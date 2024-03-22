Take A Look At These 33 Products If Pretty Much Everything In Your Home Needs A Revamp

1. A stackable two-drawer organizer to fit your minimalist aesthetic and act as somewhere to store your nail polish, makeup sponges, moisturizers, desk supplies — whatever needs organizing, this'll make it *beautiful*. Reviewers are even storing snacks, cleaning supplies, K-Cups...you name it, they're using these to organize it and 😍😍😍😍.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. If you're a clean freak and love to organize, I would definitely recommend this product. Easy to assemble and aesthetically pleasing. I use this to store my Scrub Daddy sponges and microfiber cleaning cloths. Not necessary but definitely worth it!" —Sierra
Get a set of two from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors and three sizes).
2. Some fancy knobs that'll give your cabinets a makeover to take them from ehh to ehhh-xpensive looking. Oooh la la!
They come with 1-inch and 1.57-inch mounting screws and fit most cabinets and drawers. Contact the brand if you need larger screws!
Promising review: "Really love these. They were inexpensive but look top notch. We used them in both of our bathrooms. Can be used either direction for a sharp look." —Kelsey Fangupo
Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in nine finishes and various quantities).
3. Peel-and-stick black faux-wood wallpaper to give your kitchen that update you've been dying for but resisting because holy cow, it's expensive. You can transform any space in your home without glue or sticky residues. Anddd you can go ahead and tell everyone that you got your home professionally renovated — it'll be our little secret that you did it yourself for under $100.
Promising review: "This was even better than expected. It is thin, which makes it easy to work with and looks more authentic. I tried other wood grain contact paper and it looked cheap. This is a whole damn makeover and I am happy. I still have some leftover if I want to cover other things or redo parts if I want. Peels off with no residue. Easy to fix placement or change mind." —Robyn Franzen
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in eight sizes and two colors).
4. Or a faux-marble surface cover because new furniture is expensive, but your current desk is an eyesore. 2024 is your year of leveling up and saving money and this glossy, peel and stick, easy-to-clean, surface is exactly how you do it.
Check out our marble adhesive surface cover deep dive to learn more about this inexpensive and super cool product.
Promising review: "I do not have the money for a new vanity right now. Insert DIY project to cover my ugly pink bathroom vanity with marble contact paper. It looks 100% better and it’s super durable. It’s a little tricky to work with at first and then you get the hang of it. I’m buying more for my half bath! My vanity looks so great that I decided to do the tabletop in my laundry room, and that looks great, too!" —Natalie Lamb
Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in six sizes).
5. A customizable storage "book box" to get rid of some of the clutter that you can't stand to look at. Hide your modem, cable boxes, and more with this clever little design. Each one has different books and you can select certain lengths, color schemes, and even preview the books chosen for your custom box in advance.
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-owned small biz that specializes in storage products made out of upcycled books.
You can customize the length and color so it can match the rest of your house!
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this!!! I ordered to conceal our modem and router and it looks so perfect. They are real books and it’s wonderfully built, and the shades of blue are beautiful together. Shipped quickly and love to support a family biz!" —C.R.
6. Or a sleek ventilated box that'll hide those cables and make your home more aesthetically pleasing. Keep the mess both organized and hidden and prevent children and pets from touching hazardous wires.
Promising review: "I love this. It looks nice and keeps your cords and cables organized. So much better than having them all over the floor collecting dust and making it difficult to sweep around." —wesley carriere
Get it from Amazon for $15.79.
7. A set of Wonder Hangers because your closet is full but you can't resist a sale. These things can hold up to 30 pounds and one can hold up to five garments. 😱 I say we grab a pack of these, then celebrate the new space in our closets by buying more clothes.
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers in action. Oh! Annnnd Wonder Hangers is a small biz!
Promising review: "I love this for my walk-in closet and my obsession with shopping. 😅 Everything was perfect. I ordered a pack of six in white and everything was intact. Yes they are made of plastic, but very durable — I have a lot of heavy formal dresses and it's holding them up very well, shockingly!! I'm ordering more. ❤❤❤" —Taylor M.
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors and two sizes).
8. An arched full-length mirror with a gold frame to make your space look bigger, get a full view of your OOTD, andddd take pictures in, of course!
Promising review: "I never write Amazon reviews but this mirror just arrived and it’s honestly a game changer. It’s giant and beautiful, and the mirror isn’t warped or like a funhouse mirror at all. I just leaned it up against the wall, but we’ll likely install an anchor at the top just to be safe. It’s heavy and feels sturdy and solid. 10/10 recommend." —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $74.75+ (available in six sizes and 14 styles).
9. A stunning resin floral coaster you may catch yourself staring at for hours because it's simply mesmerizing. They look super expensive and almost like Tinker Bell hand-crafted them herself. Plus, they can replace your current ones that are kinda ehh. Obsessed.
Poppy & Pour is a California-based small biz on Etsy that specializes in custom flower coasters, keychains, and more.
Promising review: "Just received these coasters in the mail and they are EXACTLY as I had hoped they'd be! GORGEOUS! I bought these as a gift for my mom for her new place and I'm so excited to give them to her, aaannnnd kinda wanna keep them for myself. (But I won't!) She's had the same ugly coasters for years, and she's just gonna LOVE these! I definitely will be ordering more for my place when we move this year. Thank you for such a beautiful product!" —Chy H.
Get it from Poppy & Pour on Etsy for $14+ (available with or without gold trim and in multipacks).
10. A room-darkening, insulated velvet curtain to give your space a glam look and bring as much drama as Uche and Lydia did in the last season of Love Is Blind. (Am I right?) It'll also keep your space nice and toasty, which is wonderful in these cold temps.
Be sure to put the rod ABOVE the window frame and measure the curtains correctly so that they skim the floor just the way you desire.
Promising review: "Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains the space would lose about eight degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the northeast). Now, with these curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" —Noname
Get one panel from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in five sizes and 25 colors).
11. A set of chic airtight glass canisters complete with bamboo lids to give your kitchen that aesthetically pleasing Pinterest look you've been trying to achieve.
Psst — these come with black round labels you can write on, but a lot of reviewers got minimalist spice labels like this version you can get on Amazon for $16.95 (they also come in other styles)!
Promising reviews: "These jars were exactly what I was looking for to redo my spice rack! They are simple and have a nice modern look to them and, in my opinion, are the perfect size (I don't need any more spice than what these jars hold at one time). Perfect buy!" —Sophie Brandt
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
12. A wood scratch cover that'll cover up all of those nicks and scratches on that one door frame. Don't be surprised if you go into a frenzy covering up dings and restoring just about every wooden surface in your home.
Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!
Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (also check it out for light woods).