37 Personal Care Products That Are Basically Champions At What They Do

1. Batiste Dry Shampoo so you can say so long to oily, greasy strands while also adding volume and making your hair look fuller. Now you can go another day without needing to wash and your hair will still feel oh so clean.
Oh! And it was also picked as our best budget-friendly dry shampoo.
Promising review: "This dry shampoo is amazing! I have tried so many brands over the years and was so dissatisfied with all of them that I thought dry shampoo just wasn't for me. I have a very oily scalp with long, fine blonde hair. Batiste saves the day! I don't like washing my hair every day and this product helps me last two to three days from my last shampoo. It gives good volume and doesn't feel loaded with product. Also, it does leave some white residue, but a blow-dryer on cool gets almost all of this out. I highly recommend this dry shampoo to anyone with an oily scalp! And for anyone worried about buildup, I have never had an issue with this dry shampoo and I use it about four times a week." —Laurel A
2. A jar of Lawless Forget The Filler overnight lip mask full of shea butter, berry extract, and hyaluronic acid to help take care of your poor, dry, chapped pout. It'll help support natural collagen production so when you put it on at night, you'll awake with soothed, plump lippies without any needles.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jasmin Sandal raves about this treatment and says: "Team up harsh acne medication with fierce winds and you've got the perfect formula for lizard-like dryness. AKA what I'm currently dealing with — especially around my mouth. Enter: the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask, which has been saving my chapped lips for the past few months. It's cooling, it's soothing. It's thick without feeling tacky. It's hydrating without feeling sticky. And I don't have to do a darn thing except liberally apply it each night and wake up with softer, fuller, less painful-feeling lips!"
Also, this is vegan and cruelty-free!
Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand from Annie Lawless. They specialize in clean, nontoxic makeup and skincare that has flawless pigment and coverage.
3. A gross but satisfying exfoliating foot mask to remove all that dead skin that's just dying to shed. Apply, leave on for an hour (in the provided booties), wash it off, and in 7–14 days, brand-new feet (or at least it'll feel like it)! Almost like you asked the sea witch for 'em!
Promising review: "I've worked retail for almost 30 years and it takes a toll on your feet. I recently had a deep crack develop in my heel and it hurt badly. After weeks of pampering my feet, the crack healed. I really needed a pedicure but I was afraid of the salon using the cheese grater thing on my freshly mended heel. I opted for this instead to hopefully shed some of the hardened skin first. IT IS NOTHING SHORT OF A MIRACLE. After one application, my feet are beautiful and smooth! It feels so nice to get rid of all of that old, hard skin. Seriously, just buy this. It's amazing and so easy. Plus, you get two applications. I'm saving the second one and will do that one in a couple of months." —Beth
4. And a stainless-steel foot file so you can scrape off any dry, cracked skin, leaving you with salon-quality pedicure feet at home. If you've ever wanted to sell feet pics, here's your sign. Freshen those footsies up and give them the self-care they deserve.
Promising review: "OMFreakinG!!! I just received this foot file today and I'm officially a believer!!! I hate the thought of anyone touching my feet, so I have been trying to find something to do pedicures by myself and nothing worked well. I was scrolling Facebook and came across a post about Amazon's top-rated products. When I saw this, I was skeptical but thought I would try it out and I'm so glad I did. This file got my feet baby smooth within minutes with such ease after months of built-up dead skin. With this on the market, I don't know why anybody would want to go spend a ton of money at a nail salon." —Tasha P.
5. A pack of 36 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day, babe! These patches absorb gunk and help to speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple?
Promising review: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work, but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
6. Plant-derived pads that are infused with essential oils like mint, lavender, and aloe. Best part? The essential oils create a soothing "cooling" sensation, which helps with those deathly cramps during your period. They're made from 100% organic cotton and they're made by women so you KNOW they're designed with your vajayjay in mind. These are my *personal* fave for my time of the month.
The Honey Pot is a plant-based, Black woman-owned brand that specializes in herbal-infused pads, menstrual cups, tampons, wipes, and other period products. They're dermatologist-approved and super absorbent for minimal leakage.
Promising review: "I honestly wasn’t sure about buying them at first with the lavender and mint but I ended up really liking these pads. I have a really heavy flow and bad cramps and the infused mint and lavender helped soothe my cramps. The mint didn’t burn or anything. The way I would describe it is fresh. The fresh feeling went away in roughly five minutes. The pads are super absorbent for how thin they are and the adhesive is really sticky so it doesn’t shift around at all." —Eva
7. Or a pair of super absorbent period underwear for anyone with a heavy flow and, oh, you know the rest! If your time of the month has you bleeding through pads and tampons super quick, these will soak up all that blood and prevent you from experiencing those annoying times where you wake up and notice you bled through your PJ pants and gotta wash your bedsheets. And no more tossing out period-stained panties!
They can also be used as maternity panties!
Some reviewers recommend sizing up! For more info, check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord's full Bambody period underwear review.
Promising review: "Very comfortable and incredibly absorbent compared to other brands I've tried. These are exactly what I needed! I don't want to have to think about my period every moment or worry about leaking. These give me such peace of mind. I don't use other products, just period underwear. I was so tired of everything else and even got sick of using cups. So I just wear these for my entire cycle. Heavier days I'm changing every five or so hours, but I'm talking really heavy. Regular days, I can go morning to evening. These are great for sleeping, too!" —Amazon Customer
8. Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment, which contains ceramides and collagen that'll give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes, no spell required! Keeping you flawless even if you don't have much time or don't feel like doing your hair.
Check out our full Elizavecca CER-100 collagen protein treatment review.
Promising review: "I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." —Therese-Claire
9. A migraine stick to help relieve that terrible migraine you get after a rough work day. This cruelty-free, vegan little stick is made with essential oils such as peppermint and lavender and can also help with nausea. Just rub a little on your forehead, temples and back of neck for help with your headache troubles. So after you spend the entire day at your screen, this stuff will be right by your side to get you some relief.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman is a fan of this little magic stick. Check out her Migrastil review for a little more info about it!
Promising review: "I have no earthly idea why this works, but it brought me back from the dead after an 11-day headache. I found it worked better to rub it all over my hot pack, zap it in the microwave, and wrap it around the base of my neck. The aromatherapy was great, and it dulled my headache enough to restore my will to live." —Katie B.
10. Live Tinted Superhue Pigmentation Stick because you've been searching for a miracle to help with your dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It's packed with niacinamide, bakuchiol (basically a retinol alt), and THD vitamin C that'll help discoloration fade away and leave you dewy and glowing like a Krispy Kreme glazed donut.
Anddddd it's vegan, and cruelty-free!
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising reviews: "I HAVE NEVER HAD A HOLY GRAIL PRODUCT. UNTIL NOW!! Literally SO effective. Tons of people have been complimenting my skin from my boyfriend (who doesn't always notice subtle changes) to my coworkers ONLINE VIA VIDEO! My skin literally looks visibly brighter and smoother. The only thing you have to be careful of is if you freshly wax or thread any part of your face. Wait a day or two to use the product in case you have sensitive skin to be safe!" —Ulta Customer
11. An exfoliating scrub mitt to scrub-a-dub-dub that dead skin off. It'll seriously look like you shed your skin like a chameleon by the time this thing is done removing any self tanner, old skin, and whatever else could be caked onto your skin. Plus, your skin will be soooo smooth. Like, baby butt smooth.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc.) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh." —Kat
