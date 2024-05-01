24 Hair Products That Work So Well, Reviewers Have Called Them "Sorcery," "Wizardry," Or Just Plain "Magic"

1. Mielle's (TikTok-famous) Rosemary Mint strengthening oil made with biotin and moisturizing oils like jojoba, rosemary, and mint that can help stimulate and nourish your scalp while also strengthening and promoting hair growth at the root. I know they said a magic flower grew Rapunzel's hair but let's be serious, it was probz this stuff.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" —Claire Blanchard
"I hardly write reviews...but this one deserves to be written about!! My hair was falling out a LOT, and somehow just with the FIRST application onwards, I started seeing less fall. And now, after four months, I can see hair growth as well, and my hair is already looking thicker!! And I’ve been using it only once a week.. just a few drops and massaging in. Omg, how can anything be so simple and yet so effective!!! Amazing! Amazing!!! Whoever invented this... hats off!!" —Dee
2. I Dew Care's dry shampoo powder so you can say so long to oily, greasy strands while also adding volume and making your hair look fuller. Now you can go another day without needing to wash and your hair will still feel oh so clean.
Promising reviews: "I almost want to gatekeep. By far THE best dry shampoo I’ve ever used — not sure how this sorcery works, but I’m obsessed!" —Robertson
"I originally bought this for a month-long trip to Australia (that began with five days of camping without much time to stop by a store). I wanted something small and non-aerosol (because, travel), and hate applying powder by hand and didn't want to bring an application brush. The application sponge is great, and the powder itself is also magic. I was a DAILY hair washer most of my teenage and adult life, but now I can go an entire WEEK with this stuff (and other mindful habits like night braids). I really love it."—Bre
3. Verb Ghost Oil — a lightweight hair oil that helps smooth, soften, and defrizz your beautiful mane. It magically locks in moisture, promotes shine, and revitalizes your strands from root to end, ooh la la. And I'm personally intrigued by the name.
Promising reviews: "This is an exceptional potion. It's pure magic at its best. With just a small amount, Ghost Oil softens the hair, gives it body, is non-greasy, makes it shine, and makes your look hair fuller. A truly magical product. I commend the kitchen witch who knows her potions and shared this one with us." —B. Blume
"This stuff is amazing. My hair was very dry and the ends appeared split. I bought this stuff because of a TikTok recommendation and will never go back. Super light and moisturizing." —Leah
4. A Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer that'll cut your drying time in half and give you a blowout so good you'll probably be able to convince everyone you're a hairstylist...or a witch. A blow-drying brush sounds like a win to me.
The brush's design smooths the hair, while the round edges create volume — leaving you with bomb hair without having to go to the salon. It also has three heat and speed settings and a cooling option.
Promising reviews: "This is some kind of sorcery... There's no other explanation. I stopped straightening my hair (2c/3a/3b, very thick and coarse) several years ago because it was just too much trouble. I've NEVER been able to straighten with a brush and blow dryer, only with a flat iron — and it took two hours. This magical appliance did the job in 26 minutes. AND it didn't leave my hair super flat, so that I would then have to curl it. My hair has volume (even at the roots!) and movement and it's soft and shiny. I would recommend using a heat protectant, and watching a couple of YouTube videos if you're not familiar with straightening with a brush and blow dryer. But this thing is absolutely amazing and I am thrilled with the results. Unless it breaks tomorrow, it was well worth the price and I highly recommend it!" —Stephanie Cunningham
Oh! Revlon also has a One-Step Styler SPECIFICALLY FOR CURLY HAIR for $28.99+! Curly babes with hair from 2a–4c are looooving this blow-dryer enough to give it 5-star ratings.
5. An OGX leave-in conditioning cream to apply to your towel-dried hair for a magic trick. *Voila*, defined, bouncy curls that'll put a little extra pep in your step because of the way your curls bounce when you walk.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair, too." —Bunco Queen of the Universe
"I love this stuff! Magic in a bottle." —MtDewGirl
6. Flexible curling rods that'll give you the best curls of your lifeeee. You can use them with your hair wet or dry — just put 'em in at night, wake up, take em out, and boom! Perfectly shaped curls!
Alright so I've recently tried to get into figuring out what to do with my curly hair. I feel like growing up straight hair was considered '"better" so I always had a relaxer, keratin treatment, or just a plain ol' flat iron. Of course, that's not healthy for my hair but I was never taught how to style my curls so I liked to keep it straight. Flash forward 10 years, we're embracing the curls. I recently bought these cuz my mom used to flexi-rod my hair when I was a kid. I watched a bunch of TikTok videos, put 'em in, woke up, and my curls looked absolutely perfect. And no heat! I have worn my curls in a bun for the past five years, I kid you not. This has been my new go-to this month. Seriously, people have been shook cuz I let my curls down. I love my hair like this, I think it's so so cute and I'm finally becoming more comfortable with my curls. And the gif of me above is a week after I used these curlers — wizardry at it's finest. You can use 'em on curly or straight hair; I've used 'em on my hair when it's straight and the curls hold forever. They suck to sleep in but, hey, they weren't lying when they said beauty is pain. Regardless, these are a look and I plan to rock this style all summer.
7. ORRRR a satin curling rod headband for beautiful, juicy curls on those days where you don't wanna sit and bother with other tools. So like, every day, right? Stunning curls with minimal effort.
This also comes with two satin scrunchies. So, I bet you're thinking *how does this baby work?* Start with slightly damp hair. Position the curling rod to the middle of your head and secure it with a claw clip then begin to wind one side around the curler. Once you get to the end of your hair, wind it with scrunchies and do the same on the other side. Take it out the next morning and enjoy your voluminous, gorgeous curls!
Promising reviews: "I was a little skeptical but finally decided to jump on the heatless curls bandwagon and I'm glad I did. I have very fine hair and it is a struggle to get it to hold a curl (if you know, you know!). But this really does work. I learned a couple of keys — my hair has to be slightly damp, almost dry, and I have to wind it tightly. When I do this, I get beautiful curls that last. I'm very pleased; it's not super uncomfortable to sleep in, and I've noticed way less frizz and more volume in my hair since I've started using this. If you're on the fence, go for it!" –Amazon Customer
"Just like magic! My hair won’t hold a curl but with this product, it did!! Amazing! Beautiful and lasting curls. Love this product! You won’t be disappointed." —Caroline weinstein
8. Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector, which is TOTALLY worth it if your hair is broken or damaged. This bad boy strengthens and protects your hair from within and reduces breakage so split ends can't stop you from feeling ~FAB~.
Check out our full review of Olaplex No. 3.
Promising reviews: "My hair had so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years and I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is wow! This cream must have been dropped from Heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny, with this stuff, you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin
"Seriously magic in a bottle. I bleached my very dark, virgin hair and it took a lot to get it lightened so my curls took a beating. This really brought them back to life. I usually use this with the Shea moisture protein mask and it leaves my hair silky and smooth and rejuvenates my curls. Remember this is not moisturizing, I recommend using a mask that has properties that your hair needs alongside this treatment!" —Heady
9. Or a more affordable Elizavecca hair treatment that contains ceramides and collagen to help give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes. This stuff is *chef's kiss* mixed with a little witchcraft.
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Promising reviews: "Not gonna lie I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter but now it’s warm so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. So I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moment's notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo, before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second time washing with it, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead, I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10. Picture from left to right (blonde above): my hair before using this, my hair after first treatment, my hair after second treatment. —Beth
10. A satin pillowcase to help with your hair and skin. Silk and satin pillowcases are WAY less coarse and scratchy on sensitive skin and hair and also CURLY BABES, *ahemm* ya need this to keep those curls looking juicy the next day. Plus these are way more affordable than pricey brands like Slip and Blissy!
Promsing reviews: "I was skeptical that these wouldn't work as well as silk pillowcase because the price was so low. But, game changer, seriously. Not sure what kind of sorcery is built into this, but it stays cool all night, my hair hasn’t been a wreck when I wake up. Get this!" —Susie F.
"I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones! They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands' zip closure. Highly recommend!" —Hannah Watkins
11. Mane Club One Hit Wonder — a 10-in-1 spray that LITERALLY does it all, but won't cost you the price of 10 products. Like, you know how the witches in AHS: Coven had to pass all of the Seven Wonders tests to become the Supreme? Yeah, this stuff is the Fiona Goode of hair products. It'll detangle, take care of frizz and split ends, and provide heat protection (up to 445 degrees).
The formula contains ~cannabis sativa seed oil~, which works to moisturize and hydrate without adding a bunch of weight.
Mane Club is a California-based small biz that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan haircare products.
Check out how one user transforms their straight hair into waves using One Hit Wonder in this TikTok! And check out our Mane Club 10-in-1 spray review for more deetz!
Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair, but it’s super fine, so anything 'moisturizing' makes me a grease pit all day. LOL, this stuff is magic! So lightweight, I ALWAYS get compliments when I use it. It makes me feel like I just walked out of a hair commercial. The smell is also divine. Will be my new holy grail." —Shannon Jaffee
12. The *magical* Chi Spin N Curl in case curling your tresses is the ultimate struggle. Put your hair in this little tool and it'll do all the work! Heats your locks and it's timed to create the perfect curls and waves. Ta-daaa — incredible curls EVERY TIME.
This curling tool is *ideal* for people with hair between 6 and 16 inches long.
Promising reviews: "I’ve struggled with learning how to curl my hair for a while and disliked accidentally burning myself in the process. I saw this product featured on TikTok and I immediately rushed to Amazon to buy it. It's so simple to use once you learn how it works. There are two buttons going in different directions so you can choose which way you want to curl your hair. It takes a bit to get used to — knowing how much hair to put in the curler, but once you master that, you’ll be curling your hair like a pro in no time :). I also loved that I could place the curler against my head without any worries about getting burned!" —HappyCustomer
"I am 28 years old and have never been able to curl my hair. I have literally bought every wand and curling iron there is, never been able to use one. When I have somewhere to go, I have to make a hair appointment to get my hair curled. Pathetic, I know! This thing is magic. I can curl my hair and in less than 45 minutes too! (I have a lot of hair). Yasssss." —Kayleigh jones
13. An ergonomically designed detangling brush that'll gently unravel even the toughest tangles without ripping out your hair. You hear that? Me neither, cuz you can use this for your kid and they won't be screaming in pain while you brush their hair! Witch-freakin-craft.
Promising review: ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS OOOOMMMMGGG!!! I was skeptical at first, but given the reviews I figured I’d give it a try. I’m African American and have curly, kinky, coils...in between the realm of type 3/4, idk to be honest. All I know, is that when I went to detangle my fro after a long day, this brush easily slid through. I had to double take! I didn’t have to start with a wide tooth comb, I just dove right in. My hair is THICK! After each stroke I kept looking at the brush like, 'what type of sorcery is this!?' And to top it off ZERO BREAKAGE!!! Buy this brush!!!!!" —Amazon Customer
