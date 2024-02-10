Grab These 29 Products For Moments In Life When You're Thinking "If It's Not One Thing, It's Another"

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to avoid getting home after a long, rough day, grabbing the onion you have to dice for tonight's dinner, and cutting a finger. Dinner = canceled, I'm eating crackers. If chopping those veggies seems too time consuming, this will save you sooo much time. Spiral, slice and dice with this super convenient, dishwasher-safe kitchen gadget.
A plus is that this baby can slice through a potato BUT remember how sharp that means it is and BE CAREFUL touching the blades! You'll get four different blades including a small dicer, large dicer, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and three colors).
2. A handy dandy cup rinser because cleaning glasses usually results in your shirt being soaked afterwards and you know it always gets on your last nerve. This baby will help you quickly and thoroughly clean sippy cups, mugs, wineglasses, you name it! Oh, and parents of infants and toddlers are LOVING this because they're able to keep up with having bottles and cups clean and ready for their little ones.
Check out a TikTok of the cup washer in action. To install, you can use the instructions and materials provided to easily hook it up to the hot water line. Note that this won't install on sinks without a flat edge!
Promising review: "Never knew I needed one until I saw it on TikTok, and with water bottles and toddler cups it is essential to my household!" —Gayla Brink
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two colors/materials).
3. A 30-count of disposable, waterproof splash mats to put under your little one's high chair cuz if your kiddo purposefully dumps out their sippy cup one more time, you're gonna lose it. I mean, you just mopped for like the 12th time this week because this is an everyday game for them — the *make my parent clean up as I laugh maniacally* game. Protect surfaces from craft projects, spills, and messes with this godsend of a product.
Promising reviews: "I love these! I strategically place them where the baby throws the food (depending on her mood). It catches all the food. I wad it all up, throw it away, and move on to the 20+ mom things I need to do." —Krystal Armstrong
"I always hated going out to eat because my baby would make such a mess on the ground. I always tried my best cleaning it up but I couldn't get all of it. This makes my life so much easier. Parenting is hard enough, give yourself a break. I always get compliments on it by staff." —Esmeralda
Get a 30-piece roll from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three designs).
4. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad because every time Mother Nature comes around you swear she's trying to kill you and you end up angry at everyone and everything. Since you can't use the *I'm bleeding uncontrollably* excuse to get out of work every month, this bad boy is exactly what you need to make your cramps and pain more bearable.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my God. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 colors).
5. A set of two car seat gap fillers so nothing falls into that little car gap, also known as the Bermuda Triangle, and makes you wanna throw the whole day away. Would be super useful if you're like me — clumsy and drop literally everything into this black hole.
The seat gap filler is flexible and fits into most cars. The pack comes with two gap fillers (one for both the driver and passenger sides), a sticky pad for keeping items like your phone from sliding around, and an LED car light.
Promising review: "These are the greatest thing for your car. Things fall out of my pockets and always find their way down the side of the seat. I have given these as gifts and they are always welcomed and people say 'how did I ever live without these.' THE BEST!!!!" —cathy
Get a pair from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A portable laptop power bank with four USB ports — two for your laptop and two that'll charge your other devices at the same time *jaw drops*. Perfect if you can never find a convenient outlet when you're working at Starbucks for your huge, chunky charger and you wanna scream every time.
Check out a TikTok of the laptop power bank in action.
The screen shows how much charge is left and how long it'll take to fully charge your device, and it's super slim so it won't be a pain to lug around. It's compatible with MacBooks, Dells, XPS, iPads and other tablets, iPhones, Samsung phones, Apple watches, AirPods, and even your Nintendo Switch!
Promising review: "So far, this has been the best power bank (of the five that I have) in terms of flexibility and power specs. I've used it now for a little over two weeks to charge my MacBook pro, Surface Laptop, S22 Ultra, and S7+ tablet. I appreciate the fact that I can charge my laptop, cellphone, and tablet simultaneously. I also like the digital display (assuming it's accurate, which it seems to be). I travel a lot and rely on power banks to keep my devices running when I'm working in the car, at the airport, or in the hotel. While the unit is relatively slim, it is rather wide but still slides easily into both my backpack and briefcase. Assuming it holds up, this will be replacing my other smaller power banks that I carry in a relatively compact format. Overall, I like it very much and am considering buying a second for my wife." —Walt
Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
7. A key alarm so that losing your keys is NEVER the reason you're late and pissed off first thing in the morning, again. If you're a bit forgetful and lose your keys pretty much on a daily basis, you'll think this alarm is Heaven-sent.
It is both iOS- and Android-compatible, is water-resistant, and can find your key out of Bluetooth range by showing you — through an app — your last Bluetooth tracked location. It can *also* be used to find your phone even when it's on silent by just double clicking the Tile! This is gonna be a life changer, friends.
Promising review: "I bought this for my sister because her keys are always wandering away when she isn’t looking lol. She is also one of those ‘I don’t like tech stuff’ people. I walked her through setting up the Tile, remember: she doesn’t like technology but easy set up for sure! What’s even better than my sis finding her keys? Finding her phone, and this nifty little tile did that too. Indeed, she was so pleased with her Tile that she purchased a two-pack for some friends. I absolutely recommend this product. The fact that it’s also Alexa compatible is also a huge plus. UPDATE: The couple who Sis bought these for love them. The Mr. is constantly using it to find keys and wallet and the Mrs. couldn’t be happier." —Jami S. Faulkner
Get it from Amazon for $24.88+ (available in four pack combos).
8. A surprisingly stunning emergency car jump starter because, hey, emergencies happen, and when one happens with your vehicle, you'll def wanna have this handy. Not only can it help start your car, but it's *also* an air compressor for tires with a universal nozzle, an LED floodlight, and a multi-device charger with two USB cords. Guess who's prepared for a zombie apocalypse? Youuuu!
Check out a TikTok of the emergency power kit in action.
Promising review: "I would 1,000% recommend this for anyone and everyone. My dad bought me one for Christmas and it has got me out of bad situations a couple of times. I have since bought one for everyone in the family and have recommended to the rest of the extended family. It comes in handy and can help avoid being in an unsafe situation where you are stranded and someone taking advantage of the situation. Not only does it charge your car battery but you can use it to emergency charge your phone or to plug in something during a trip. This one airs up tires. Just perfect." —SA Sunshine
Get it from Amazon for $126.01+ (available in five colors and six styles).
9. A set of three silicone suction plates so you can get back to washing the dishes and not worry about your baby Thor chucking their plate across the room. Go ahead, turn your back — they won't be able to pick this sucker up.
WeeSprout is a family-owned small biz founded by a husband and wife who offer a variety of parenting solutions to help parents feel less overwhelmed.
Promising review: "They are durable and easy to clean, but what I am MOST impressed with is how well they suction to the table. My toddler loves to throw food, no idea why. She loves to pick up her plate and dump it on the floor. Nope, not with these plates. She tired and failed. Can’t say enough great things about these plates. I plan on buying more. Thank you for making meals easier and cleaner!" —KJA
Get a set of three from Amazon for $16.98+ (available with or without lids and nine colors).
10. And an ingenious cup catcher that'll allow you to, ya know, actually sit and eat without needing to stop and grab your tot's cup off the floor every other minute. Perfect for your baby who likes to throw their cup like it's a game and perfect for you cuz you won't be pulling your hair out.
And check out this little mat that this can attach to!
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors and in two-packs with various color combos).
11. A migraine stick to help relieve that terrible migraine you get after a rough work day. This cruelty-free, vegan little stick is made with essential oils such as peppermint and lavender and can also help with nausea. Just rub a little on your forehead, temples, and back of neck for help with your headache troubles. So after you spend the entire day at your screen, this stuff will be right by your side to get you some relief.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman is a fan of this little magic stick. Check out her Migrastil review for a little more info about it!
Also! Learn more about aromatherapy from John Hopkins.
Promising review: "I have no earthly idea why this works, but it brought me back from the dead after an 11-day headache. I found it worked better to rub it all over my hot pack, zap it in the microwave, and wrap it around the base of my neck. The aromatherapy was great, and it dulled my headache enough to restore my will to live." —Katie B.
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
12. A "Cup Claw," because every time you throw your bras in the laundry there are only two results. A, "wait, where the heck did the pads go?!" or B, "great, now the pads are so weirdly twisted up in my bra and are making my boobs look strange*. Either way you're super irritated after. Anyone who wears a bra, let's send lots of kisses to the inventor who thought of this. 🙌 Pure GENIUS.
Cup Claw is a US-based, family-owned small biz that specializes in fashion tools.
This'll snag onto your loose bra cup like scissors so you can squeeze it back into that tiny little hole that it belongs in. Easy peasy! If you wanna see it in action, check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.