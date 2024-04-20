37 Pieces Guests Will Definitely Comment On When They Walk Into Your Home

1. Pinot the parrot wine bottle opener that'll be the center of attention because he's *adorable*. IDK if there's ever been a cuter way to open a bottle of vino.
Promising reviews: "I love using this wine opener, it’s the star of the show! Adorable and completely functional, the silicone is very durable." —Miranda Burke
"Everyone loves this corkscrew, it’s so unique! Sturdier than my old corkscrew and won’t ever get lost in the drawer. It’s perfect for parties." —M in Virginia
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (also available in a bat version).
2. A set of six copper Moscow mule mugs because you're the host with the most and you love to go above and beyond when you have guests over even if it is just a drinks and chill on the couch night. These are sure to be just another thing in your home that your friends will be impressed by.
You'll also get six copper straws, a shot glass, and a recipe booklet.
Promising reviews: "Love these. They're very pretty and a great hit with everyone." —Katya
"We love these! I've been searching for cups and they are usually very pricey. I gave these a shot and couldn't be more pleased. Very well made, look great, and feel good in your hand. The straws and shot glass are a great added bonus." —HLinz
Get a set of six from Amazon for $55.98 (also available in sets of two and four and in a smooth version).
3. A set of pop-up cat hooks that'll have guests and yourself like "awww 🥹🥹🥹." These will bring so much joy whenever you throw your keys, tote bags, scarves, and such on 'em and the cute lil' kitties pop out. Don't be surprised when people come over and spend, like, 30 minutes hanging their keys on every single hook.
Check this TikTok of the cat hooks in action.
Promising reviews: "These are so cute!! I get so happy seeing them hanging by the door waiting to pop back down for when I leave for work. Take the car keys and it's gone. Come back from work, hang them on its tail and they stare at you with this unamused glare. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase! They're so easy to install, just take the adhesive backing, stick it to the back of one, and stick to the wall. Then enjoy your new friend!" —Amazon Customer
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $15.99 (also available in a six-piece set).
4. A peppy smiley face bathroom rug because the only thing better than walking on sunshine is walking on a cute little flower rug. Starting your day with smiles — I think yes.
Promising review: "I’m so in love with this bath mat! It absorbs water so it dries fast and its soft to stand on. I love this cute design! Cheery for my bathroom! Makes me smile!" —Drhonda fitzroy
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. A reversible dishwasher magnet that fans of The Office will totally appreciate for a number of reasons. One, because prison Mike is iconic, and two, for letting you and the fam know when dishes are clean or dirty. This magnet is def the "belle of da ball," as prison Mike would say.
Promising review: "It’s hard to describe the joy this magnet has brought to our The Office-loving home. Now, we don’t have to text each other at work to ask if the dishes are dirty or clean. Prison Mike lets us know exactly where we stand." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in a Baby Yoda version).
6. A Salty Spitoon welcome mat because nothing beats a good ol' SpongeBob reference. Plus, everyone who comes to your door will know that this is a weenie-free zone.
Wood By Stu is a Tampa, Florida-based family-owned small biz that specializes in personalized 3D wood signs, doormats, and wedding gifts.
Promising review: "I have gotten so many compliments! It is very high quality." —Emily
"Exactly as described!! We are a big SpongeBob house (and quote it every day of our life) so this was perfect!" —Cheyanne Stone
Get it from Wood By Stu on Etsy for $19.97+ (available in six sizes).
7. Or a Shrek doormat that'll keep the compliments flowin' cuz nothing says welcome to my home like "what are you doing in my swamp?!" *Shrek voice*. And you'll be able to quote the movies all day so that's always a win.
Bayou Trends Designs is a Lafayette, Louisiana-based small biz that specializes in personalized gifts.
Promising reviews: "Perfect size for a front doormat! It’s a great conversation piece. Appears to be of good quality." —Hannah Lupkes
"My doormat is the best. We get tons of laughs and compliments." —TaylersDigitaldesigns
Get it from Bayou Trends Designs on Etsy for $21.55+ (available in four sizes).
8. A set of cherry measuring spoons to make baking just a tad bit cuter. Plus, the little leaf is an egg separator so you can separate the yolk from the egg whites and keep your hands mess-free. Could this set be more perfect?
Promising reviews: "I've had so many compliments on these darling measuring spoons, and they are accurate for measuring, too." —Verified PurchaserAmazon Customer
"These are adorable and they nest perfectly, so they're really practical. They are exactly the measurement they say they are and I am super happy with them. They make me smile every time I see them." —Love to Cook
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $17.95 (also available in a snail version!)
9. A set of vinyl coasters that'll be a fun way to make sure that your coffee table doesn't get those rings from your cup on it. ~For the record~ these are probably some of the cutest little coasters ever.
Promising review: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" —johnny williams
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
10. A kinda strange, kinda adorable flexible flower vase guests will wanna get a closer look at cuz it's so peculiar. They won't be able to resist playing with this lil' bb, bending it into different poses and hanging it from the fixture of their choosing. It sorta looks like it crawled outta Alice in Wonderland...off with its head?
Promising review: "An affable, squishy, bendy, happy little vase! The consensus on my social media page is that everyone should have one of these. I finally got a chance to try it out with some daffodils, and really, it's hard not to smile when you see them." —Susy Lundy
Get it from Amazon for $20.90 (available in three colors).
11. Or a book-shaped flower vase perfect for anyone who can't keep their face out of a good book. Plus it's unique, chic, and will def be a conversation starter.
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.
Promising review: "The vase was so pretty, I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
12. A set of Goldfish fridge magnets or *Holdfish* if you will, because how can you not smile at a snack that smiles back at you? I suggest you have some of the real things handy cuz people may strangely start craving the cute fishy crackers after seeing these cuties.
Handy Cute Art is a Florida-based small biz that specializes in quirky home products.
Careful if you have pets or kids! They may mistake them for the real thing, so these may not be the safest choice.
Promising review: "These are the cutest ever! My daughter ate these guys [a lot] growing up. Great reminder gift of her fave snack food!" —Teresa A Houtz
Get a set of six from Handy Cute Art on Etsy for $10.20 (originally $12).