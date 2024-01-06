New Year, New Bedroom, Or At Least These 26 Products Will Make It Feel Like That

The lights have an auto-shutoff feature so no need to worry about your room being lit all night.

Check out a TikTok of the bed lights in action.



Promising review: "My husband wanted a night-light in the room but I didn’t. I attached these under his side of the bed and put the sensor at the foot of our bed. The sensor 'sees' us coming in from the hall, from the bathroom, or him from out of the bed. We keep them at 10% and that’s enough light for him, but doesn’t wake me up. They are perfect!" —Lisa Hummel

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.