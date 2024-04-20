37 Pieces Guests Will Definitely Comment On When They Walk Into Your Home

Promising reviews: "I love using this wine opener, it’s the star of the show! Adorable and completely functional, the silicone is very durable." —Miranda Burke



"Everyone loves this corkscrew, it’s so unique! Sturdier than my old corkscrew and won’t ever get lost in the drawer. It’s perfect for parties." —M in Virginia

Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (also available in a bat version).