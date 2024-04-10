28 Products With Review Photos That’ll Make You Think “We Love To See It”

1. A genius guacamole saver to keep air out and prevent browning. OH EM GEEEE!! Did a genie grant our wish? Guacamole for more than a day?! WE 👏 LOVE 👏 TO 👏 SEE 👏 IT 👏 . Guac lovers, are y'all hearing the heavens singing hallelujah or is that just me?
Promising reviews: "I cannot believe this works so well! I'm a huge guac on toast person, but how unappealing is brown guacamole? Received this on Saturday, made a batch on Sunday, and it was still beautifully green and tasty six days later! My standard batch perfectly fits six medium avocados, plus the fixings. Happy girl here!" —Amazon Customer
"Works exactly as advertised! My guacamole has been in the fridge for eight days and it is still fresh and green. It looks and tastes like it did last week! You just have to make sure you really get all of the air out. It's a good size and can carry a large capacity of guacamole. I like that it can be used for a small or large amount and still keep it fresh." —Janice Phung
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2. A pack of three tongue scrapers so your breath can be extraaaaa fresh. They're rust-proof and made of stainless steel, so they're sturdy and durable. You won't believe how clean your tongue is and how much of a difference this baby makes.
Promising review: "These tongue cleaners are definitely stainless steel! You can tell how great the quality is just by holding it in your hand. I use this on my tongue, and I’ve noticed an incredible difference. My tongue feels clean, and the gunk is gone. It sort of grips the tongue which helps grab any left over debris. Be sure to use it over the sink as the debris and saliva will definitely slide off your tongue. To clean, simply rinse with warm water and allow it to air dry! I deal with a lot of dry mouth, especially since I use a CPAP machine to sleep at night. This tool is incredible at getting that bad bacteria off the tongue that shows a white cast and also creates sulfur compounds, which makes your breath stink!!" —GreyElt
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (available in five designs/multipacks).
3. A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin that's just *dying* to shed. Apply, leave on for an hour (in the provided booties), wash it off, and in 5–7 days, brand-new feet! Or at least it'll feel that way.
Promising review: "My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away. Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." —Mostly Maven
Get it from Amazon for $25.
4. And a stainless-steel foot file so you can scrape off any dry, cracked skin, leaving you with salon-quality pedicure feet at home. But warning, the amount of dead skin that comes off your tootsies will look like the pile of Parmesan cheese you ask for on top of your pasta at Olive Garden. Andddd now I've probably ruined that for you.
Promising review: "OMFreakinG!!! I just received this foot file today and I'm officially a believer!!! I hate the thought of anyone touching my feet, so I have been trying to find something to do pedicures by myself and nothing worked well. I was scrolling Facebook and came across a post about Amazon's top-rated products. When I saw this, I was skeptical but thought I would try it out and I'm so glad I did. This file got my feet baby smooth within minutes with such ease after months of built-up dead skin. With this on the market, I don't know why anybody would want to go spend a ton of money at a nail salon." —Tasha P.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors and a two-pack).
5. A MakeUp Eraser cloth that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can help remove your makeup with JUST WATER! This'll def save you some coin since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With MakeUp Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
Get it from Amazon for $17.
6. A hypoallergenic makeup brush shampoo to help make cleaning your beauty tools a much less dreadful task. If you'd literally rather buy new brushes than clean them, this minimal effort shampoo is just as right for you as Baby Bear's chair was for Goldilocks.
This shampoo formula is cruelty-free and vegan!
Promising review: "After thorough, intensive scrubbing with dish soap, I thought I'd done an ok job on my brushes. FALSE! THIS! This magical, Hogwarts-crafted solution put any soap to shame. Minimal effort, incredible results. I had no idea my brushes could go back to their original color. Best purchase ever." —AC
Get it from Amazon for $6.96.
7. A pumice stone for your toilet so you can ~finally~ get rid of that unattractive ring in the bowl. Keep your throne squeaky clean and looking brand new! And you can use it on other surfaces like sinks and tubs!
8. Debbie Meyer GreenBags that'll help keep your fruits and veggies fresh longer — long enough to, ya know, eat them. Worst part of living alone is trying to eat your produce before it goes bad and how much time is that, like, 12 minutes? No more looking at your bananas, looking away for 30 seconds, and them going bad. Thank you, Debbie!
The reviewer comparison above is what two bananas — one kept in the bag and one didn't — looked like after four or five days! Each bag can be reused 8–10 times.
Promising review: "I am a big warehouse shopper and in the past often couldn’t eat all those berries or all that lettuce before they went bad. So I followed the directions and made sure the produce was dry (lettuce, spinach, asparagus, and blueberries). For the lettuce and asparagus, saw a little condensation in the bag, so put a paper towel in the bag where moisture was accumulating. Two weeks later, the berries were almost as fresh as day one. Lettuce was still crisp and crunchy and only a few pieces of spinach were starting to wilt. Asparagus was crisp as well. I would definitely recommend and will continue to try with other fruits and vegetables." —BAS
Get a pack of 20 (eight medium, eight large, and four extra-large) from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three pack sizes).
9. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. Come through filler quality minus the needles 👏. This stuff morphs your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
10. A piercing bump solution so you can help stop that little bump on your nose piercing that's tripled in size in two weeks from growing annnnyyyy more. Before you totally ditch your new piercing, let this stuff help heal and reduce the size of your keloid! I know, I know, I get 'em too, and yes, they can be terrifying to look at.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Oh! BTW, I bought this. Last year I got a dermal piercing on my chest and since literally just about every piercing I've ever gotten has grown a keloid on it, I should have known my dermal would eventually, too. I got the piercing in February of 2023 and around May I noticed a nasty, stubborn little bump making a guest appearance on my piercing. 🙄 I had written about this stuff a few times so the light bulb went off and I immediately bought it. I consistently used it twice a day and it gradually disappeared, literally like magic within a month. Keloids are a serious nightmare and I'm so glad that I found this stuff. I even *accidentally* ripped it out in November and immediately grabbed this to prevent a keloid from forming cuz I just knew it'd get infected. To my surprise, no keloid, nada. You do have to be patient and consistent, this is NOT an overnight miracle but it's worth it. I also suggest that you continue to use it for like another week or two even after your keloid goes away juuust in case it tries to sneak back into your life. I haven't had issues with my piercing since and no more have grown.
Get it from Amazon for $12.85+ (available in multipacks).
11. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that could give you results after the first use since this is obvi sorcery. You'll be able to dazzle people with your smile with the help of this little pen that can remove years' worth of stains on your teeth. Someone cue Chip Skylark, cuz after seeing your smile you'll be singing 🎶 my shiny teeth and meeee 🎶.
Promising review: "Hardly ever do I review but this time, sheesh! This product blew me away after only three uses! First off, it's easy to use! I've tried a ton of products for teeth-whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, or make you wear a mouthguard, etc. This is a PEN/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution, the solution feeds through onto the brush (which is actually the size of a tooth) and you just brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only using this for three days!! My husband even said 'WOW, your teeth look amazingly white.' I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! I noticed the difference but never said a word to my husband about it, he's a firm believer that nothing like this ever works...LOL. Well, boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Remarkable difference and it lasts! If I could give this 1,000 stars this would have earned 1,001, know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
12. A rechargeable Finishing Touch electric razor to help get your legs so smooth you'll get flashbacks to the days when you were 7 and didn't have leg hair yet. And if sometimes you shave and get out of the shower and realize that you missed a spot, noooo worries! It's got an LED light to help illuminate skin and avoid missing any patches of hair.
It's got 18-karat gold-plated heads that'll contour to every curve on your leg. To remove hair, gently press it against your leg and make circular motions, no soap or water needed.
BTW, this is solely for use on legs, do NOT use under your arms or anywhere other than your legs!
Promising review: "LOVE IT! This is now my favorite hair remover. It's so easy and comfortable to use, leaving my legs soft and smooth from top to bottom. There was no discomfort or irritation at all. Smoothly gliding around/over ankles, back of the knees, and blind curves. I have found using this is actually a relaxing experience." —Jez
Get it from Amazon for $40.
