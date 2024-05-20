28 Products For Your Hair’s Summer Arch Nemesis — Humidity

And yes it's in my cart because I saw Beyonce using the moisture sealing lotion so I'm buying the moisture sealing lotion. She is my Cady Heron/ Regina George so if she wears army pants and flip flops then so do I.

Promising reviews: "This product slays humidity!!!! We live in Florida where humidity is king. This is the first product I’ve used that actually made a difference. I used this line on my daughter and this is my second favorite product. It’s amazing for dry styling. I used this in combination with the oil and loved the results!!" —Nikina M.



"I have 3C hair and have really enjoyed using this product when I'm rocking my hair naturally. I spray my hair with a little bit of water, add a small amount of this to my hair, and I can literally see my curls come to life! It works well when I blow out and flat iron my hair too, I add this and my heat protectant and my hair comes out so smooth and soft! I also use it as an edge control since it does have some hold to it, very versatile product. And a little of the product goes a LONG way!" —Marie G.

Get it from Cécred for $38.