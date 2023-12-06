1. A pack of 10 slingshot chickens so they can have EPIC slingshot battles. Fling them onto the ceiling and just let them eventually fall off and startle people, in a silly way!
Promising review: "Great stocking stuffer or fun little gift. These slingshot chickens are so fun and my kids think they are the most hilarious things on earth. They fling them so they get stuck on the ceiling and then watch until the chickens drop down. It definitely provides hours of entertainment!" —Nichole G
Get them from Amazon for $9.35+ (available in 11 colors and quantities).
2. A pack of 50 Pokemon cards since your child is suddenly obsessed with tryna catch 'em all. If every conversation at the dinner table includes Charizard, Pikachu, and Jigglypuff, they'll obsesssssss over this little gift.
Promising reviews: "My kids are always pleased with these. I’ve bought them a few times. They make a perfect stocking stuffer." —Samantha H.
"So cheap and affordable, great quality, no dents, no wear and tear, nothing. Perfect, brand-new cards wrapped in sealed packaging. You absolutely get a variety and you never know what you’re going to get. Works great as a gift, a stocking stuffer, or if you’re a collector yourself." —Crystal Joubert
Get a 50-pack from Amazon for $6.79.
3. A hair tinsel kit so your little one can have those trendy sparkly locks that are literally so freakin' cute. The tinsel is heat-resistant and the kit comes with everything you'll need to successfully achieve a *dazzling* new 'do for your kiddo. They'll definitely be living their best fairy life.
The kit includes 3,200 strands of hair tinsel in 12 colors, a crochet tool, one pair of pliers, 200 micro silicone link beads (black and brown), two ponytail hoop tools, a rat tail comb, and a pack of colorful rubber bands.
Promising reviews: "This came with everything exactly as described in the listing, I am impressed. Everything seems to be pretty decent quality like it will hold up for awhile. The hair isn't all scratchy, and the bands aren't too weak. Would make an excellent stocking stuffer. —Asha Manes
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three quantities).
4. A screaming goat figure that your kiddo will be pressing ALL 👏 DAY 👏 LONG. The only sounds of winter break will be screaming goats and laughing kiddos. Who wouldn't love this?
He also comes with a little book of equally delightful goat facts.
Pstt! If you'd like one that's a bit more festive, you can grab this screaming goat wearing a Christmas sweater!
Promising reviews: "My daughter's favorite part in the new Grinch cartoon (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) is when the screaming goat is there. She will fall down laughing so hard. I purchased this to put into her stocking. She is 3 and absolutely loves it. Everyone couldn't resist pushing it to make it scream. Also the book about screaming goats is fantastic and educational!" —Tara A Pittman
"My son was watching screaming goat videos so I decided this was a perfect stocking stuffer. The screaming goat definitely lives up to the hype." —Kattosha
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
5. Or a yodeling pickle to bring them lots of joy and lots of "yodel-ey-eee-hooos!" I can't think of absolutely anything better than this to be honest.
Promising reviews: "He's no average yodeler, he's 'the' yodeler, the teacher of all yodelers. He's the yodel master. And, he is my best friend. I'm beyond fortunate to have met him. I now share my home with him. You can only hope that your yodeling pickle is half as good as mine. And if not, I'm not sharing — he's mine, all mine. Hear that? So, how did my yodeling pickle and I meet? My sister gave him to me for my 23rd birthday. I was so excited, I started crying, but the streams flowing down my cheeks were tears of joy. You know what my pickle did for me next? You'll never believe it. He serenaded me with a yodel birthday song — Yodel-Aey-Eee-Ooooooo. The way those five syllables rolled off his tiny pickle tongue was pure bliss to my ears. It was divine. The voice of my yodeling pickle is sweet as honey." —B & J
"Hysterical yodeling pickle. Perfect stocking stuffer." —Kristin
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. A box of Lucky Fortune collectible bracelets that are literally so so cuteeeee! When they crack open the little cookie, they'll find an adjustable bracelet and a paper fortune. Oh, and there are 36 of 'em in this package so you can give a couple to as many kids as you need to.
This pack includes 36 cookies, each with a surprise charm bracelet and paper fortune inside.
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter loves these. The charms are so cute and she loves sharing them with her BFF. Perfect for stocking stuffers or as small gifts." —WWeber
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $33.98 (also available in a two-pack).
7. A mini Simon game so they can enjoy one of your favorite childhood games andddd so you can show 'em how it's done every now and then. Since your kid always hands you games and doesn't tell you how to play, this'll be one you *actually* have a chance at.
For this game, all they've gotta do is watch the pattern (each color will light up), remember it, and then try to correctly repeat it!
Promising reviews: "Cool little version of the game we all loved growing up. Perfect stocking stuffer." —Jonathan Dennehy
"I got this as a stocking-stuffer for my kids but I'm playing with it more than they are. The Simon game came out when I was a kid and now I'm almost 40 years old. It's a nice mind break from day to day stresses and fun nostalgia." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
8. A pack of four Mr. Bubble bath potions that'll make bath time a lot more fun for them and a lot less whiny and stressful for you. Once they add water, the science beaker will begin to fizz and foam like some Bill Nye experiment. So fun.
Promising reviews: "Perfect stocking stuffer. Kids love them and makes bath time fun." —Marcy B.
"My daughter LOVES baths! It’s her unwind time. Making 'potions' out of shampoo, soap and whatever she can find is her favorite. Thanks to this wonderful product, my expensive conditioner is safe now. She said that it was her favorite Christmas present. 100% kid and parent approved!" —carmella
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $16.89 (available in two styles).
9. A Tamagotchi, aka everyone's favorite virtual reality pet. They'll love taking care of their new little friend — feeding it, giving it medicine, disciplining it...they'll have a blast. It's the same good ole '90s toy you enjoyed, so you may end up trying to take this off their hands.
Promising reviews: "Perfect stocking stuffer, my daughter loves to just carry it around all the time." —kelsea gardner
"Got these for my boys for Christmas 🎄🎁!!!!! I had them as a kid and it just reminded me of when I had them, so I couldn't resist!!!!! Love it. 😅" —Busy mama Marie
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 45 colors).
10. A pack of Crayola Globbles that seem like they'd be a nightmare, but I swear they aren't. They'll keep kids entertained and honestly, parents may wanna have a turn playing with these babies, too. They can be squished, stacked, and slung onto the walls. Sticky residue? We don't know her, cuz these bad boys leave NONE behind.
Their sticky powers are restored by washing them with soap and water.
Promising review: "They were the perfect stocking stuffer! My kids played with them for days and whenever they have friends come over, it’s one of the first things they play with them too. If they get dirty, just rinse with water and the sticky returns." —RH
Get a set of six from Amazon for $11.74 (also available in a set of 16).
11. A pack of mini Reese's cups because who can resist a good classic chocolate and peanut butter combo? And is it just me or does candy taste better wrapped in red and green?
Promising reviews: "Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are the best, of course. I was hesitant to order them online because I live in Florida and was afraid they'd be a gloopy mess by the time I got them. They are shipped with cold packs though — and they work! I've gotten two shipments of them and both arrived in perfect condition. Will purchase again." —D. Green
"Perfect for Christmas stockings! The size of the candies are perfect. In a family with four kids in the house, one bag was the perfect amount needed for each stocking." —Caroline S.
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
12. Or a bag of reindeer farts cotton candy they're sure to get a kick out of. And it's peppermint flavor! Who knew that reindeer had peppermint-flavored gas? Super Christmas-y.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is great!! It says it has a peppermint flavor and at first, that kind of scared me because I thought it would be gross. It tastes like cotton candy and I really didn’t pick up on a peppermint flavor. My daughter who is 6 loved it so much and wouldn’t stop eating it. I’ll order this for years to come...also everyone got a good laugh about it being reindeer farts!" —Amanda
"This was the perfect 'topper' for my 9-year-old's stocking stuffer. The packaging is perfect and he loved the joke. He hasn't eaten it yet so no news on the taste. They even sent a sweet email letting us know that they are a family-owned business and making sure we were satisfied with the product! This may be a regular purchase for us!" —D. Powers
Get it from Amazon for $8.95.