34 Products That’ll Help Fix All Of The Gross Problems You Have In Your Home

1. A fridge deodorizer to keep your fridge smelling fresh for up to six months and *not* smelling like last week's salmon dinner. Put it anywhere in your fridge or freezer and it'll de-funk it in hours without using any fragrances or perfumes.
Promising review: "This is an awesome product. Despite our refrigerator’s filter, the ice in the open bin in the freezer was developing odors. This is so much better than baking soda. I can’t believe the difference. The product itself doesn’t seem to have an odor; it just neutralizes the freezer smell so that there is no smell at all. We had even purchased a new ice bin thinking the old bin was the problem. I wish I had figured out this cheaper solution first. I hope it’s still available when it’s time to replace!" —Marell
Get it from Amazon for $11.67+ (available in multipacks).
2. A spray-on cleaning gel for the rust that's been turning your tub and shower walls orange. No scrubbing, I repeat — NO scrubbing — is required.
Promising review: "I had two showers and two sinks to clean. Spent about an hour total on all. Spray, get it soaked, let it sit for about a minute, wipe, rinse, and repeat until done. Used almost the whole bottle. Totally worth it! This would have taken me a good three hours+ using Soft Scrub or Comet." —Sarah.Sw
Get it from Amazon for $6.98 (available in multipacks).
3. An eco-friendly hard water stain remover that'll get rid of any stubborn soap scum, rust, and residue that just WON'T GO AWAY. It's biodegradable and safe to use on glass, tiles, windows, and grout. If you clean and still aren't totally satisfied with the results, this is just what you need.
Promising review: "I love that this product is eco-friendly! I wasn't scared to use the product even though I'm pregnant. The scent kind of reminds me of toothpaste and wasn't strong. I did a quick application using an old Scotch blue sponge on my bathroom shower to apply it. I left it on for about 10–15 minutes and then had my husband wash it off. He said he didn't do much scrubbing because everything just kind of came off on its own. For the corners for the shower, he used an old toothbrush to reach those difficult spots. He said those crusty areas pretty much just came off on their own with some rinsing. Amazing! I'm so glad I bought this stuff instead of some other brand I saw on Amazon which was caustic! If you're on the fence about buying this, do it already! I wish I had discovered this sooner instead of dealing with a gross and embarrassing looking shower for so long! There were a few spots I missed and some areas need a second application but I expected that. It took years for all that hard water to build up, I wasn't expecting it to be gone overnight. I expect the shower to look good as new after we get do a second application of this." —S. Ngov
Get it from Amazon for $19.77.
4. A trash can with motion sensors so you never have to touch the icky lid again. This garbage can holds up to 13 gallons, is fingerprint- AND water-resistant, and seals odors in. No more walking into your house and wondering what that funky smell is. This baby will conceal the stink.
This trash can requires three C batteries which are NOT included so make sure you grab some!
Promising review: "After getting rid of my old foot pedal trash can, I opted for something that was a bit more modern after experiencing the wonders of a motion sensor trash can at a friends house. Although this thing does require three C batteries (not included), I'd consider it a worthwhile investment. Overall the setup took less than five minutes and it's a sleek, incredibly convenient addition to my robot-staffed apartment." —Ashley Meuleman
Get it from Amazon for $77.29.
5. An indoor insect trap, which works so well you'll think a fairy summoned all the buggies into it with a spell. Just set this near your plants or fruit and the magical trio of UV light, a powerful fan, and a sticky glue board will trap any fruit flies, moths, or gnats flying around your home. The results may freak you out, so beware. 😳
Promising review: "I have tried everything to kill mosquitoes, and nothing worked — repellants, poisons, bug zappers, natural remedies, essential oils, even held my little bug zapper up as a mosquito was buzzing around my head. It just passed right by it and continued buzzing around my head. This was tried as a last resort attempt. The first night I watched as a mosquito flew from behind the TV right at me and disappeared. I have not had a mosquito bother me since. The light attracts them close enough for the fan to suck them in and not let them back out. The glow is a pleasant nightlight, and the hum of the fan is so low and, to me, very soothing. I had been battling mosquitos keeping me up at night for about two months before I found this product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.98+ (available in two colors and three styles).
6. And a disgustingly satisfying set of Sticky Stake insect traps that will catch all those dang gnats flying around your plants. I hate bugs so seeing the sheet after would probably freak me all the way out. Yikesss — cringing just looking at it.
Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like wild. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new houseplant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan
Get a pack of seven from Amazon for $6.99.
7. A drain snake so you don't need to call the plumber to fish out all that hair that's already there and instead, unclog your drains yourself. You'll be so grossly satisfied and impressed, you may even start asking your friends if they want you to unclog their sinks, too.
Promising review: "Love this product! I have long hair and I always clog up our shower drain. One use of this clears the clog like magic. I used Drano first but that didn't work. This snake gets things done! I highly recommend. It is supposed to be reusable but I tossed it out because the gunk was disgusting. Not worth my time cleaning the snake. 😆" —meechelleebles
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
8. A pack of three washing machine tablets to help remove that weird smell that your gym socks left behind in the wash. A nice deep clean without actually having to clean anything yourself.
Promising review: "I never knew I was supposed to clean my HE machine after about three years of use. I just did it for the first time, and the water was disgusting. I had to vacuum out crud from the barrel after the tub clean cycle was done, and run two more rinses without any clothes/detergent to see clear water. I’m grossed out that my clothes haven’t really been getting clean, and will make this a monthly routine now." —Lauren&Aaron
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.95 (available in more multipacks).
9. A stain and odor eliminator for those unfortunate times where your furry friend uh...goes...on your carpet. Works anywhere stains happen!
Check out why this TikToker loves this stuff here.
Promising review: "I’m potty training a puppy and it’s not going great. This really worked well on my carpets for the messes! However, I’m writing this because my jerk cat decided one evening that my new comforter was a great potty spot. Thankfully I immediately noticed so I was able to get this on it immediately. I let it sit overnight but I was certain the comforter was a goner. I tossed it in the wash the next morning and I am BLOWN AWAY by the lack of smell or stain. Cat urine is so stubborn and it can easily feel overwhelming when trying to eliminate the smell but this 100% has my support. I’m buying more the second I’m done with this review. I love it." —lexi
Get it from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in two sizes).
10. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller for an easy peasy cleanup. Yes, it's more expensive than a normal lint roller, but what do you do with your lint roller when it runs outta sticky paper? Buy a refill, right? Welll, this baby is reusable and doesn't lose its effectiveness after use! Money saved in the long run!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
11. An extendable Baseboard Buddy to clean molding, your fireplace mantel, and of course, your baseboards. It can reach surfaces both high and low and your back and knees will thank you for ~not~ crouching down, because those are not the same knees you used to use to get low like Lil Jon.
The kit includes one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads that can be used wet or dry. Plus the pads are microfiber and will trap and lock dirt and you won't walk past your dusty baseboards thinking *I'll get to that later* every other day.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
12. A blind duster with five reusable microfiber sleeves. Yep, reusable! Pop 'em in the wash and they're good as new. They'll easily clean the bottom of one blind and the top of another at the same time. You may even hate dusting slightly less.
Promising review: "I hate to clean blinds. I've tried every method you could imagine but none really did a good job. While looking at the internet for something to make the job easier I found the Hiware window blind cleaner duster brush. The price was more than affordable so I thought I would give it a shot. This little device is genius and the microfiber sleeves are so easy to throw in the washer to get ready for the next time." —Northwest Gal
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two color sets).
13. Or a microfiber dusting glove that'll have you understanding why microfiber is top tier. You know those days where you're super busy but you walk past something that's super dusty in your house? Slip this on and ease your mind knowing the dust on that surface is long gone without it being too time consuming.
Promising review: "Do you hate having to dust around things? I know I do. This glove is ideal — you can just wipe away dust while easily maneuvering around odds and ends in your way. Because it’s your own hand inside the glove it’s also easy to maneuver over oddly shaped things like silk plants or blinds. I absolutely recommend this!" —Katherine Wise
Get it from Amazon for $11.68+ (available in two styles).
14. A pack of stain-removing pads to tackle that time your kiddo spilled grape juice on the carpet. You can move the ottoman off it now, cuz you don't need to cover it up when these pads will *actually* clean it up! Just when you were gonna give up because you'd tried everything.
Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet-related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.40.
15. An instant mold and mildew stain remover spray that'll remove all those deep-set stains that are so sunken in, they're now below the surface. Just when you thought there was no hope, this little miracle drops into your lap. Spray it, forget about it, and when you get back to it, your deck, brick wall, or concrete floor will look as good as new.
Promising review: "This stuff works like magic. Removed black mold from my bathroom. Even got rid of hard water stains. You have a forever customer because I'm super impressed at how fast and well it worked. Buy the spray before I buy it all. Lol." —Kristin Smith
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and in multipacks).
16. A Bissell steam cleaner for hard surfaces so you can *finally* get that grime up from your floors and see them sparkle without having to pay someone to do it. This powerful bad boy requires NO HARSH CHEMICAL CLEANERS. Say it with me friends, *add to cart.*
Promising reviews: "I love this machine so much that I have gone over to two friends' houses and cleaned their kitchens and both loved it!! One friend ordered one for herself before I even left the house." —Gianna
"I couldn’t clean out the bathroom wall for years! I tried many cleaning supplies and brushes, even bleach — none of them helped me. With this, after five mins of cleaning, it’s just AMAZING, THAT'S ALL I CAN SAY !!! The best cleaning tool ever!!! You can clean everything in your house with it without needing cleaning supplies!!!! Even use it in your car, inside and outside, it'll make it look brand new!!!! LOVE IT!!!! This changed my life and made it much easier!!!! Highly recommended this to everyone!!!!!" —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $41.19.