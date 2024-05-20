28 Products For Your Hair’s Summer Arch Nemesis — Humidity

1. An all-in-one Amika anti-humidity spray that's a better shield than Captain America's. This heat-activated spray will keep your hair frizz-free for up to 24 hours while also protecting your locks against UV rays and up to 450 degrees (Fahrenheit). And the ~hydrolyzed keratin~ (and probz vibranium) will help bring back the moisture, repair your hair, and have it looking smoother and shinier than ever.
Promising review: "I have the thickest, frizziest, curly/wavy hair ever, and I spend so much time straightening it. I am also the biggest skeptic when I see products claiming 'anti-humidity.' THIS PRODUCT RIGHT HERE IS A GAME CHANGER. I put it to the test a couple of weeks ago while on a beach trip and intentionally used it on the day we were going on a boat tour (it also happened to be the hottest, most humid day of our trip). Once the day was done, my hair looked almost the same as it did when I left the condo! This photo was taken this afternoon after spending much of the day outside on a humid 90-degree (Georgia weather in May)." —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in two sizes).
2. A Ouidad heat and humidity gel you'll want when humidity comes knockin' so you can close that door, lock it, and keep it away from your luscious locks. Keep your curls shiny, hydrated and free from frizz no matter the climate with this little bottle of magic.
This product is suitable for all curl types!
Promising review: "I live in Florida, and the humidity is awful. I have naturally curly hair and after a couple of hours outside, my hair is nothing but frizz. I used this for the first time yesterday and I really wish I'd found this sooner! My curls stayed defined after hours outside, with the breeze blowing! By the end of the night there was some frizz but this product reduced it by 75%–80%. Even this morning it is less frizzy than just a few hours without it. I will be buying again!" —Amanda
Get it from Amazon for $10+ (available in three sizes).
3. A Mielle moisturizing curl primer and detangler infused with pomegranate extract, honey, babassau oil, and citrus extracts that'll be like the fruit smoothie your curls have been craving. This weightless dream come true will help tame stubborn frizz and flyaways while defining your coils and making 'em look all bouncy, shiny, and hydrated.
Promising review: "I have finally found a product for daily use in my curly hair. This leave-in does not leave my hair feeling dry, sticky, crunchy, or anything but soft. The smell is wonderful. I use a few pumps in my hair a day, and it has truly been a great find. Highly recommend for anyone with curly hair that is untamed in the humidity!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
4. A Color Wow heat-activated anti-frizz treatment to apply before you blow-dry. With anti-humidity technology and moisture repellent, it works kinda like a mini keratin treatment and seriously DELIVERS some incredible results. Oh, and Chris Appleton, celebrity stylist to both Kim Kardashian and J.Lo, swearssss by this stuff.
Promising reviews: "I am in love and I don’t care who knows it! This product is incredible. I have thick coarse hair and my hair looks great on DAY 6 as it did on day one. I live in the south and experience a lot of humidity, baseball caps and swimming pools." —Dana in Franklin
"I can't say enough good things about this product. My hair gets so frizzy when it's humid and living in south Florida it's a constant problem. I bought so many products over the years and nothing worked until WOW Dream Coat. Trust me, buy this and you will not be disappointed." –Caitlin
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
5. A *Cécred* moisture sealing lotion — the haircare line created by Beyoncé herself so your hair can be as ~flawless~ as can be. If you wanna fight frizz, lock in moisture, and seal split ends without any silicones, then this is the product you need. Use it to define your luscious curls or use it before styling — Queen B uses it before straightening her gorgeous hair!
And yes it's in my cart because I saw Beyonce using the moisture sealing lotion so I'm buying the moisture sealing lotion. She is my Cady Heron/ Regina George so if she wears army pants and flip flops then so do I.
Promising reviews: "This product slays humidity!!!! We live in Florida where humidity is king. This is the first product I’ve used that actually made a difference. I used this line on my daughter and this is my second favorite product. It’s amazing for dry styling. I used this in combination with the oil and loved the results!!" —Nikina M.
"I have 3C hair and have really enjoyed using this product when I'm rocking my hair naturally. I spray my hair with a little bit of water, add a small amount of this to my hair, and I can literally see my curls come to life! It works well when I blow out and flat iron my hair too, I add this and my heat protectant and my hair comes out so smooth and soft! I also use it as an edge control since it does have some hold to it, very versatile product. And a little of the product goes a LONG way!" —Marie G.
Get it from Cécred for $38.
6. An ultra hold styling wax for your edges because when it's humid out your baby hairs like to pop right back up. Like Superman, everyone has a weakness and your edges have met their match with this stuff.
Oh, and I totally understand that laying your edges is not a necessity and isn't everyone's cup of tea! For more on this, check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."
And check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "Love this product for my edges, it doesn't leave a white residue even when using for a few days. It lasts in this Texas humidity and overnight when sleeping. So far no complaints, glad to have found it. FYI I have used this on my 4c hair, and on my daughters 3a hair and it works great on both." —Purppleater
Get it from Amazon for $8.70+ (available in two scents and in a three-pack).
7. A quick-acting Elizavecca hair protein treatment, which contains ceramides and collagen that'll give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes, keeping you flawless even if you don't have much time or don't feel like doing your hair. Kiss frizz goodbye and say hello to smooth, soft locks.
Promising review: "I have used this twice, and I cannot believe how amazing my hair looks. I have an oily scalp and fine hair that gets weighed down easily but frizzes like crazy due to the high humidity where I live. My hair is soft and smooth with zero frizz and with an incredible shine. So far, so good! Love it and will definitely keep using this product and will look into their other hairline products." —Suzy
Get it from Amazon for $8.41.
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
8. A five-piece Shark multi-styling brush because you KNOW that even though it's a zillion degrees outside in July, you'll still get the urge to straighten your hair at least once this summer. If you're gonna blow out your hair, this is the tool you'll want cuz this powerful little styler will help speed up the process.
You'll get an oval brush attachment that'll dry and style while adding bounce and volume, a paddle brush attachment for quick, smooth, straight hair, two curler attachments that'll automatically curl your hair (both in different directions), and a styling concentrator for effortless blow outs.
Promising review: "I have wavy, frizzy hair and live in 100% humidity. I cannot leave the house without blow drying (and ironing) my hair, if not I look like a poodle got electrocuted. This right here was A-MAZING. It was so fast, I thought I was forgetting a step lol. My hair legit looked salon ready. You know how long I have been trying to achieve salon blow dried hair? Maybe 25 years. The air wrap is also very easy to use. Excited to try it out for my next date night. 100% recommend, worth every penny." —mama meech
Get it from Amazon for $232.89 (available in three sets with different attachments).
9. A bottle of Living Proof's No Frizz shampoo so you can block frizz before it has the chance to disrupt your peace like that one obnoxious person from high school on your instagram.
Promising review: "It is amazing! I love it already, even though I’ve just used it today — smells so good, and it leaves my hair feeling so soft, smooth, and shiny. It helps with the frizz, especially for my thick hair, and with the humidity outside. I definitely recommend it." —Stylishcat
Get it from Sephora (available in two sizes) or Amazon (available in two sizes and in a two-pack) for $34+.
10. An Olaplex bond smoother that'll eliminate flyaways like Thanos eliminated half the population in Infinity War. Plus your hair will be so strong, it'll be like it collected infinity stones, particularly the 72-hour frizz control stone, faster blow drying stone, and frizz-free air drying stone.
11. A T-shirt hair towel made of 100% cotton that you can use to scrunch your hair OR wear as a wet hair wrap for some seriously gorgeous locks. Plus it'll help get rid of all the disrespectful frizz that's totally ruining the vibe.
Breezy Tee is a Black woman–owned business based in Portugal, and everything ships free to the US! You can also shop directly on the Breezy Tee website.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore this towel, I already notice a difference in how quick it dries my hair and less frizz too! Fingers crossed it helps my ends from splitting too! Will definitely be ordering more." —Emily
Get it from Breezy Tee on Etsy for $22+ (available in several colors and styles listed separately).