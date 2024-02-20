1. A set of two spice shelves so that you can actually see the paprika when you need it rather than picking up every seasoning with a red top and reading the label 'til you find it. And these are non-slip so your spices won't be sliding all around on your beautiful new shelves.
Promising review: "This is the best organizer I have ever had. I LOVE to cook and have a million and one spices, and this has solved so many problems. I spend more time on my recipes than I do looking for the spice now! It's amazing, just buy it!" —Mar
Get it from Amazon for $27.98+ (available in two sizes).
2. And a set of chic airtight glass canisters complete with bamboo lids to give your kitchen that aesthetically pleasing Pinterest look you've been trying to achieve.
Psst — these come with black round labels you can write on, but a lot of reviewers got minimalist spice labels like this version you can get on Amazon for $7.99 (they also come in other styles)!
Promising reviews: "These jars were exactly what I was looking for to redo my spice rack! They are simple and have a nice modern look to them and, in my opinion, are the perfect size (I don't need any more spice than what these jars hold at one time). Perfect buy!" —Sophie Brandt
"I actually saw someone on TikTok that had them and I had to get them. I love them." —jessica ybarra
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three sizes).
3. A 12-pack of stackable shoe organizers to beautifully organize your shoe collection AND protect them from dust. If you've got a terrible way of organizing your shoes, like me, you should definitely consider this.
They're sturdy and have ventilation holes to allow air flow and prevent odor. All different kinds of shoes fit in them, from heels to sneakers, AND the large size fits shoes up to men's size 9 and women's size 10, and the 2XL size fits shoes up to men's size 14 and women's size 15.
Okay friends! I bought these over the summer because my organization system was literally throwing all of my shoes into a big, plastic bin which was no bueno. One *may* say I have too many shoes, but I believe there's no such thing. Regardless, I could never find my shoes so I bought these little clear organization boxes and omg, closet = elevated. I forgot I even had certain shoes! Now I can easily see and access my shoes and figure out which pair to wear. I love these things so much, and my closet looks much neater (not at the moment or I'd take a pic, I've got some cleaning to do 😭 ). They do take patience and time to put together, but they're so, so worth it.
Promising review: "Used these to get rid of shoeboxes in order to save space and allow me to see exactly what I have. Initial thought was oh no, cheap plastic, but it’s actually pretty sturdy. Doors open fairly easy, and it does exactly what I need it to. Only negative is the time putting it together, but even that didn’t stop me from ordering another." —Ms.Mary
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes).
4. A belt organizer cuz where the heck are you supposed to put 'em anyway? I literally don't know where I put my belts, like no clue where they are. If you *also* have had zero ways of organizing your belts, now you do!
Promising review: "For years I have been trying to figure out a way to hold all of my husband's belts — it's been a frustrating task, and I have tried many different methods that were all just not right. He doesn't wear the traditional belt, but the homemade leather ones with the ginormous buckles that don't have the D-shaped loop that other people use to hang their belts with. This holds them all, even his thick belts. WOW, I am so relieved that this works so amazingly well. SO HAPPY!! Very nice, beautiful wood, and the design is so simple and works so incredibly well. This makes belts actually look good when stored instead of the jumbled mess they were before." —H and H HONEY
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three types of wood).
5. A stackable two-drawer organizer to fit your minimalist aesthetic and act as somewhere to store your nail polish, makeup sponges, moisturizers, desk supplies — whatever needs organizing, this'll make it *beautiful*. Reviewers are even storing snacks, cleaning supplies, K-Cups...you name it, they're using these to organize it, and *jaw on the floor* these are the prettiest pantries I've ever seen.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it. If you're a clean freak and love to organize, I would definitely recommend this product. Easy to assemble and aesthetically pleasing. I use this to store my Scrub Daddy sponges and microfiber cleaning cloths. Not necessary but definitely worth it!" —Sierra
Get a set of two from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two colors and three sizes).
6. A chrome can rack that'll free up some space and give your pantry an organization facelift. Now you can store all those cans *neatly* so when you open up your cabinet you'll be like 😍😍😍.
Promising review: "This is a terribly useful product because no can goods companies have the decency to make their cans the same size with interlocking lids which means you either have to stack your vegetables one high, or play a precarious game of Jenga every time you reach for cream of chicken. Enter this thing. It uses the same footprint as the same amount of cans would, EXCEPT there is none of that precarious stacking so you don't get buried in an avalanche of pantry staples every time you make dinner. Plus, it really cleans up your pantry. Pretty inexpensive solution to a messy problem I had." —Mr.andMrs.Moreno
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. A set of two traceless adhesive shelves to hold all of your shower needs super neatly. Lots of shelf space and hooks for your razors and loofahs! This baby requires no drilling, making it an easy install.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
8. A water bottle organizer for all those dang Stanley cups in your cabinet. If you like your stuff Marie Kondo tidy and your clutter is out of control, you need one of these. Finally, an organization system for all your reusable Starbucks cups!
Check out a TikTok of the water bottle organizer in action.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that specializes in home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising reviews: "Reusable water bottles are great, but they are such a pain to store since they come in all shapes and sizes. They’re tall, they can’t nest inside each other, and if you lay em on their sides they just roll everywhere. This storage rack efficiently eliminates that problem! The three tier version was an awesome fit for my pantry. Will be getting a second one soon — I have collected so many free water bottles over the years! Might even consider using it elsewhere, like for my rolls of vinyl. Easy to set up, I did it without the instructions in just minutes. Highly recommend, worth the value." —Momo Kariño
Get it from Amazon for $16.30+ (available in four styles).
9. A custom mount for KitchenAid attachments because you're currently just throwing 'em into the mixing bowl cuz where the heck else can they go? Riiiiight here!
Superhero DIY is a Broomfield, Colorado-based small biz that specializes in 3D-printed storage solutions as well as cosplay props, costume accessories, collectibles, and more.
Promising review: "These are so amazing! I had no idea they existed. I’ve been storing my attachments in the bowl, which has not only caused scratches in the stainless bowl over time, but the extra attachments would also be loose and taking up valuable space on my counter when I was baking and only using one attachment. It was annoying! This keeps them handy, but put away and I can select the attachment I need while the others stay put. So handy. Absolutely recommend!" —Marissa
Get a set of four from Superhero DIY for $9.55+ (available in nine colors).
10. An eight-pack of clear organizing bins to get your fridge or pantry as organized as all those aesthetically pleasing Pinterest pics. And you don't have to just use them for your fridge — they're perfect for organizing your desk, pantry, cabinets...use 'em for whatever you need, boo! Then just stare at how pretty it is to easily see your water, yogurt pouches, and juice boxes.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it, highly recommended though. They are very sturdy and did not fade over time. These little things hold so many products and are also a great price." —Britney
"I absolutely love these! I was a little hesitant but they really do make a difference inside the refrigerator! I love opening my fridge and seeing everything organized and colorful. It just gives a different vibe!!! Going to buy some more for my kitchen cabinets." —Crystal T.
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $19.98 (available in more multipacks and four sizes).
11. A coffee pod dispenser so you can throw out that ugly box of pods that's ruining your kitchen aesthetic and taking up space. These look *so* much more chic! Mount it to your coffee machine, wall, or wherever you'd like!
The two-row dispenser holds 10 coffee pods while the three-row option holds 15.
Promising review: "I added these to an interior cabinet — I don’t have a lot of counter space and nowhere to dedicate a coffee bar so this was the easiest way for me to store pods without taking up a lot of room. The only downside is they don’t hold very many. Would like them offered in a few different lengths. Will be purchasing another set of three so I have other flavors for guests." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and colors).
12. Or a double-sided tea organizer to beautifully display all your tea bags rather than keeping them in those ugly cardboard boxes.
This can hold up to 80 tea bags!
Promising review: "Do I really need a tea bag organizer? That's what I was thinking when I ordered this. And when I took it out of the box. And when I filled the first little bag holder. But as the pile of empty boxes grew larger, I knew the answer was yes, I do need a tea bag organizer. I was using a whole shelf and a half of jumbled tea boxes that I had to sift through to look for a specific tea. In the end, I think this held about eight or nine boxes of tea bags (I crammed some of them). I am so happy that I got this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).