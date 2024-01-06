New Year, New Bedroom, Or At Least These 26 Products Will Make It Feel Like That

1. A set of hotel-quality luxury cooling bamboo bedsheets with deep pockets and more than 23,000 5-star ratings. It comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 1–2 pillowcases (depending on bed size) that are all machine washable. You may *actually* never wanna get out of bed so be sure to add some self-care, stay-in-bed-all-day plans to your 2024 calendar.
Promising review: "These sheets are so soft. They have a comforting 'cloaked' feel — almost heavy, but without the weight. They're just amazing. They're so great, I bought them for EVERYONE for Christmas. When my friends and family got their gifts, all of them were surprised at HOW COMFORTABLE they were. Many of them immediately bought sheets for their friends and family as well and/or bought more for themselves. Yes, they're THAT nice!" —Aaron Reymann
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes twin–California king and 15 colors).
2. A stunning gold ornate jewelry organizer so you can keep all of your necklaces from tangling up and giving you a major headache. Plus, it'll display all of your accessories ever so beautifully.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $49.
3. A set of motion-activated bed lights because last night at midnight you stumbled around to the bathroom in the dark and now you have a few bruises and a stubbed toe. Whether you've gotta pee at 3 a.m. or have 1 a.m. munchies, this soft lighting will be there to provide you with *juuuust* enough light.
The lights have an auto-shutoff feature so no need to worry about your room being lit all night.
Check out a TikTok of the bed lights in action.
Promising review: "My husband wanted a night-light in the room but I didn’t. I attached these under his side of the bed and put the sensor at the foot of our bed. The sensor 'sees' us coming in from the hall, from the bathroom, or him from out of the bed. We keep them at 10% and that’s enough light for him, but doesn’t wake me up. They are perfect!" —Lisa Hummel
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
4. A soy candle that smells like Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House because Barbie just came out on streaming platforms and your obsession has been reignited. Pretty sure this candle is *Kenough* to become your absolute fave.
Flame Studios is a California-based small biz on Etsy that specializes in adorable little candles with creative labels.
Promising reviews: "This candle smells amazing!! Bummed I’m giving it away as a gift because I want to keep it for myself! Love it." —Natalie M.
"Such a great candle! The scent isn’t overwhelming at all, and the jar is nice and sturdy. It is just as pictured and I am super happy with my purchase. Definitely recommend this seller!" —Rachael
Get it from Flame Studios on Etsy for $24+ (available in two jar colors).
5. A set of photo clip string lights because all of your cute little Polaroid pics are just sitting in a box cuz you have no idea what else to do with them. These are the perfect display and they'll soooo fit the vibes.
Promising review: "Most of my photos are on my phone now, so I put it in the back of my mind and didn't ever follow through. Flash-forward to seeing these photo clip strings with lights! An added bonus is that these serve as an extra form of illumination wherever they are. It's more like a glowing fairyland look. If I could, my entire house would be lit with white Christmas lights and these would fit in perfectly." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $11.98+ (available in two lengths).
6. Or a string of fairy lights that'll add a little magical cozy sparkle to your room. Also super cute behind sheer curtains!
Many reviewers say the cord is short, so grab yourself an extension cord if you need one.
Promising review: "This is exactly what I wanted for my living room window to add a warm, cozy ambience. These have way more settings and speeds than I even expected so that was a nice bonus! I usually keep them on a slow fade, but I'm planning to speed it up for Christmas. These lights create a soft glow and a very relaxing environment, but you can change the mood by using different speeds. Money well spent!" —LeslieE
Get them from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes and 11 colors).
7. A plush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set in case you've ever wanted to sleep on a fluffy cloud. I honestly don't think I've ever seen anything cozier and this looks absolutely perfect for winter.
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two.
Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —SK
Get it from Amazon for $51.99+ (available in sizes twin–King and 34 colors).
8. A honeycomb drawer organizer so your panty drawer doesn't look like a total nightmare. Looking for your matching sock is sooo a 2023 problem.
Promising review: "Best product I have bought yet! I even purchased three more for my hubby and his sock drawer. He saw how great mine looked and wanted to use it as well. I have never been organized before, and I love the fact I can SEE where everything is now! I don't have to dig to the bottom of the drawer to find things. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this product!" —DaVincent
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three sizes and two styles).
9. An old Hollywood glam vanity mirror that has 15 LED lights, adjustable brightness, Bluetooth, and three color modes. It can be set right onto a tabletop or you can mount it and do your makeup like a pro. It even has a USB port so you can charge your phone or tablet right from the vanity, *plus* you can play music from it!!
Promising reviews: "I realllllly love this vanity. It completely exceeded my expectations!!! It came already assembled so it was super easy to set up. The lighting is beautiful, and I love that it has three different colored light settings so you can choose what looks best for your skin tone. The lights also have a dimmer so you can choose the brightness! Highly recommend — it's worth the money." —Cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in two colors).
10. Or a set of 14 dimmable lights you can attach to a mirror that you already have for a DIY vanity project. These'll make you love getting ready just a bit more.
How do you do a DIY vanity mirror you may ask? It's actually way easier than you'd think. The gif above is mine! My mom gave me a nice, huge, frameless mirror for Christmas a few years ago (mine is from Home Depot) *so* I bought these lights, arranged them how I liked, attached 'em, taped the wires behind the mirror, and attached the mirror to the wall using mirror clips. *Voila* the most perfect (and affordable) vanity EVER. Oh! And watch some TikTok videos to visually see how to do it.
Promising review: "I love this product! Added them to my mirror to give it that vanity look on a budget and it sure did! Super bright and it's so cool that the lighting can be adjusted! I’ve had this product for a long time now and none have popped off so they're definitely durable. Would 100% recommend." —Izzy Braddy
Get a 14-pack from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in a 10-pack).
11. A checkered bedroom rug so on those mornings when you're dragging your feet outta bed, they can touch this soft, plush, fuzzy little slice of heaven and make you feel a little better. So perfect...unless you end up falling asleep on it after getting up because it's so cozy.
Check out a TikTok of the checkerboard rug in action.
Promising review: "The most beautiful rug you ever laid eyes on. I have a black sofa and the rug and sofa are beautiful together. They look elegant in the room. One would think it cost several hundred dollars." —Dwalla Sackey
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 23 colors and six sizes).
12. An upholstered platform bed with storage because you've been dying for a brand-new frame but keep putting it off. Well, new year, new bed, honey, and this one is perfect if you're limited on space.
Promising review: "This is a pretty bed, I ordered the light beige. The lift up mechanism is a great feature which gives you tons of storage that is easily accessible. You can leave your sheets on the bed and still lift up the storage area. Great for a small apartment room. I paid the $100 to have someone put it together but if you are handy, you can handle it." —Anonymous
Get it from Wayfair for $389.99+ (available in two colors and sizes).