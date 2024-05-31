1. A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment to apply before you blow dry. With anti-humidity technology, sorcery, and moisture repellent, it works kinda like a mini keratin treatment and seriously DELIVERS some incredible results. Oh, and Chris Appleton, celebrity stylist to both Kim Kardashian and J.Lo, swearssss by this stuff.
Promising reviews: This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now. I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. —Lillee45
"It's not just a TikTok fad, it really works! You MUST blow dry your hair in order for it to work, but sooo worth it. Shiny, strong hair with heat protectant! Lasts 1–2 showers without need for reapplication. No scent!" —Shay Rooney
2. A loose setting powder so you can get the most ~flawless~ beat of your life. It's crafted with vitamin E and oil-absorbing rice powder to help stop any grease from trying to ruin your perfect makeup look. Looks like some witch got tired of their oily skin and conjured up this lil' potion.
You'll also get a velour puff!
Promising review: "My skin is on the oilier side and this product saved my life, especially on camera. It is flawless, reduces shine, and doesn't make you look splotchy. It goes on flawlessly on top of my other products and feels so light. 100000/10. I've used so many powders and this product makes your skin look airbrushed in real life." —Marissa Pizzuto
3. A Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum you'll soon be praising as your new holy grail cuz Cinderella's glass slipper will have nothing on your beautiful glass-like skin. The unique blend of ✨ propolis, niacinamide elixir, and BHA ✨ will give you consistent hydration, leaving your skin all radiant and glowy.
Beauty of Joseon is a Korean skincare brand founded by Sumin Lee.
Promising review: "This is so soothing and helpful for my face. I had so much hormonal acne on my face, but after using this, it really cleared up! I rarely get breakouts anymore at all and I attribute it to this serum. There is no scent and the texture is exactly what I’d like out of a serum — slightly thick but still easy to spread on the face and neck." —A J
4. A tube of the cult-favorite Essence Lash Princess Mascara so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
Promising review: "First Swipe: The Sorcery Begins
I delicately applied the mascara, chanting ancient incantations under my breath. The wand glided through my lashes like a broomstick on a moonlit night. Suddenly, my lashes elongated, defying the laws of physics.
🌈 Second Swipe: Rainbow Realness
The second coat was where things got wild. As the wand swept through my lashes, they shimmered with all the colors of the rainbow. I gasped. Was this mascara made from crushed fairy wings? My lashes sparkled like a disco ball at Studio 54. I half-expected a tiny leprechaun to pop out and offer me a pot of gold. 🌟
🌪️ Third Swipe: Tornado Lashes
By the third swipe, my lashes had reached tornado status. They spun faster than a DJ at Coachella. Birds circled overhead, mistaking my eyes for a vortex to another dimension.
🔥 Fourth Swipe: Fiery Drama
I hesitated, but went for it. The fourth coat was like setting my lashes on fire (in a good way). I strutted around my room, feeling like Maleficent’s chic cousin. 🔥
🌟 Final Verdict:
This isn’t just makeup; it’s a portal to fantastical realms. Wear it to your next Zoom meeting and watch your colleagues wonder if you’ve been studying dark magic during lunch breaks. Plus, it’s waterproof — I tested it by crying during a rerun of The Notebook and my lashes remained unscathed. 💧" —Firecrotch
5. Tatcha's Dewy Skin moisturizer to help replenish and plump dry skin. Packed with Japanese purple rice (aka anthocyanin), this stuff will have you looking like a beautifully glazed Krispy Kreme donut. Okay, maybe not *thaaaaat* shiny, but this'll seriously leave your skin hydrated and ✨glowy✨, that's for damn sure!
Promising review: "I’m a bit of a long time skincare collector, so I’m a tough critic. I am 46-years-old with sensitive skin which can be prone to acne and redness. This product is magic and is quickly becoming my holy grail. It provides intense soothing and moisturizing with a beautiful dewy look. I cannot say enough about this. My only gripe is I wish it came in a pump as not to have to scoop the cream out." —momoutwest 🌲
6. A mattifying, waterproof On Til' Dawn One/Size setting spray that Beyoncé used at her Renaissance concert in the pouring rain at her DC show. And Queen B's face was still beat 👏 to 👏 the 👏 GODS 👏 through the downpour. Yeah, this stuff has witchcraft in it for sure, sign me up.
One/Size is a queer- and Filipino-owned business founded by makeup expert Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
OMGGGG, let me collect my thoughts, I am shooketh. I *finally* got my hands on this about a month ago (it's always sold out!) and all I can say it is sorcery. Patrick Starr is a witch, there's no convincing me otherwise. I did my makeup one morning, set my face with this, and had a full on day — ran errands, went to Trader Joe's, went to a bar, then a restaurant, sweat, and I kid you not, every time I looked in the mirror my face was M👏 A👏 T👏 T👏 E. When I got home that night, my face had not moved at all and there was literally no oil to be found on my face. I have expensive setting sprays I love but by the end of the night, I usually have a bit of shine on my face, which seems like no big deal but as an oily girly, I hate that, I look greasy. But this stuff is a magical holy grail, no shine formed against me shall prosper. I see why Beyoncé uses this. I kept hearing the hype around this but it is a bit pricey so I kept putting off buying it. This is worth every bit of hype and every single penny. And I'm frugal! I will find a nice, affordable alternative and run with it forever because some big name-brand products do not work for me and I hate spending a lot of $$ for 💩 results. If I recommend any name-brand product, it'd be this. I love this stuff and I will forever eat that price and buy this now. Big fan.
7. A hydrating eye stick to help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. People may start to think your goldfish are Cosmo and Wanda because these results are jaw dropping.
It's from a Korean-owned biz!
Promising review: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
8. A *Cécred* moisture sealing lotion — the haircare line created by Beyoncé herself so your hair can be as ~flawless~ as can be. If you wanna fight frizz, lock in moisture, and seal split ends without any silicones, then this is the product you need. Use it to define your luscious curls or use it before styling — Queen B uses it before straightening her gorgeous hair!
And yes it's in my cart because I saw Beyonce using the moisture sealing lotion so I'm buying the moisture sealing lotion. She is my Cady Heron/ Regina George so if she wears army pants and flip flops then so do I.
Promising reviews: "This product slays humidity!!!! We live in Florida where humidity is king. This is the first product I’ve used that actually made a difference. I used this line on my daughter and this is my second favorite product. It’s amazing for dry styling. I used this in combination with the oil and loved the results!!" —Nikina M.
"I have 3C hair and have really enjoyed using this product when I'm rocking my hair naturally. I spray my hair with a little bit of water, add a small amount of this to my hair, and I can literally see my curls come to life! It works well when I blow out and flat iron my hair too, I add this and my heat protectant and my hair comes out so smooth and soft! I also use it as an edge control since it does have some hold to it, very versatile product. And a little of the product goes a LONG way!" —Marie G.
9. A Patrick Ta body glow balm that'll have people thinking you're lying about being human cuz with a glow like that, you gotta be a mystical magical fairy orrrr a Cullen. Just imagine how AMAZING you'll look this summer when the sun kisses your collar bone and you begin to shine like that crab in Moana. Beach trips, rooftop lunches, THE IG PICS?! Yep, a summer must have.
It also comes with a handy lil' brush for easy application. Check it out on TikTok *and* check out the body oil version!
Plus, it's from a Vietnamese-American-owned biz!
Promising review: "TikTok has influenced me to purchase a lot and this has to be one of my absolute favorites!! It’s a beautiful, glossy glow and not greasy at all! I like using a Beauty Blender to apply it to the face and a brush for the body. If this is in your cart, do yourself a favor and buy it now!!" —GalacticSam
10. A Cosrx snail mucin serum to help improve skin hydration and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Corsx is also a Korean skincare brand.
Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8 years old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨ . Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little potion. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.
Promising review: "This is a great product. It’s not sticky and has no smell. It's my favorite product to use with any other skincare product. Very gentle and helps with acne. Will be a regular in my skincare routine." —C
