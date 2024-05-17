30 Mind-Blowing TikTok Beauty Products That Work Like Witchcraft

1. Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector, which is TOTALLY worth it if your hair is broken or damaged. This bad boy helps to strengthen and protect your hair from within and can reduce breakage so your split ends can't stop you from feeling ~FAB~.
Promising reviews: "My hair had so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years and I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is, wow! This cream must have been dropped from Heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny, with this stuff, you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin
"I have used this product three times so far and have noticed a significant difference in my hair. I had my hair colored and experienced dryness and breakage. This product was recommended by a YouTuber, so I gave it a try and am pleased. Initially, I used it every three to four days and will now use every seven days. I feel this product has made a huge difference with shedding, tangles, dryness, and breakage. I finally found something that works for my coily, 4c hair." —Tasha
Get it from Amazon for $30.
2. Or a bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes, no spell required! It's keeping you flawless even if you don't have much time or don't feel like doing your hair.
Promising reviews: "Not gonna lie, I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago, I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter, but now it’s warm, so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. So, I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months, my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moment's notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo, before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second time washing with it, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft, but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead, I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10. Picture from left to right (blonde above): my hair before using this, my hair after first treatment, my hair after second treatment. —Beth
"Amazing — truly as good as TikTok said it is. I had to quarantine a few months ago, and I ended up experimenting (frying) my hair out of boredom. I used this mask one time, and the difference it made was ASTRONOMICAL (lol). Seriously though, this stuff is good. Keep in mind it’s a mask you def need to rinse out!" —Kristy B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.41.
3. A pack of 36 acne patches because a pimple is NOT ruining our day, babe! These patches absorb gunk and help to speed up the pimple-healing process without picking or popping. Abracadabra, psh, what pimple?
Promising reviews: "When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained. I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work, but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" —Heather L.
"Such a great product! I heard about it on TikTok and had to try it. I leave them on when I sleep, and the blemish is smaller and smoother when I take it off. Obsessed." —Renee K.
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97 (available in other multipacks).
4. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff helps to morph your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I loved this stuff; it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes, but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
5. Youthforia BYO Blush Oil liquid blush that reacts to your skin's natural pH level and *magically* changes right before your eyes to a color totally unique to you. So no one will ever truly have the exact same blush color as you! Packed with oils and ingredients meant to help hydrate and protect your skin, you can even sleep in this stuff — no problem! Oh! Andddd it's Shark-Tank approved!
Okay, soooo I finally got my hands on this and can not stop wearing it!! The shade it turns on my skin is just GORG. It's like watching a magic trick happen on your face because it changes right on your skin! It makes me look so fresh-faced. Obsessed is an understatement. Oh! Andddd it kinda doubles as a highlight, like, I get the most stunning glow. I love, I love, I love, can't get enough of this stuff. And again, the color that shows up for me (above) is *not* the same as the color that'll show up on yours!
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.
Promising review: "I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well. Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user. Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO Blush!" —JZ
Get it from Youthforia or Amazon for $36.
6. A roll-on waxing kit to help make keeping your legs smooth easy peasy (if that's something you're interested in doing). The most magical part? Avoiding wax salon prices!
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scented), six packs of calming oil wipes, and 100 non-woven wax strips.
And if you wanna try but don't know where to start, check out how to wax from the American Academy of Dermatology! There's even a ~video demonstration~.
Promising reviews: "Worked like magic! The pain is not bad at all!! Worth your money in my opinion! (:" —Elizabeth
"I had been seeing a lot of people on TikTok using this kit as an alternative to shaving, and it looked so easy and convenient and it in fact was! I had no trouble using it, and I don't think I will ever go back to shaving!" —Kassidy Shuler
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
7. A jar of E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer so you can kiss your pores buh-bye! This primer will help you get a super smooth canvas to put your foundation on and will have you looking like your makeup was professionally airbrushed while helping to keep it in place. Say sayonara to your oily makeup looks and say heyyyy to a matte look. All you need is faith, trust, and a little Poreless Primer, which is basically pixie dust.
Promising reviews: "For once, an inexpensive product is not just good for the price. It’s a fantastic product, and it’s surprising that it is so cheap! A lot of high-end-makeup-only users are going to miss out on a fantastic primer because who would dream it could possibly cost $5? For me, Poreless Putty actually performs better than a certain $52 primer to which it is VERY similar. Poreless Putty’s peachy tint is perfect for evening-out my olive skin, and the remarkably lightweight, silky texture blurs like nothing else I’ve ever tried. It’s texture almost feels magical because it’s so smooth, and it becomes 'one' with skin instantly. I usually use Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation, and this primer makes it look even smoother for longer. The two products make my skin look much younger, supple, and toned." —ShaniAZ
"Highly recommend. Learned about it as several influencers used it on TikTok. Tried it, and it’s my favorite. Better than all the expensive brands I had tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job!" —Binnyx1
Get it from Amazon for $10 (also available in three other styles and in a three-pack).
8. A Maybelline eyebrow tint to get a professional look from the comfort of your own home. If your brows have thinned out or lightened and you've wanted to microblade them or something but aren't too sure about that kind of commitment (or price cuz, expensive!) this is an awesome alternative! You'll get up to three days of not needing to fill in your brows, which means 10 minutes of not having to perfect your brows in the morning.
Promising review: "Does what it’s supposed to. I love it!! I just peel it off before walking out the door and it lasts about 3–4 days on average. I’ll definitely be reordering. I’m here because of TikTok, btw." —Jessica Watson
Get it from Amazon for $12.74+ (available in two shades).
9. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that may give you results after the first use, since this is obvi sorcery. You'll be able to blind people with your smile with the help of this little magic pen that'll remove the stains on your teeth. Someone cue Chip Skylark, cuz after seeing your smile, you'll be singing 🎶 my shiny teeth and meeee 🎶.
Promising reviews: "Hardly ever do I review but this time, sheesh! This product blew me away after only three uses! First off, it's easy to use! I've tried a ton of products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, or make you wear a mouthguard etc. This is a PEN/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution, the solution feeds through onto the brush (which is actually the size of a tooth), and you just brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only using this for three days!! My husband even said 'WOW your teeth look amazingly white.' I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker, too! I noticed the difference but never said a word to my husband about it, he's a firm believer that nothing like this ever works...LOL. Well, boy oh boy, this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Remarkable difference and it lasts! If I could give this 1,000 stars this would have earned 1,001, know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.96.
10. A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment to apply before you blow dry. With anti-humidity technology, sorcery, and moisture repellent, it works kinda like a mini keratin treatment and seriously DELIVERS some incredible results. Oh, and Chris Appleton, celebrity stylist to both Kim Kardashian and J.Lo, swearssss by this stuff.
Promising reviews: This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now. I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. —Lillee45
"It's not just a TikTok fad, it really works! You MUST blow dry your hair in order for it to work, but sooo worth it. Shiny, strong hair with heat protectant! Lasts 1–2 showers without need for reapplication. No scent!" —Shay Rooney
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in two sizes).
