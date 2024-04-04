1. A set of four silicone wineglass dishwasher clips so you can take the lazy way out and throw those suckers in the wash without worrying that they'll break or chip. If you've lost far too many champagne flutes to dishwasher cycles, securely latch 'em to these and take some Bob Marley advice — don't worry about a thing. They also fit a variety of stem thicknesses so yes, your large red wineglass will def fit.
Wine Wash is a woman-owned small biz!
Promising review: "Had a hard time finding wineglass holders for my dishwasher. My previous dishwasher had built in holders but my current dishwasher does not. I got tired of having wineglasses break during dish washing cycles. These holders are sturdy and fit the bill for standard glasses. They can fold up when not in use. I would not use them for expensive Waterford crystal wineglasses but they are perfect for everyday glasses. A must-have for wine drinkers!" —Alicia
Get them from Amazon for $15.
2. Reusable silicone baking liners because literally EVERY time you go to make muffins, you realize you forgot to grab the cupcake liners. 🤦♀️ They're also much more eco-friendly than the paper ones and you won't have to keep throwing your money away on more and more liners.
Promising reviews: "I've only made one batch of muffins with them so far, but I love this product already! The muffins came out really easily and didn't leave much on the silicone. The liners hold their shape; so they could probably even be used without a muffin pan. And my 20-month-old enjoys playing with them while I'm not baking!" —Brian G.
"Bought these on a whim but I’m glad I did. Nice quality, vibrant colors, oh and the best part — food doesn’t stick! Ever! Any food!! It’s magic. I've used these for dessert baking with sticky caramelized sugars, entree baking with crisped doughs, and so many mini-quiches. Doesn’t matter what I throw in them, the food pops right out without having to add any additional non-stick solutions. Don’t have a dishwasher so can’t comment on long term abuse durability but they hand wash in a jiffy." —NorthCoastChick
Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $7.59 (also available as a set of 24).
3. A TikTok-popular spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll make people think you're Aggie Cromwell because it holds SOOOO much stuff. It fits right under the seat in front of you so you can use it as the "personal item" you're allowed to bring along andddd it has a USB port, making it a superior travel bag. If you like piña coladas, getting caught in the rain, lots of pockets/compartments, and a separate waterproof wet bag, this is the perfect bag for you.
It also has a pocket for your shoes and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport. Reviewers say it meets Spirit, JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Southwest, Delta, Frontier, and United Airlines personal item rules and fits under airplane seats!
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "One bag handled a week of travel! This bag is like magic! I fit four pairs of shorts, four shirts, underwear, socks and couple of workout outfits with sports bras, two pairs of sandals, four bathing suits, a coverup, sun hat, toiletries, cosmetics, a laptop, notebook, three device chargers (computer, phone and Fitbit) and an electric toothbrush. Even when packed to the max, the weight is comfortably distributed so it doesn’t break your back. It fits under the seat perfectly, too. I bought it when it a was 50% off but I’d pay full price knowing how awesome this bag is for travel." —AlexanderK
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four sizes and 26 colors).
4. A window seat BevLedge so you can double fist that coffee you bought at the airport and your mid-flight cocktail without worrying about taking up all the space on your little tray or having to hold one. It'll securely hook onto the window and there's even space to put your phone and earbuds!
BevLedge is a small biz.
Promising review: "A friend recommended this to me as a vital travel companion, now that I've returned to frequent flying. I initially thought of it as a novelty, but now that I've used it, it's a necessity. It keeps the workspace clear for my laptop, but it also organizes all the little pieces that can become so annoying to keep up with — glasses, earphones, etc. It got my seat mate's immediate attention, as well as a few other folks nearby. I suspect they'll have one soon. Watch for one soon in a window near you!" —Timothy G. Wolfe
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
5. A pair of seamless Nippies silicone pasties to help conceal the areola and nipple while also providing comfort and support without the need of an *actual* bra. These are perfect for all those sheer, backless, and strapless tops you've been dying to pull out andddd they aren't all lumpy, so they won't make your tatas look weird.
Promising review: "I’ve tried so many nipple covers over the years and these are just in a league of their own! They stick and don’t move (sweat, clothes, moisturizer etc — nothing budges them) but then they also peel off so easily. It’s magic. They are completely seamless and my husband (without prompting) said they looked like a second skin on. I’ve got quite 'triangular' boobs and they completely mold to the shape and look like I just have no nipples lol. Only when I’m suuuuuper cold do any level of nipple start to show through and even then it’s minimal. They’re more pricey than others I’ve bought before but so worth it. The others were one and done — these have held up through several wears and are still in perfect condition. Will repurchase as soon as they wear out without a doubt! No more bras!" —Alison
Get a set from Amazon for $18.88+ (available in five shades, a lifting option, and two sizes: one that fits cups A–C and one that fits cups D+).
6. A dual temperature comforter because you're currently living your worst nightmare — you're always cold and your partner is always hot. With this bb, everybody wins! No more sacrifices, no more two blankets in bed, just one comforter that's absolute perfection for everyone.
Promising review: "Magic for couples. This comforter is what we’ve always needed. My husband and I are always tangled in blankets because I need more but yet they always end up on his side. This comforter provides an all in one solution that keeps me warm and him cool and our bedroom looking calm and zen." —Hannah
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
7. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that'll clean your shower till it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also helps prevent future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower.
Promising reviews: "I got this product about three months ago and haven’t had to scrub my shower since! I just use this every week and rinse it off. It’s life changing!!" —Linds
"I hardly ever leave a review but this stuff is amazing. I regretted getting glass shower doors until I got this stuff. Sprayed it on and waited overnight. All I had to do was spray the glass down and it looked the same as the day it was installed. All of the soap scum was completely gone without scrubbing. Will be buying again." —Rebecca Hash
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes, two scents, and in a two-pack).
8. A lovely little jar of nipple butter to help soothe and moisturize your poor, dry, sore, cracked, breastfeeding nipples. No preservatives, icky petroleum, or lanolin involved — just organic beeswax, shea butter, olive oil, cocoa seed butter, mango seed butter, calendula, and a dash of Tinker Bell's magic pixie dust.
Promising reviews: "Works like magic. My baby is 1 week old and my nipples were bloody, cracked, and so sore that I wanted to cry. This cream made it painless within 24–48 hours, and now I love breastfeeding!" —Anett Watson
"This stuff is magic! I brought this to the hospital with me and started using it right away and oh boy, am I glad I did. It was a little uncomfortable in the beginning trying to get used to breastfeeding but this stuff literally saved my nipples! Worth every penny and then some! If you are going to breastfeed this is a must-have!" —Briana
Get it from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in multipacks).
9. A bottle of Miss Mouth's Messy Eater stain treating spray because every time you go to eat pasta, ice cream, or pretty much anything, your white shirt wants a bite too. Stains on carpet, linens, clothes, and upholstery have zero chance against this stuff. Plus, it's perfect for your messy little one who stains absolutely everything they wear. Grass stains? Now you see 'em, now you don't! Houdini couldn't even do a trick this amazing.
Promising reviews: "I’m not sure what kind of wizardry this is, but on Halloween, my friend's little girl laid down on one of my faux fur Pottery Barn pillows with hairspray-dyed hot pink hair. The dye transferred to my white pillow and I thought for sure it was ruined. I researched for a few days to find something that might work so the stain set in for several days. I ordered this based on some videos I saw on TikTok, and all I did was dampen the pillow, saturated the stain with the spray, and the stain literally disappeared before my eyes. I don’t know what magic is at work, but I am buying five more bottles of this. 14/10. I am rarely amazed with products but this is 100% legit." —DK
"I love this stuff, it's magic for everything from diaper blowouts to magic marker to chocolate milk stains. I can't think of a stain that I have not been able to remove yet!" —Amanda Kelbaugh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $18.44 (available in more multipacks and as a single product).
10. An Anua heartleaf pore-clearing cleansing oil that is perfect for all skin types and will help get rid of makeup residue, blackheads, and sebum while also preventing your pores from clogging up. In fact, it's so effective, reviewers say you can actually see the gunk and oil leave your face. You'll be kinda grossed out by the ick seeping out of your pores while also being totally in love with the results.
Oh! Annnnd reviewers say they use this as a step in their double cleansing routine. What the heck is that, you may ask? Well, double cleansing is a method of cleansing your face twice — first with an oil-based cleanser, and then again with a water-based cleanser to help get all the gross stuff out of your pores.
See why this reviewer loves this cleansing oil for glass skin on TikTok!
Promising review: "This is my first time ordering an oil-based cleanser and I’m so glad I purchased this one. I originally saw this product on TikTok and wanted to see what the hype was all about. After using the cleanser on my dry face for 2–3 minutes, I could visibly see my white- and blackheads on my fingers. I was a little hesitant to try oil cleansing because I have acne-prone skin, however, my face has never looked better. After each use, my face is as soft as a baby's bottom and my scarring doesn’t look as deep! The cleanser has a light clean scent. Not super strong! I am currently pairing this cleanser with the Anua heartleaf soothing toner to achieve glass skin. #glassskinera" —Myshel Cagle
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
11. A reusable six-drink carrier because why do fast food places always hand you three drinks and no carrier?! Like, where did they expect you to put 'em all?! No need to give the workers the death stare of a lifetime, simply bring this along and put your Starbies order for your family of six in this convenient little thing.
Promising review: "We love this thing for three reasons:
1) Our car doesn't have enough drink holders. :( But this definitely solves that problem!
2) My favorite thing: it fits perfectly in between the seat and the center console. So no more dropped french fries or coins down there!
3) It is also very sturdy! Easily holds four large sodas from McDonald's. :)" —M. Childs
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in a four-cup size and in four colors).
12. A jar of The Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your jaw will be on the floor once you see what this magical cleaning potion can do. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Promising review: "This stuff is some magic sorcery. I’m not usually a fan of traditional cleaning products and tend to opt for natural based cleaners. However, I had some soot over the fire place nothing would take off. Not only did it do a pretty dang good job on that…everything I’ve tried it on has gotten that item super clean with minimal scrubbing effort. Will always have on hand now. Got hard water stains off when CLR wouldn’t even get it clean and made the faucet look brand-new." —Kim Montero
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.