37 Personal Care Products That Are Basically Champions At What They Do

Oh! And it was also picked as our best budget-friendly dry shampoo.

Promising review: "This dry shampoo is amazing! I have tried so many brands over the years and was so dissatisfied with all of them that I thought dry shampoo just wasn't for me. I have a very oily scalp with long, fine blonde hair. Batiste saves the day! I don't like washing my hair every day and this product helps me last two to three days from my last shampoo. It gives good volume and doesn't feel loaded with product. Also, it does leave some white residue, but a blow-dryer on cool gets almost all of this out. I highly recommend this dry shampoo to anyone with an oily scalp! And for anyone worried about buildup, I have never had an issue with this dry shampoo and I use it about four times a week." —Laurel A



Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in multipacks).

