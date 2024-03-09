35 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

1. An innovative "Laundry Turtle" that'll help you grab everything out of the dryer easy peasy. Don't you just hate when you try to pull everything out of the dryer and walk with your arms full of clothes to your folding area and socks, undies, and sports bras keep falling behind you like the trail of breadcrumbs Hansel left behind? So annoying. This collapsible, flexible bb will scoop your laundry up without a problem.
Promising review: "I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion, so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the Turtle and made transferring laundry so easy! I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." —Jeril
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. A Shark Tank-approved grocery bag carrier with a soft cushion grip because who the heck wants to take two trips to carry in the groceries? Throw this over your shoulder and get all your stuff in at once.
Click & Carry is a small biz that specializes in hands-free carriers.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors and in a two-pack).
3. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that'll clean your shower till it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also helps prevent future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and in a two-pack).
4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to reach those places your normal toothbrush doesn't reach. Flossing is just another thing for you to do every day and if some days it slips your mind, this toothbrush has your back. It'll get all up in your gum line and between teeth to break up plaque and get rid of any food and residue. Your dentist will be proud!
Mouthwatchers is a small biz established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.
5. "The Clean Ball," to throw into your bag and get up all those Doritos crumbs from that time you snuck snacks into the movies and ate them out your bag. Yeah, it's okay! Grab yourself one of these reusable babies (simply rinse under water to clean) and keep your purse as clean as the day you bought it. Toss it in your bag, shake it up, and *voila* no more crumbs.
Promising reviews: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." —Wenhether
"This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and in a multipack).
6. An undetectable mouse jiggler so you can walk away from your at-home work station and make a snack or have a longer bathroom break without worrying about going "inactive" on your team Slack. Anddd without having to explain that you're making some Trader Joe's orange chicken really quick and will BRB.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in eight colors).
7. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to avoid getting home after a long, rough day, grabbing the onion you have to dice for tonight's dinner, and cutting a finger. Dinner = canceled, I'm eating crackers. If chopping those veggies seems too time consuming, this will save you sooo much time. Spiral, slice, and dice with this super convenient, dishwasher-safe kitchen gadget.
A plus is that this baby can slice through a potato BUT remember how sharp that means it is and BE CAREFUL touching the blades! You'll get four different blades including a small dicer, large dicer, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and colors).
8. A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel perfect if you've gotta make it to Target before they close but your hair is soaking wet. You'll love this so much more than having your hair wrapped up in a heavy towel on top of your head. It'll help your hair dry quicker without needing to use drying tools so, yayyyy, no heat damage!
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.18+ (available in six colors).
9. A Eufy robot vacuum so that your home can stay clean without, ya know, having to clean it. This thing is self-charging, slim, and quiet, it works on a variety of surfaces, and you can control it with a little remote. If you ever wanted Rosey the Robot from The Jetsons in your house, this'll satisfy that desire.
Promising review: "We owned two Roombas, one for upstairs and one for downstairs. After our oldest Roomba finally gave up, I decided to try the Eufy. I had been peeking around at this brand due to the reviews and pricing but also the slim profile. Our Roomba would constantly get wedged under furniture. It was also picky on what rugs it would vacuum. I received the Eufy and immediately liked that the filter was washable and had two outer brushes versus Roombas one brush. We charged her up and let her go. We were impressed at how quiet it was and that Eufy worked on all of our surfaces. We have a large home and it went through every room and cleaned each one great. We are done with Roomba. We are buying a second Eufy for our downstairs. This was a fantastic buy. We are absolutely sold on this vacuum." —Kimberly
Get it from Amazon for $249.99+ (available in three styles).