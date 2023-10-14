35 Seemingly Normal Products That Deliver Basically Magical Results

1. A dishwasher-safe cob stripper to make the perfect salsa appetizer for the upcoming holidays. Or even corn pudding, cornbread, or any other yummy dish you'll be baking rather than using canned corn. Andddd, ITS CORN! "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing" and now I'll be thinking of that adorable kiddo, Tariq, who loves corn all day.
2. A pack of bottle cleaning tablets that require no scrubbing! These bad boys will help get those annoying stains out of your fave metal tumblers and water bottles and leave them smelling fresh and looking squeaky clean.
3. A cruelty-free AND vegan scalp revival dry shampoo with charcoal, biotin, and witch hazel that'll extend the life of that blowout you spent sooo much time on. This stuff will cleanse and refresh any oily buildup leaving you looking ahhhhmazing. And now, I'm gonna go ahead and grab me one because I'm on my third day of no wash 🙈.
4. Or an all-natural dry shampoo that works on all shades of hair and will freshen your locks up if you don't have time for another wash. The excess oil in your hair will *poof* away and you'll be left with voluminous strands. Also great to use after workouts!
5. An indoor insect trap, which works so well you'll think a fairy summoned all the buggies into it with a spell. Just set this near your plants or fruits and the magical trio of UV light, a powerful fan, and a sticky glue board will trap any fruit flies, moths, or gnats flying around your home. The results may freak you out, so beware. 😳
Promising review: "I have tried everything to kill mosquitoes, and nothing worked — repellants, poisons, bug zappers, natural remedies, essential oils, even held my little bug zapper up as a mosquito was buzzing around my head. It just passed right by it and continued buzzing around my head. This was tried as a last resort attempt. The first night I watched as a mosquito flew from behind the TV right at me and disappeared. I have not had a mosquito bother me since. The light attracts them close enough for the fan to suck them in and not let them back out. The glow is a pleasant nightlight, and the hum of the fan is so low and, to me, very soothing. I had been battling mosquitos keeping me up at night for about two months before I found this product." —Amazon Customer
6. A stainless-steel foot file so you can scrape off any dry, cracked skin leaving you with salon-quality pedicure feet at home. If you've ever wanted to sell feet pics, here's your sign. Freshen those footsies up and give them the self care they deserve, especially in brrrrrrisk weather.
7. A panty wash laundry detergent created by a gynecologist to remove stains from vaginal discharge and leave your panties smelling lemony fresh. Its antibacterial, anti-yeast, and anti-mold formula can also be used for bras.
8. A sulfate-free biotin shampoo with over 34,000 5-star ratings from people swearing by its effectiveness. It works on all hair types, including colored hair. This stuff will help stimulate hair growth and make your hair look thicker with regular use. Starting to believe Mr. Potter had something to do with this one.
9. A battery-operated fabric shaver to remove the super annoying lint and fuzz on your favorite sweater. Oh, and it's not just for sweaters — use it on socks, sofas, and *most* household fabrics. It's adjustable for a variety of fabrics and has a detachable lint catcher so cleaning it up is easy peasy.
10. A wildly popular Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo that uses ketoconazole 1% (an antifungal) to relieve your itchy scalp and help fight dandruff. Ah, just imagine — hair without those dreadful flakes. No more snow showers after scratching your head. Sounds like a dream come true to me.
The brand recommends using it every three to four days for up to eight weeks for best results.
Promising review: "This is the ONLY dandruff shampoo that I've ever used that actually works for me. I've tried Neutrogena, Head & Shoulders, and a few other random ones and none of them give me the relief this one does. My scalp doesn't get buildup anymore and I don't have any flakes in my hair now. This stuff is magic." —R. W. Harobed
11. Dishwasher-safe produce-saver containers with FreshVent technology that helps create the *perfect *environment for fresher produce. Don't you hate having to try and eat all your produce before it gets icky? Samesies. These babies are here so there's no rush to eat up all your fruits and veggies.
12. A microfiber towel for protecting your crown when it's in its most vulnerable state. Made from a highly absorbent nylon-blend fabric, this lovely little towel absorbs the water in your hair while preventing damage. It also has a strap that'll stop it from unraveling.
13. A wine stain remover spray in case the red wine gets you feelin' a little too fine and you begin to spill. Happens to the best of us. Now it's okay if you get a little clumsy, boo! This stain remover will get those stubborn spills up as if by, idk, *magic*? 🪄
14. Microfiber makeup remover cloths that'll actually remove even the most full-coverage makeup. No more of those harsh disposable makeup wipes and less spending! You can use these baddies with just water or add your fave cleanser, removing balm, or micellar water.
15. A pack of extra-large dryer balls made from organic New Zealand wool so you can spend less money on dryer sheets annnnddd less money on your electric bill! Say whaaat? Yeah I know, these dryer balls help cut down drying time. We love to see it.
16. A curl defining cream-gel infused with argan oil and vitamin E for some juicy, poppin' curls. Just apply it to your wet hair and this will help you get dreamy, soft, less frizzy curls.
17. A sneaker cleaner that'll have your old sneakers so clean you'll wonder when you got a new pair of shoes. Let the kids play in mud and get their brand-new shoes you just bought them dirty, cuz this baby will clean your shoes as thoroughly as The Cat in the Hat cleaned Sally and Conrad's house.
18. A Nyx makeup setting spray so your makeup can stay in place all day through whatevaaaa comes your way. Rain or shine or nights out cannot stop this spray from a flawless matte face. Dance the night away without your eyebrows running away at midnight.
19. A muscle ease gel to help relieve your knees when it's gonna rain. I swear my knees can tell the weather the older I get and that tense feeling is — yikes. Enriched with botanical cooling and heating ingredients, this stuff is ready to ease any minor aches, pains, or soreness. Not all heroes wear capes, friends.
20. The renowned Aztec Secret Healing Clay that'll deep-clean pores just like a vacuum sucks up dirt off a floor. Just add a little apple cider vinegar or water, mix it into a smooth paste and apply it to your face! The amount of time to keep it on varies based on skin sensitivity, but it'll have your skin looking and feeling great.
21. A jewelry-cleaning pen so you can dazzle people with your jewelry, real or fake. The second I'm proposed to I'm gonna be overly annoying about showing it off and for it to SPARKLE?! *Gasp* I'm gonna be unstoppable. Thanos probably used this stick to keep the infinity stones shiny.
22. A pack of 40 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day babe! These patches absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Psh, what pimple?
23. A pumice stone for your toilet so you can ~finally~ get rid of that unattractive ring in the bowl. Keep your throne squeaky clean and looking brand-new! And you can use it on other surfaces like sinks and tubs!
Promising review: "If you're like me and stay up at night tossing and turning because you know your toilet bowls have hard water rings around them...then this is the answer. It's a truly magical tool that provides an unreal cleaning experience. Wish I would've started with this before going through half the cleaning product aisle. Amazing. And includes a nifty sanitary case as well (didn't expect that). Very happy." —Rich
24. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to help keep your nails strong and your cuticles soft. I mean, the holidays are coming up and sometimes, we gotta go without certain luxuries. But with this oil, your nails will still look like you got a fresh mani.
25. A vitamin C serum packed with antioxidants that'll help improve the appearance of dark spots and give you radiant smooth skin. "You'll shine like the light from the sun" as Paolo told Lizzie in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.
26. A cordless Burst Oral Care electric toothbrush to help scrub in those places it seems only your dentist can get to. You'll probz wonder if you went to dental school with how great your mouth feels after using.
27. A pack of blotting papers that'll keep you matte all day. Way too often I go to the bathroom and realize that I look like I rubbed cooking oil on my face. I forget that my skin is oily until I look like a greasy mess. Let's eliminate this problem and let these handy sheets absorb all that annoying excess oil. Bring them with you on a day out! Whip these babies out and stay flawless all day!
These blotting papers come in packs of 100 and act fast to control shine. They use organic ingredients for fresh skin that'll make you say ooh la la.
Promising reviews: "I just got these a few days ago and I was honestly so skeptical about if they would actually work but let me tell you, they work incredibly well!! Usually by midway through a 12 hour clinical shift in the hospital my face shines brighter than a disco ball. With these I'm able to grab one and blot it on my face to instantly take all the shininess away. I could not believe it. They are very soft and absorbent. I will definitely be buying more!" —Brooke
