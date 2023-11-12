32 Products That’ll Take One Look At Your Problems And Laugh

Promising review: "I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer and one of these fits perfectly in there. I can do french fries or any other fried food and discard the liner and the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items like hot dogs, chicken breast, and sausage, and when I'm done, I take out the meat, lift out the liners, and all the gross juice comes out with it, leaving the fryer ready to clean. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer

Get a set of 125 from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in different sizes and shapes for square, rectangle, and round air fryers as well as packs of 100 or 125).