If You're Looking For Something That's Pretty *And* Practical, Here Are 31 Things That Fit The Bill

1. A set of two TikTok-beloved, high-quality checkered cosmetic bags that'll quickly become your faves because they're designed to be easy to clean and dirt resistant. Ideal to take on the go whether you're going to work, traveling, or going to the gym. Throw your necessities in and be happy to pull these beauties out, and have the link ready — everyone's gonna wanna know where you got them.
2. The Always Pan from Our Place, aka the Kris Jenner of cookware, because this baby works HARD. This pan does the work of 10 different pieces of traditional cookware. It braises, steams, fries, boils, roasts, strains, sautés, serves, sears, and bakes, giving you ENDLESS recipe possibilities. It's sure to become your fave pan.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Taylor Steele has to say about the Always Pan: "As someone who neither enjoys cooking nor is particularly good at it, I find that the Always Pan has made being in the kitchen feel like less of a chore. Having one pan that can do everything means I don't have to second-guess every cooking decision I make. I can boil and prepare pasta in it. And I can roast Brussels sprouts. And I can make the perfect fried egg. And I can steam dumplings. The best part is that everything slides so seamlessly out of the pan and onto the plate, which also makes clean up super fast and easy. Both the amateur (read: reluctant) cook and the more seasoned chef will enjoy creating fan favorites and new recipes in the Always Pan!"
Also, BuzzFeeders LOVE this pan. Here's our review of the Always Pan, in which seven members of our team weigh in on everything they love about it, from the nonstick coating to the versatility to the beauty of this baby.
Get it from Our Place for $145 (available in eight colors).
3. A set of golden cable organizers to keep your charging cords neat and organized in a chic as heck way. Stick 'em onto your desk (or whatever surface you'd like — glass, wall, wood, etc.) and boom, no tangled up cords everywhere.
Brighttia is a New York-based small biz that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.
Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
Get a set of two from Brighttia on Etsy for $11.98+ (available in 12 colors and multipacks).
4. A time-marked water bottle so you can stay hydrated in style. 😎 If you have water intake goals but you're more of a minimalistic baddie, this water bottle will speak to you.
Promising review: "THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED, a constant reminder to keep drinking water to reach my daily goal!!! I always forget to drink water, I was looking for a big water bottle but with a sleek design — I didn't want to carry one of those big plastic bulky bottles, so this one is PERFECT for me! Exactly what I was looking for. This bottle is so convenient and beautifully designed. I love how classy it looks when I hold it (most of my day), it matches my style. I'm probably getting the black one too. Thank you!!!!" —Valentina Almeida
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in two colors).
5. A monthly subscription to a bullet journal service because you keep saying to yourself "I'm gonna make that Pinterest journal this year" but then the overwhelming stress of drawing it all out hits you and you no longer wanna do it. This one has it all done for you so you can simply enjoy it without having to do all the labor.
If you've never seen bullet journal layouts on Pinterest then attempted to make your own, consider yourself lucky. I've tried over and over but I don't have time to draw an *aesthetically pleasing* journal on top of everything else I gotta do. Silk + Sonder does all the work for you and you just enjoy the benefits. So what's inside? Daily gratitude prompts, intention setting, journaling prompts, calendar spreads, mood, habit, and sleep trackers, notes pages, quotes, recipes, meal planning, coloring, coaching exercises, and more little surprises. They also have a super cool app where you can partake in questions and polls of the day, seasonal self-care bingo, daily guided audio journaling prompts, daily affirmations, and a Sonder Club community. The monthly subscription will get you a journal delivered every month so if you're interested in journaling, this is a perrrrf start.
Promising review: "I have never been able to keep up with a journal until Silk + Sonder. I look forward to the Daily Ritual and make time for it every day. Actually, it is such a pleasure to use this journal, it has become a priority in my daily life. Just upgraded to a yearly subscription because this is so life changing!" —Debra E.
Get a monthly subscription from Silk + Sonder for $24.95/month (or an annual subscription for $15.75/month).
6. A faux leather mini crossbody bag so fire, even Oprah likes it. Seriously, these stylish little bags made her 2020 Favorite Things list. Perfect to throw on while traveling when you don't wanna wear a handbag and it'll still compliment the 'fit. Oh and reviewers are LOVING how surprisingly spacious the three compartments it has are — they're calling it "small but mighty."
Promising review: "This was a perfect purse for traveling. It has three very spacious zippered pockets. I was able to carry my iPhone, AirPods, glasses (in their case), and mini coin purse that carries my cash, ID, and bank card. I loved that it had a long enough strap for me to wear it like a crossbody bag. Good construction and material." —M. Steffes
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 24 colors).
7. A quick-heating, seriously chic Fellow electric kettle because iced coffee is great, but you've been dying for a nice hot latte because it's brrrrr outside. The gooseneck design will have your tea ~flowin'~ into your mug nice and easy and the temperature settings will allow you to be as picky as you wanna be about how warm you want the water. Toggle the base and this bb will keep the water at your desired temp for up to an hour!
Promising review: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect. The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." —Emily A.
Get it from Fellow for $195 (available in 12 colors and styles) or from Amazon for $165+ (available in six colors and three styles).
8. A satin pillowcase with a ~cooling effect~ to help prevent frizzy, matted bedhead — you know the kind, like when Anna woke up in Frozen. The suuuuper soft fabric is WAY less coarse and scratchy on sensitive skin so it won't dry it out and suck out all that good moisture.
Kitsch is an LA-based, woman-owned small biz that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.
Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillowcase is soft and is so much prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" —Amazon Customer 🌷
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 23 colors, two sizes, and a two-pack).
9. A bunch of macaron boxes you can use to put pretty much anything small in — from pills to trinkets to jewelry. It's that extra dash of fancy shmancy you desire and who doesn't love a macaron?
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling with solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $5.99.
10. A compact, lightweight Brevite camera bag so you can really get into your ~photography bag~ like you want to. This padded baby has a ton of specific pockets like one for your laptop, a hidden one for valuables, a pocket for your passport, and even one to fit an extra pair of clothes! If you've been debating how you'll carry your camera to your upcoming vacay, this holy grail bag just entered the chat.
The laptop pocket fits up to a 14-inch Macbook Pro and each bag has a luggage pass-through which will fit onto your suitcase. It has five flexible dividers to keep your gear safe and you'll get a lifetime warranty with this bad boy. There's also a side pocket for easy access to your camera and it's weather-resistant (but if you want a rain cover you can grab one for $32)!
Promising review: "I've always wanted a photography bag to put all my gear that doesn't look like the regular bulky photography bag. This is it! The Runner is discreet, super light and I can fit my X-T3 camera with a lens on, two additional lens and my compact X100F. But the most important feature to me is the laptop sleeve where I can put my 16" Macbook Pro. Great-quality bag with durable materials. Love it." —Lauriane M.
Get it from Brevite for $169.99 (available in 10 colors).