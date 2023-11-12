32 Products That’ll Take One Look At Your Problems And Laugh

1. A set of disposable air fryer liners because when you wanna make a quick, easy meal clean-up should be just as quick and easy. These liners will help minimize how much cleaning you're left to do after eating — I mean, who wants to cook then wash a ton of dishes?! Maybe being an adult is a bit easier than we thought.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but I was also tired of cleaning my air fryer of crumbs all the time. I have a PowerXl air fryer and one of these fits perfectly in there. I can do french fries or any other fried food and discard the liner and the fryer is still nice and clean. I use two when I do juicy items like hot dogs, chicken breast, and sausage, and when I'm done, I take out the meat, lift out the liners, and all the gross juice comes out with it, leaving the fryer ready to clean. I highly recommend." —Kevin M. Harer
Get a set of 125 from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in different sizes and shapes for square, rectangle, and round air fryers as well as packs of 100 or 125).
2. A Wopet smart feeder that automatically feeds your dog or cat the ~perfect~ portion of food conveniently programmed and managed by your smartphone. It even lets you record cute messages for your fur bestie to help comfort them while you're away. Caught up at work and stressed about needing to feed your pet? No worries.
Promising reviews: "We use this to feed our cat so she gets reliable timing and portions. We no longer feel guilty if we come home late for feeding time! It was super easy to set up and has history on the app so you know what it did. You can adjust portion sizes of each of the feedings. We do three feedings a day, specify the portion size and time of day, and have never had it misfire or fail. It also notifies you when the food hopper is getting low. We use it every day so we have confidence it works when we’re occasionally gone overnight." —J. Daehn
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two colors).
3. Pura D'or Anti-YThinning Shampoo to help thicken any thinning hair with the ✨ magic powers✨ of biotin and plant-based ingredients that'll help increase volume. Reviewers are ~raving~ about their quick results and this stuff is gentle enough to be used every day!
Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about all of the claims with this product and gave myself a few months before I wrote a review. This product delivers. My hair loss has diminished tremendously. Probably about a fraction of hair loss compared to a few months ago and my hair is full and shiny. Very happy with the product. At first it seemed pricey but the product goes a long way. I highly recommend giving this shampoo a try. Very worthwhile investment." —jdg
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes).
4. A meat thermometer because whenever you cook chicken it isn't totally cooked throughout or it's super dry because you overcooked it. Well, no more guessing games! This thermometer is unique because it has a temperature chart on it that'll be a guide for all your meat cooking. Plus, it's waterproof so it's soooo easy to handwash!
Oh, andddd its got an internal magnet so it can be stuck to the fridge!
Promising review: "I've never used a more accurate or easy to use/clean meat thermometer. This takes the guesswork out of grilling and my family grilled the best steaks we've ever cooked. Get this thermometer!" —Katie Chapman
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors).
5. A First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant that'll ever so gently help to eliminate any rough or bumpy skin that you've been trying to get rid of. People with keratosis pilaris are raving about this product and its smoothing powers.
Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use one to two times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use CeraVe rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life-changing and I would recommend it to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes and in multipacks).
6. An indoor insect trap, which works so well you'll think a fairy summoned all the buggies into it with a spell. Just set this near your plants or fruits and the magical trio of UV light, a powerful fan, and a sticky glue board will trap any fruit flies, moths, or gnats flying around your home. The results may freak you out, so beware. 😳
Promising review: "I have tried everything to kill mosquitoes, and nothing worked — repellants, poisons, bug zappers, natural remedies, essential oils, even held my little bug zapper up as a mosquito was buzzing around my head. It just passed right by it and continued buzzing around my head. This was tried as a last resort attempt. The first night I watched as a mosquito flew from behind the TV right at me and disappeared. I have not had a mosquito bother me since. The light attracts them close enough for the fan to suck them in and not let them back out. The glow is a pleasant nightlight, and the hum of the fan is so low and, to me, very soothing. I had been battling mosquitos keeping me up at night for about two months before I found this product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two colors and two styles).
7. A BugZooka bug vacuum since bugs totally freak you out. If you cringed just at the thought, this bb will make getting rid of bugs much easier — hold it up to the insect, press the button, and the device will gently pull any spider, roach, or centipede into the tube and outta your home.
Promising review: "If you're seriously grossed out and terrified by bugs, here at last is the secret weapon you NEED. You cock it, hold the business end near the bug, and push the red button. Voila, the bug is sucked into a plastic chamber in a microsecond, out of your life for all practical purposes. The bug isn't even injured, just confined, so if you're feeling tenderhearted, you can take it outdoors and release it. The bug cannot escape, even if you use the BugZooka again immediately. The second bug and subsequent bugs just join the first one, safe and secure. The BugZooka is about two feet long, so you don't even have to get close to your insect victim." —Calli
Get it from Amazon for $33.20.
8. A Denman hairbrush designed with evenly spaced bristles to detangle and shape your curls at the same time, cutting your styling time in half. Ughhhh, sounds like heaven to me — how about all my other curly friends? Anything to cut down on the time that my arm has to be sore from brushing.
Promising review: "In my younger teen years I had CURLY hair but as I hit my 20s and started highlighting my hair, somewhere along the way the curl became a very limp wavy frizz. Thanks to TikTok, I thought I should give this a try to retrain my curls. And while I’m only a month or so in, this brush definitely puts a clean spiral wave back into my hair making it more shapely than the alternative frizz I had grown accustomed to." —The Belfis
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three sizes and seven colors).
9. A pair of two oven liners that'll get ahead of baked-on spills before they can even happen. Baking a cake and then watching it overflow and bake onto the bottom of the oven — literally the worst every single time. Avoid, avoid, avoid with these heaven-sent liners, then toss 'em in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
These mats are heavy duty, reusable, and can be cut to fit your oven. They're also dishwasher safe, and safe for temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Promising review: "I love these oven liners. We moved into a house a few years ago with liners in the oven and I am amazed that I did not know about these before! They have literally saved me from EVER cleaning my stove. They protect the bottom of the stove from spills and are so easy to clean. We just replaced our stove and my first purchase was a new set of liners. They should last for years. These were so easy to trim to fit. Very thick and nice quality. I ordered two so I could also line my toaster oven." —anonymous
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three colors and in larger multipacks).
10. An Ezpz happy mat with three compartments and suction cups so your kid can't throw it onto the ground like they do with literally everything. You know that age where your kid thinks they're Thor and just need to throw anything they can get their hands on? Yeah, this mat is like Mjölnir and, parent, you are the only Thor in this house so only you have the power to pick this bad boy up. Uhhh, unless your kid is Captain America.
Ezpz is is a woman-owned small biz that creates developmentally focused, minimalist tableware for kiddos.
*Oh! BTW, this is dishwasher safe!
Promising reviews: "I was worried about my toddler being able to lift this mat from her high chair tray but once you lay the mat down, it does not budge! The suction power is amazing. Love that it’s easy to hand wash or that you can put it in the dishwasher too." —Molly Stover
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four colors).
11. A bottle of drywall repair putty because when you were trying to hang that aesthetically pleasing painting and get it in ~juuust~ the right place you ended up putting 45 holes in the wall. WHOOOOO wants to pay those extra fees or *not* get their security deposit back when moving out? Oh, no no no, honey! Use this thing to fill any holes you put in your wall. Your landlord won't know a thing!
Just apply it in a circular motion over the hole or crack, dust off any excess, and paint over it when dry.
Promising review: "Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down! Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $11.89 (also available in a two-pack).
12. A volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you're wearing makeup. This baby is reusable AND washable!! Bring it on the go and when you see your face beginning to look a little past the glazed donut stage, let this baby save you! I personally would like to take part in this sorcery. Where's the cauldron we're meeting around and what time?
13. A pack of solar-powered waterproof deck lights so that you aren't stumbling around outside in the dark. It's about to look like midnight at 4 or 5 o'clock again, so attaching these to your deck, railings, stairs, or fence will help you still be able to enjoy the chilly autumn nights while keeping your yard illuminated.
Promising review: "These lights were easy to install and look great on our deck. We just had a pool built and needed some light on the steps of the deck so we could see walking up the steps at night. They're beautiful without too much light." —BJ
Get 16 from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors and sizes).