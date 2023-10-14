BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Seemingly Normal Products That Deliver Basically Magical Results

    Sabrina the Teenage Witch, is that you or does this sneaker cleaner just work so well that it's freaky — I really can't tell.

    Jordan Grigsby
    by Jordan Grigsby

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A dishwasher-safe cob stripper to make the perfect salsa appetizer for the upcoming holidays. Or even corn pudding, cornbread, or any other yummy dish you'll be baking rather than using canned corn. Andddd, ITS CORN! "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing" and now I'll be thinking of that adorable kiddo, Tariq, who loves corn all day.

    A reviewer&#x27;s stripped corn cob sitting next to a bowl of corn kernels and the cob stripper
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this for my mother who makes corn tamales. She’s always hurting herself cutting the corn off the cob with a knife and I wanted to help make it easier. This is officially her favorite kitchen appliance. 🤣 No more cuts 🙏 less time spent in the kitchen and lots more tamales. I recommend this item!! P.S. she shaves down about 40/50 cobs of corn every other day." —Joselyn Melara

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    2. A pack of bottle cleaning tablets that require no scrubbing! These bad boys will help get those annoying stains out of your fave metal tumblers and water bottles and leave them smelling fresh and looking squeaky clean.

    a reviewer&#x27;s stained mug before, during, and after cleaning tablets have been inserted, revealing mug is stain-free after use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "What is this sorcery???? I have had my metal tumbler for four years now and no amount of scrubbing or scrapping has been able to remove the stains from my tea! Seriously though, this is my dedicated teacup and it had four years' worth of tea staining/buildup. I won’t lie, it took four tablets and I used boiling water and let each tablet soak overnight over the course of four days but my cup now looks brand-new again. So glad I found these! Now I know exactly how to take care of my cup and it will never get back to the way it was before!" —Chrystal Mayo

    Get them from Amazon for $8+ (available in two sizes). 

    3. A cruelty-free AND vegan scalp revival dry shampoo with charcoal, biotin, and witch hazel that'll extend the life of that blowout you spent sooo much time on. This stuff will cleanse and refresh any oily buildup leaving you looking ahhhhmazing. And now, I'm gonna go ahead and grab me one because I'm on my third day of no wash 🙈.

    A bottle of Scalp Revival Charcoal and Biotin Dry Shampoo
    Briogeo

    Briogeo is a Black woman-owned beauty brand founded by Nancy Twine, who spent her childhood whipping up natural beauty products with her grandmother because of dissatisfaction with the natural hair care products she found in stores. Briogeo strives to take it back to basics, offering a high-performance hair care collection that is naturally based to provide visible results for all hair types.

    Promising review: "This is actually a great product. Being Black, we typically do not use dry shampoo. However, this does not leave a residue in my natural hair or hair extensions. It makes your scalp feel refreshed and adds some volume. I've tried other products by this brand as well, and have yet to be disappointed." —aharrell

    Get it from Briogeo or Amazon for $25.

    4. Or an all-natural dry shampoo that works on all shades of hair and will freshen your locks up if you don't have time for another wash. The excess oil in your hair will *poof* away and you'll be left with voluminous strands. Also great to use after workouts!

    A vertically-split before and after showing reviewer&#x27;s bangs looking oily on the left, and the same individual with bangs looking fresh on the right
    amazon.com

    It's also vegan and cruelty-free. Just lightly dispense the powder onto your hair roots and gently rub it in.

    Promising review: "Words can’t even describe how incredible this stuff is! When my bottle arrived, I was on day five of not washing my hair, and day three of wearing it in a ponytail. Just for fun and to experiment before I showered and washed my hair, I thought I’d test it out. WOW!!! It completely, miraculously made my hair look like I had just washed it! I seriously started laughing because I was so shocked! I didn’t even end up washing my hair in the shower! You would seriously never know that my hair was not freshly washed and blow-dried. I don’t know how they make this magic stuff, but this will be my new go-to for life! Don’t even hesitate, just buy it! I got the grapefruit scent and it smells so good too!" —Karen Grow

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two scents and three sizes).

    5. An indoor insect trap, which works so well you'll think a fairy summoned all the buggies into it with a spell. Just set this near your plants or fruits and the magical trio of UV light, a powerful fan, and a sticky glue board will trap any fruit flies, moths, or gnats flying around your home. The results may freak you out, so beware. 😳

    reviewers white bug trap on a counter with a glowing UV light
    reviewers bug trapper removable bottom covered in bugs
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have tried everything to kill mosquitoes, and nothing worked — repellants, poisons, bug zappers, natural remedies, essential oils, even held my little bug zapper up as a mosquito was buzzing around my head. It just passed right by it and continued buzzing around my head. This was tried as a last resort attempt. The first night I watched as a mosquito flew from behind the TV right at me and disappeared. I have not had a mosquito bother me since. The light attracts them close enough for the fan to suck them in and not let them back out. The glow is a pleasant nightlight, and the hum of the fan is so low and, to me, very soothing. I had been battling mosquitos keeping me up at night for about two months before I found this product." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two colors and two styles).

    6. A stainless-steel foot file so you can scrape off any dry, cracked skin leaving you with salon-quality pedicure feet at home. If you've ever wanted to sell feet pics, here's your sign. Freshen those footsies up and give them the self care they deserve, especially in brrrrrrisk weather.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMFreakinG!!! I just received this foot file today and I'm officially a believer!!! I hate the thought of anyone touching my feet, so I have been trying to find something to do pedicures by myself at home and nothing worked well. I was scrolling Facebook and came across a post about Amazon's top-rated products. When I saw this I was skeptical but thought I would try it out and I'm so glad I did. This file got my feet baby smooth within minutes with such ease after months of built-up dead skin. I was so excited after seeing the finished product that I ordered my fiancé one. With this on the market, I don't know why anybody would want to go spend a ton of money at a nail salon." —Tasha P.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five colors and a two-pack).

    7. A panty wash laundry detergent created by a gynecologist to remove stains from vaginal discharge and leave your panties smelling lemony fresh. Its antibacterial, anti-yeast, and anti-mold formula can also be used for bras.

    a bottle of panty wash
    Clean & Cute

    There's also a men's version!

    Clean & Cute is a small Black woman-owned business founded by Dr. Tosha Rogers, owner of Atlanta Premier ob/gyn, a private practice located in the heart of South Fulton, Georgia. Her Clean & Cute Panty Wash was developed to address issues she regularly sees and treats in her practice.

    Promising review: "As a woman, I can say this is the BEST detergent I've ever used; it eliminates odors from bacteria instantly. I'm not over exaggerating either. This stuff boosts my confidence knowing my clothes/undergarments are clean. :) I use this all over my clothes and I rarely need my other detergents. It gets the job DONE!!!! I can't wait to buy more and see it on stores shelves in the future." —Tiasha O.

    Get it from Clean & Cute for $16.99.

    8. A sulfate-free biotin shampoo with over 34,000 5-star ratings from people swearing by its effectiveness. It works on all hair types, including colored hair. This stuff will help stimulate hair growth and make your hair look thicker with regular use. Starting to believe Mr. Potter had something to do with this one.

    a split reviewer image showing the top of a head with thinning hair on the left, and the same head with a lot of hair filled in on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can finally see my baby hairs growing back after a couple of washes! My hair began to fall out last winter from stress/poor diet and I have seen a DRAMATIC improvement from when I first started using this product a year ago. My diet hasn't improved much and like everyone else, I am still under a lot of stress, so I can sincerely say this product is the closest thing I've found to magic in a bottle. I typically use the shampoo every other day along with the biotin conditioner three times a week. I've been buying this shampoo for almost two years now and I wouldn't know what to do without it." —Chelsea

    Get it from Amazon for $10.76 (available in two scents, three sizes, and as a two-pack).

    9. A battery-operated fabric shaver to remove the super annoying lint and fuzz on your favorite sweater. Oh, and it's not just for sweaters — use it on socks, sofas, and *most* household fabrics. It's adjustable for a variety of fabrics and has a detachable lint catcher so cleaning it up is easy peasy.

    a split image of a reviewer&#x27;s sweater with pilling labeled &quot;before&quot; on the top, and the same sweater without the pilling labeled &quot;after&quot; on the bottom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This fabric shaver put a smile on my face! Wow it works like magic and makes my clothes look brand-new. I really love the thoughtful design. Very easy to grab, three settings for different fuzz sizes, and when trying to empty the fuzz collector, collected fuzz stays inside the container and doesn't fall all over the place. That is so clever! I am extremely happy with my purchase!" —Dawn Fellerman

    Also, be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (also available in a rechargeable style and six colors).

    10. wildly popular Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo that uses ketoconazole 1% (an antifungal) to relieve your itchy scalp and help fight dandruff. Ah, just imagine — hair without those dreadful flakes. No more snow showers after scratching your head. Sounds like a dream come true to me.

    A reviewer's scalp before and after using shampoo which got rid of their dandruff
    www.amazon.com

    The brand recommends using it every three to four days for up to eight weeks for best results.

    Promising review: "This is the ONLY dandruff shampoo that I've ever used that actually works for me. I've tried Neutrogena, Head & Shoulders, and a few other random ones and none of them give me the relief this one does. My scalp doesn't get buildup anymore and I don't have any flakes in my hair now. This stuff is magic." —R. W. Harobed

    Get it from Amazon for $14.90+ (available in three styles).

    11. Dishwasher-safe produce-saver containers with FreshVent technology that helps create the *perfect *environment for fresher produce. Don't you hate having to try and eat all your produce before it gets icky? Samesies. These babies are here so there's no rush to eat up all your fruits and veggies.

    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed

    These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. They're also designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.

    Promising review: "With a family of four, we have a sizable grocery bill, and buying fresh fruits and veggies is a priority for me. My husband works from home, and I homeschool our teens so we keep food well-stocked. These produce containers keep food fresh and tasty for a great amount of time. The lettuce was especially surprising with how long the freshness lasted. We had organic lettuce stay fresh for a month. These containers are a fantastic value and great investment for saving on food costs. I highly recommend these for anyone. They also hold a great amount of food. Rubbermaid is a great company and has a brilliant line of containers. You won’t regret buying these." —SLMoore71

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $57+ (also available as a two-pack or individually in five sizes).

    12. A microfiber towel for protecting your crown when it's in its most vulnerable state. Made from a highly absorbent nylon-blend fabric, this lovely little towel absorbs the water in your hair while preventing damage. It also has a strap that'll stop it from unraveling.

    Crown Affair

    Crown Affair, launched in January 2020, was founded by Dianna Cohen. The brand works with craftsmen and chemists from around the world to create clean and effective beauty tools and formulas, and they donate a portion of sales to professional development initiatives and created a mentorship program called Seedling.

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman swears by this towel for her hair: "When I bleached my hair, I switched from drying it with a bath towel to drying it with a T-shirt because I read that my rough bath towel was too harsh on my already stressed strands. The one downside to my new method is that I was stretching out the necklines of my shirts :'(. Enter this talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular towel. It's incredibly soft and dries my hair super quickly, which is great because I hate wet hair but would prefer to avoid drying it with heat."

    Get it from Crown Affair for $45.

    13. A wine stain remover spray in case the red wine gets you feelin' a little too fine and you begin to spill. Happens to the best of us. Now it's okay if you get a little clumsy, boo! This stain remover will get those stubborn spills up as if by, idk, *magic*? 🪄

    A split image showing a reviewer&#x27;s fuzzy white blanket with a large wine stain on the left, and the same fuzzy white blanket stain-free with text that reads &quot;After!!!&quot;
    amazon.com

    This stain remover works on fresh and dried stains without forcing you to bleach anything. Plus, it also works on other tough stains like coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine stains, and even any "accidents" your pets might've left behind.

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! Just made a trip to Tuscany, got wine happy, put a boat load of bottles in my luggage, and prayed that all would be ok. All made it safe...except for one exceptional bottle of Primitivo. After mourning its loss, the next focus of my angst was my wine-soaked clothes, including some whites I was very fond of. My singular solace was I had a bottle of this magical stuff waiting for me. Y’all, even 24 hours after this tragic travel travesty (had to do my best to keep the stains wet, though), this stuff worked! All clothes saved! Follow the directions, and you’ll see the magic." —Travis Wayne Abadie

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    14. Microfiber makeup remover cloths that'll actually remove even the most full-coverage makeup. No more of those harsh disposable makeup wipes and less spending! You can use these baddies with just water or add your fave cleanser, removing balm, or micellar water.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Toss them in the wash and they'll be good as new and ready to use again.

    Promising review: "Used this and started singing 'Do You Believe in Magic,' turns out a producer heard me, got a record deal, and now I’m a famous pop star. Ok not really but I don’t know what kind of sorcery this is, it really works like magic. Am I in an alternate dimension where waterproof eyeliner wipes off with ease? I don’t know, but it feels like it. Absolutely incredible. I actually use them for cleaning my face, fixing mess ups, and surprisingly they work for lip exfoliating. I even have one that’s just for my counters and it gets all the makeup and spots off like a magic eraser, no cleaning solution, just a slightly damp rag." —Shelly

    Get a pack of five from Amazon for $7.79 (available in three color combinations).

    15. A pack of extra-large dryer balls made from organic New Zealand wool so you can spend less money on dryer sheets annnnddd less money on your electric bill! Say whaaat? Yeah I know, these dryer balls help cut down drying time. We love to see it.

    Six wool dryer balls sitting atop a vine
    Coli & Me / Etsy

    Coil & Me is a small business founded by Tida, who handmakes premium home goods and jewelry. 

    Promising review: "These dryer balls are great! I have been using them for a while now and love them. I don't miss fabric dryer sheets at all! My blankets come out of the dryer soft as ever! And they help my clothes dry a lot faster! The wool balls look just as good as when I first bought them, too. I got the XL and they are big! I just leave all six in the dryer all the time. These are a money- and time-saver. Highly recommended!" —Lisa M

    Get a pack of six from Coli & Me on Etsy for $18.

    16. A curl defining cream-gel infused with argan oil and vitamin E for some juicy, poppin' curls. Just apply it to your wet hair and this will help you get dreamy, soft, less frizzy curls.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Finally, after searching my whole life for THE product to put in my 3a curls, I've found it. This product is so fabulous that I don't need to use anything else. I have two drawers full of products I've used here and there over the years, always using combinations of two or three products — leave-in conditioner, curl definer, then maybe a frizz controller or something to create shine. I can throw them all out and just use this one product. This product is so great that I got caught in the rain, my hair was soaked, which reactivated this fabulous cream-gel and my hair dried BEAUTIFULLY with shiny, gorgeous ringlets. My holy grail curl product!" —anne-v

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).

    17. A sneaker cleaner that'll have your old sneakers so clean you'll wonder when you got a new pair of shoes. Let the kids play in mud and get their brand-new shoes you just bought them dirty, cuz this baby will clean your shoes as thoroughly as The Cat in the Hat cleaned Sally and Conrad's house.

    A reviewer&#x27;s sneakers, one dirty before using cleaner and one very clean as if brand-new after using shoe cleaner, with pink cleaner bottle between the two shoes
    amazon.com

    The cleaner is super concentrated, so a little goes a long way. It also includes a wooden scrub brush and works on leather, suede, sandals, boots, you name it!

    Promising review: "I don't write a lot of reviews but I am so impressed by this stuff I just had to. Holy crap I never thought it would be possible to get the white bottoms of my shoes white again. I've tried soap and water, makeup wipes, etc.. but this Pink Miracle stuff is MAGIC! It took me all of five minutes to get both shoes clean to the point where the almost look new again. And that was at least three years' worth of discoloration. Super easy, works great, I'm so glad I found this stuff." —Cary G.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in two sizes).

    18. A Nyx makeup setting spray so your makeup can stay in place all day through whatevaaaa comes your way. Rain or shine or nights out cannot stop this spray from a flawless matte face. Dance the night away without your eyebrows running away at midnight.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have been purchasing the Nyx Matte Finishing Spray for years but would rotate between this and other high-end sprays. I always end up coming right back to Nyx because the finish is incomparable. No matter what foundation I use, my makeup is long wearing, stays matte, and there's no cakey, oily or that melted/separated look even after hours of wear. I also have some visible pores on my cheeks and this spray does NOT highlight them or make them stand out more like other sprays do. It's the perfect combination for my makeup needs. Also, so happy that Amazon sells this in jumbo size so this bottle will last me a really long time!" —Krystle M.

    "I don’t normally leave reviews but I had to for this product. I swear by this stuff. I did a 30-minute HITT session and I was dripping sweat and you legit couldn't even tell. I work out on my lunch break at work and have to go right back after. Knowing that my makeup is always going to be just the same is one less thing I have to worry about. I will always recommend this." —Shannon Glassman

    Get it from Amazon for $7.84+ (available in six finishes and as a two-pack).

    19. A muscle ease gel to help relieve your knees when it's gonna rain. I swear my knees can tell the weather the older I get and that tense feeling is — yikes. Enriched with botanical cooling and heating ingredients, this stuff is ready to ease any minor aches, pains, or soreness. Not all heroes wear capes, friends.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Very happy with this Lather muscle relief cream. My fiance's back has been very sore and this is the only thing that has given her enough relief to sleep. She has very sensitive skin and this does not bother her at all. Like other Lather products, it is great for people with sensitive skin. We tried another brand while waiting for our new Lather jar to arrive and within minutes she was bright red and had to hop in the shower. Lather is the only product she'll use for muscle cream from now on. Scent is menthol as expected but not too overwhelming." —Finn

    Get it from Amazon for $20.

    20. The renowned Aztec Secret Healing Clay that'll deep-clean pores just like a vacuum sucks up dirt off a floor. Just add a little apple cider vinegar or water, mix it into a smooth paste and apply it to your face! The amount of time to keep it on varies based on skin sensitivity, but it'll have your skin looking and feeling great.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This cruelty-free mask is made from 100% bentonite clay, that can also be used for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, hair masks, and more. One reviewer has even found success washing their 4c hair with it. The company recommends that people with sensitive skin only leave it on for 5–10 minutes, but those without sensitive skin can leave it on for up to 20 minutes.

    Promising review: "I'm beyond impressed with this product. It is like something I have never experienced. After only one use, I started seeing IMMEDIATE results. I have battled cystic acne, hyperpigmentation, and scarring for years. This resulted in me getting pockmarks and blackheads on the surface of my skin. I have used a plethora of products over the years (prescribed and over the counter) and received minimal, temporary, or no results at all. With nothing to lose, I opted to give this mask a try. Let's just say I WILL BE USING THIS FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE!!! Nothing short of magic and a little goes a long way. No drying or irritation of the skin. This item is a MUST have. I highly recommend." —Mel3177

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).

    21. A jewelry-cleaning pen so you can dazzle people with your jewelry, real or fake. The second I'm proposed to I'm gonna be overly annoying about showing it off and for it to SPARKLE?! *Gasp* I'm gonna be unstoppable. Thanos probably used this stick to keep the infinity stones shiny.

    Reviewer&#x27;s diamond earrings, one visibly not cleaned and one sparkling clean after using the diamond stick
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy cow! What an amazing product! I wish I'd taken a before and after picture because (at least for me) the difference was obvious. I got engaged almost two weeks ago and since then have worn my ring 98% of the time. I take it off when I'm weight lifting and when I'm putting on lotion. I've been reading up on how to care for my ring and saw the reviews for this. Without a doubt, everyone is right. It's worth every penny! Since jewelers suggest cleaning engagement rings once or twice a month, I figured I'd give it a go and I Was Shook. I honestly forgot how bright my diamonds and topaz sparkled! You can double check the company's website on whether or not you should use this on your particular gem/metal but topaz, diamond, and yellow gold are all A-OK. I give this product the highest of recommendation and will be giving it to everyone I know who has fine jewelry they want to maintain. I also used this on the (nearly) antique engagement ring worn by my grandmother that I keep on a necklace. It shined the garnet up beautifully. I can't wait to pass it on to my grandchildren in as lovely of a condition as it is now." —Becca

    Get it from Amazon for $9.38 (available in multipacks).

    22. A pack of 40 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day babe! These patches absorb all the gunk and speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Psh, what pimple?

    amazon.com

    Promising review: I was very skeptical but decided to try these because of the amazing reviews. I have sensitive skin and even though I'm 41 my skin hasn't gotten the message that my teen acne days are supposed to be over. I put the patches on before bed. Now, I sleep on my face so I thought that the patches would just come off on my pillow or, at the least, shift around on my face. Nope. In the morning they were exactly where I'd put them the night before BUT the AMAZING part was that when I peeled them off THERE WAS NOTHING THERE. No redness, no bump, nothing but perfect clear skin. So yes, this is like magic." —Lauren

    Get a 40-pack of the small patches from Amazon for $7.64 or an eight-pack of the large patches for $7.64.

    23. pumice stone for your toilet so you can ~finally~ get rid of that unattractive ring in the bowl. Keep your throne squeaky clean and looking brand-new! And you can use it on other surfaces like sinks and tubs!

    A reviewer's toilet before and after using pumice stone with dark ring mostly gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you're like me and stay up at night tossing and turning because you know your toilet bowls have hard water rings around them...then this is the answer. It's a truly magical tool that provides an unreal cleaning experience. Wish I would've started with this before going through half the cleaning product aisle. Amazing. And includes a nifty sanitary case as well (didn't expect that). Very happy." —Rich

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in multipacks).

    24. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to help keep your nails strong and your cuticles soft. I mean, the holidays are coming up and sometimes, we gotta go without certain luxuries. But with this oil, your nails will still look like you got a fresh mani.

    A split reviewer image showing a hand with brittle, chipped nails and dry cuticles on the left, and the same hand with healthy-looking nails and cuticle on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product has been my saving grace. I have been dealing with dermatillomania or excoriation disorder (skin picking) since I was around the age of 7 or 8. I’ve been picking my thumbs and fingers since I was little and I turn 22 this year. I can say how magical this oil is. I’ve ran into something similar in my past but nothing has worked as well as this. If my thumbs and fingers are in bad shape I can put this on and the next morning they will have healed the amount that they would’ve in a week. Nothing but great outstanding things! Love this! Have had it for over a year and I continue to use it almost everyday liberally. I would highly recommend this to anyone dealing with the same issue or is wanting to try something new! 100 stars! This will always be my go to! 5/5 :)" —Julia

    Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in three sizes).

    25. A vitamin C serum packed with antioxidants that'll help improve the appearance of dark spots and give you radiant smooth skin. "You'll shine like the light from the sun" as Paolo told Lizzie in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

    the black bottle of vitamin C serum
    Buttah

    Launched in 2018, Buttah is a Black-owned small business founded by Dorion Renaud after a tireless search for skincare products that could effectively address his skin's particular needs. Every gender-neutral product is cruelty-free and uses organic ingredients!

    Promising review: "Buttah has literally transformed the way I care for my skin. I used to not think too hard about what my facial routine was. My skin tends to be sensitive to breakouts so I generally kept it to a cleanser and maybe a moisturizer. Now, I do the cleanser, toner, serum and moisturizer and the improvements were instant. It's now been over a year since I started using Buttah products and this Vitamin C Serum has almost completely faded away old acne scars and dark spots to the point where you would never have known they were there. And the product is super light. My skin never feels overloaded, just fresh and clear and healthy. Thank you, Buttah!" —Jasmine A.

    Get it from Amazon for $38.50, Buttah for $43, or Ulta for $43.

    26. A cordless Burst Oral Care electric toothbrush to help scrub in those places it seems only your dentist can get to. You'll probz wonder if you went to dental school with how great your mouth feels after using.

    the sleek lavender colored toothbrush
    Burst

    This electric toothbrush works to whiten and brighten your teeth with 33,000 vibrations. It's gentle on gums but tough on plaque. Included is a Burst Sonic Toothbrush, toothbrush head (with charcoal bristles), USB wall adapter, and USB charging base.

    You can also sign up to receive a shipment of fresh replacement heads every 90 days for just $6. Cancel anytime!

    Promising review: "I love my new Burst Sonic toothbrush!!! I’ve had it for three weeks and my teeth have never felt so clean!!! This brush is absolutely worth every single penny. Every time I brush my teeth it feels like I’ve just come from the dentist cleaning and not nearly as expensive! I love how it has multiple settings and pauses to let you know when you should move on to the next section! I love brushing my teeth! It’s so easy and enjoyable!" —Terry

    Get it from Burst Oral Care for $69.99 (available in four colors).

    27. A pack of blotting papers that'll keep you matte all day. Way too often I go to the bathroom and realize that I look like I rubbed cooking oil on my face. I forget that my skin is oily until I look like a greasy mess. Let's eliminate this problem and let these handy sheets absorb all that annoying excess oil. Bring them with you on a day out! Whip these babies out and stay flawless all day!

    A reviewer's forehead, a bit oily before using blotting sheets
    The reviewer showing the blotting sheet covered in oil
    The reviewer's forehead, matte after using blotting papers
    www.amazon.com

    These blotting papers come in packs of 100 and act fast to control shine. They use organic ingredients for fresh skin that'll make you say ooh la la.

    Promising reviews: "I just got these a few days ago and I was honestly so skeptical about if they would actually work but let me tell you, they work incredibly well!! Usually by midway through a 12 hour clinical shift in the hospital my face shines brighter than a disco ball. With these I'm able to grab one and blot it on my face to instantly take all the shininess away. I could not believe it. They are very soft and absorbent. I will definitely be buying more!" —Brooke

    Get it from Amazon for $6.95 (available in six colors and three packs as well as refill packs).

    28. Or a volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil even if you're wearing makeup. This baby is reusable AND washable!! Bring it on the go and when you see your face beginning to look a little past the glazed donut stage, let this baby save you!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me first say, I’m a good Christian woman. I never wanted to mess around in magic, but after purchasing this thing not only am I wondering what else the devil will sell me for less than $15, but also why I never found this thing sooner. There’s no other reason this thing works as well as it does for as inexpensive as it is than some twisted wizardry. All jokes aside, I am floored. I saw the videos. I saw the reviews. I figured I’d give it a shot. My skin creates more oil than KFC will probably go through in a year, and nothing ever works for me. I’m usually constantly breaking out, continuously trying to blot, and eternally dreading looking at my face in the mirror after I come home from work, but not anymore! Now I’m stoked to use this thing! As for cleaning frequency, because my skin just hates me I can assume I’ll be cleaning it every two to three days to rid it of the oil it yeeted from my face. No big deal. Super easy to take apart, super easy to put back together. It’s also super small. If I had normal sized pockets like my boyfriend’s pants did, I’d be nervous I’d lose it. But I don’t, because I wear clothes made for women. So whatever pockets I DO have, this thing will still fit right inside of them. Buy one. Buy eight. I don’t care. Just listen to me, you’ll love it." —Coley

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48.

    29. A jar of 100% natural oven scrub that comes with a cute little scrubber to get your oven all shiny and squeaky clean. By the time this stuff's done with your oven, you'll see your reflection in it.