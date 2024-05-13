29 Problem-Solving Products With Before And After Pics That'll Convince You To Buy 'Em

1. A nail renewal formula to help improve the appearance of that one discolored toe that you banged extra hard on the cabinet corner and has looked a bit frightening ever since. Been there, done that, wish I would have known about this.
This stuff will hydrate and exfoliate any brittle, damaged nails, help improve the appearance, anddddd reduce discoloration and thickness leaving you with some dramatic results. IDK about you, but I'm totally here for the drama in this case.
Promising review: “I tried EVERYTHING! I tried tree tea oil for years and various different products. Nothing worked. The reviews were so great on this that I decided to try to cure it one more time. But when you have had a condition for 35 years, you aren’t too hopeful! I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and cut my toenails (I only had it on my big toes) everywhere that the fungus was present. I started applying this gel, which is super easy to use. I swear to you that I noticed a difference after one application.” —WIAPilot
Get it from Amazon for $16.02+ (also available with a nail file).
2. A piercing bump solution so you can help stop that little bump on your nose piercing that's tripled in size in two weeks from growing annnnyyyy more. Before you totally ditch your new piercing, let this stuff help heal and reduce the size of your keloid! I know, I know, I get 'em too and yes, they can be terrifying to look at.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Oh! BTW, I bought this. Last year I got a dermal piercing on my chest and since literally just about every piercing I've ever gotten has grown a keloid on it, I should have known my dermal would eventually, too. I got the piercing in February of 2023 and around May I noticed a nasty, stubborn little bump making a guest appearance on my piercing. 🙄 I had written about this stuff a few times so the light bulb went off and I immediately bought it. I consistently used it twice a day and it gradually disappeared, literally like magic within a month. Keloids are a serious nightmare and I'm so glad that I found this stuff. I even *accidentally* ripped it out in November and immediately grabbed this to prevent a keloid from forming cuz I just knew it'd get infected. To my surprise, no keloid, nada. You do have to be patient and consistent, this is NOT an overnight miracle but it's worth it. I also suggest that you continue to use it for like another week or two even after your keloid goes away juuust in case it tries to sneak back into your life. I haven't had issues with my piercing since and no more have grown.
Get it from Amazon for $12.85+ (also available in a multipack).
3. A stain and odor eliminator for those unfortunate times where your furry friend uh...goes...on your carpet — talk about scary. Works anywhere stains happen! This year, we are NOT spending hours trying to get the awful smell of cat pee out of our carpets — this'll do the trick without all the hard work.
Check out why this TikToker loves this stuff here.
Promising review: "Initially, I bought this because I’m potty training a puppy and it’s not going great. This product really worked well on my carpets for the dog messes! However, I’m writing this review because my jerk cat decided one evening that my new comforter was a great potty spot. Thankfully I noticed the mess immediately so I was able to get this product on it immediately as well. I did let it sit overnight to really penetrate the stuffing even tho that isn't in the directions. I was certain the comforter was a goner. I tossed it in the wash the next morning and I am BLOWN AWAY by the lack of smell or stain. Cat urine is so stubborn and it can easily feel overwhelming when trying to eliminate the smell but this product 100% has my support. I’m buying more the second I’m done with this review. I love it." —lexi
Get it from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in two sizes).
4. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll quickly remove all those calluses. Holy guacamole, these results! Mind-blowing and nightmarish.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Want to know more? Check out our full Lee Beauty Callus Remover write-up!
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. And a stainless-steel foot file so you can scrape off any dry, cracked skin, leaving you with salon-quality pedicure feet at home. If you've ever wanted to sell feet pics, here's your sign. But warning, the amount of dead skin that comes off your tootsies will look like the pile of Parmesan cheese you ask for on top of your pasta at Olive Garden. Andddd now I've probably ruined that for you.
Promising review: "OMFreakinG!!! I just received this foot file today and I'm officially a believer!!! I hate the thought of anyone touching my feet, so I have been trying to find something to do pedicures by myself and nothing worked well. I was scrolling Facebook and came across a post about Amazon's top-rated products. When I saw this, I was skeptical but thought I would try it out and I'm so glad I did. This file got my feet baby smooth within minutes with such ease after months of built-up dead skin. With this on the market, I don't know why anybody would want to go spend a ton of money at a nail salon." —Tasha P.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors and a two-pack).
6. A three-piece drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to a drill for some serious scrubbin'. Danny Tanner would have a field day. Your back will thank you, your bathroom surfaces will sparkle, and you will be so thankful cleaning took half the time it usually does.
The kit includes a 2-inch scrub brush, a 4-inch diameter flat brush, and a power scrubber brush. If you need a drill, here's a good Black & Decker one.
Drill Brush is a New York-based small biz.
Oh! And each color of the Drill Brush attachments corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is for a specific type of cleaning job (like the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Make sure to check the listing for which color is best for what you wanna clean.
Promising reviews: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'Heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. givens
"My shower has never been this clean! I have tried so many scrubbers, been sore from trying to remove soap scum, and just left disappointed. This product was easy to use and cleaned dirt I didn’t even know was dirt in my shower!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors/bristle types).
7. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that'll have you saying *oh so that's what strawberries taste like.* It can be adjusted to your mouth and help maintain better oral hygiene. Your breath will smell fresher, your mouth will feel cleaner, and your tongue will be as pink as Patrick Star.
Dr.Tung's is a US-based small biz that specializes in oral care products.
Promising review: "I had a tool similar to this years ago but it was plastic and shaped a little differently and I just didn’t see much results so I didn’t stick with using it. But this tongue scraper is by far above and beyond anything I have used in the past. The immediate results were disgusting, which in this case is a good thing ;-). I’m very happy with the quality of product and the way in which this handy little tool performs. An added plus is the cute travel bag which comes with your purchase. Solid purchase!" —Lyra18
Get it from Amazon for $6 (also available in multipacks).
8. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to help keep your nails strong and your cuticles soft. With this oil, your nails will still look like you got a fresh mani. Plus, you'll have fewer moments of mindlessly peeling your hangnails then screaming in terror because they hurt.
Promising review: "Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
Get it from Amazon for $7.92+ (available in three sizes).