Move Over Cold Weather Clothing, These 37 Summer Fashion Pieces Say It’s A Wrap For You Baby

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s
1. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants that'll truly become your fave. You'll seriously have to convince yourself not to wear these every day this summer. Oh, and best of all, all the pockets!!
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I have been searching for YEARRRS — plural — for cargo pants and never found a good pair and always wasted my money. They would either be too tight or too short but THESE RIGHT HERE ARE THE ONE!! I am so happy TikTok blew these up. Words cannot express my gratitude. Will definitely be buying another pair." —Carmel Cooper
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).
2. A stunning, flowy maxi dress with the *cutest* open back. Uhmmm, these review photos?! Literally everyone looks soooo gorg! Instagram is definitely gonna know this dress cuz of all the pics you'll wanna take in this, baby.
Promising review: "If I had to describe what the perfect dress would be like, I would describe this one. I received so many compliments and people were asking me to send them the link. The most beautiful dress I own!!! Made me feel like a princess! The color is beautiful, and the fit is gorgeous. I love that you can adjust the ties in the back to make it tighter or looser. Very comfy, albeit a tad bit heavy. There’s LOTS of fabric. My only concern was that it felt like the straps that tie at the top were capable of snapping off the dress, but I just loosened it up to where it felt more comfortable. All in all, my new fave dress, and I need one in every color. The length was PERFECT for me as well, I could probably wear wedges with it. I had no problems with it holding up my boobs, I actually felt pretty secure." —Gabba
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 32 colors).
3. A pair of jean shorts that are sure to become a wardrobe staple for those hot summer days. Literally, what can't you pair with these? Throw on a crop top, a T-shirt, whatever you please. You style icon, you!
Promising review: "BY FAR MY FAVORITE PAIR OF SHORTS! It's rare if I ever go out of my way to write a review, even if I'm satisfied with the product but I love these shorts by Levi's so much that I felt I should brag on them a bit! If you're looking for a cute pair of shorts for the summer then buy these Levi 501 shorts! By far the best pair of shorts I own! It's just an added bonus that they are comfortable as well!" —Danielle Taylor DeWitt
Get them from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in regular and plus sizes 0–39 and various colors).
4. A crop top with a deep-V plunge and a cutout back to pair with basically every pair of pants you own. You'll love this so much that you'll feel like Ash and collect 'em like Pokemon.
Promising review: "This top is so cute. I’m actually on here just buying two more and figured I’d leave a review! Just buy it, honestly. The fabric is soft and stretchy, thick enough that it’s not see through at all — even the white top. The bottom part doesn’t roll up (so far that I’ve noticed I just wore it for one day though). I'm really impressed!" —Brynn
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors).
5. A cute floppy straw hat that screams *WHERE'S THE BEACH* in a Snooki voice. You'll def be serving looks in this baby. What a fab way to stay protected from the sun and keep its bright rays from blinding you. Plus it's UPF 50+ which is basically like SPF but for your clothes.
Promising review: "I wore this on vacation to Cozumel for five days. I burn very easily and wanted a wide brim hat for the sun. It packed well and retained its shape throughout the trip. It provided great sun protection. I even got it wet a few times, and it kept its shape fine. I would highly recommend this for sun protection and travel." —Jean Boone
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in 17 colors).
6. A super adorable romper for all the brunch and vineyard fun you'll be having this summer. It also kinda looks like a dress, so if dresses just aren't your thing, this'll give the illusion that you're wearing one even though you're really in some super comfy shorts.
Promising review: "I really love this romper. It looks more like a dress than a romper, which I prefer. It fits like a glove, and you can tie the straps as loose or as tight as you would like. I ended up getting the burgundy one instead of the green that I’ve seen everyone post about, but I really love the burgundy as the color goes well with my skin tone. Living in a hot environment like Arizona makes you want to wear less. This romper definitely is comfortable and the material is light and soft to wear throughout the day. I highly recommend this to anyone looking for a nice romper." —Nafisa K.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors).
7. A set of two pairs of sunglasses because how do you do summer without sunnies? They're rectangle-shaped for a '90s retro feel while also blocking glares. Sunnies are forever the perf summer accessory to take your outfit to the next level.
Promising review: "I had originally seen these pair of glasses on TikTok and was very eager to buy them, and, let me tell you, they did NOT disappoint. They are very sturdy, fashionable, and look like a high-end pair of glasses." —Alejandra Larios
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in 15 colors).
8. A T-shirt dress with a tie front that's seriously so simple yet to die for. 😍 You know those pieces in your closet you ALWAYS reach for? Well, add this to that collection cuz this cozy little number is sure to become a new summer fave.
Promising review: "I'm extremely skeptical when it comes to buying clothes off Amazon and took the plunge on this one and hoped for the best. I will say it by far exceeded my expectations and I'm so happy I bought it. I have gotten so many compliments on this dress and people asking where I purchased it. It fit exactly as it should. I ordered my regular size and was impressed with how well it fit." —Candi
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes L–4XL and three colors).
9. A buttery-soft ribbed long slipdress you'll practically wanna live in all summer. Hello comfort, hello high fashion, and helloooo bawdyyyy. It should be a crime for you to get any hotter this summer.
Promising review: "THIS DRESS RIGHT HERE!!! I saw it and was like 'ehh idk, I like it, but where would I wear it?.' Then I saw it on TikTok, and I was like, 'Okay maybe I need it'. THEN I saw a girl with my same shape wearing it and styling, and I HAD TO GET IT! This dress is so comfy. I love it! I haven’t worn it out just yet, but I recommend tying the side as it is pretty long. Go ahead and buy this dress, baby." —Ember
Get it from Nordstrom (available in sizes XXS–4X and in nine colors) or from Skims (available in sizes XXS–4X and in eight colors) for $80.
10. A *to die for* pleated romper that'll take you on a little visit to compliment city. It's so cute, you'll be looking for any and every reason to wear it.
Promising review: "I ordered this in a last ditch effort for a concert I had nothing to wear to. I literally only ordered it because it had one day shipping and I was desperate. I’ve never ordered clothes from Amazon before so I was almost positive it was going to be cheap or not correctly sized. I got lots of compliments and was comfortable walking in NYC in 90-degree weather then sitting through a concert in it, I’m not kidding. I actually ordered another color for vacation because I liked it so much. I 100% recommend. I got black and it was not sheer because there’s an under-layer. I had no issues." —Anna Balanovich
Get it from Amazon for $36.54+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
11. A soooo cute deep V-neck ruffle dress with a cut-out back that gives main character vibes. All eyes will be on you this summer.
Reviewers recommend sizing down if you're between sizes.
Promising review: "I don't think pictures do it justice. It's the perfect kind of summer/spring dress for any occasion, really. You can dress it up or dress it down. I probably needed a bra but I didn't wear one because of the heat, but be careful bending down because a boob can pop out, lol. I got so many compliments on this dress. I want more for sure. One of the most comfortable dresses I've worn." —Placeholder
Get it from Amazon for $40.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors).