomenal job at plumping and hydrating the under eye area while reducing the grocery bags. Great quality and quantity for the price. I will be repurchasing." —Nvohpa88
Get 48 pairs from Amazon for $29.95 (available in 6-, 24-, and 72-packs, and in four styles).
11. A ~handy~ grooming glove for easy, gentle grooming for your fur babe. They'll love getting pets and won't even realize they're being groomed and you'll certainly love not having your furniture covered in cat hair. Look, see how everybody wins?
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan swears by this thing. She says, "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: Just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works), but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5, and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use!